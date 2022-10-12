Greenfield & Behr Residential merge with Coldwell Banker Premier for a Dominant Real Estate presence in Shenandoah Valley

Greenfield & Behr Residential, a leading independent real estate company in Winchester and Frederick County, VA, announced today it has merged with Coldwell Banker Premier, a regional powerhouse serving Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania. The two companies, which will operate as Coldwell Banker Premier, combined for $221.6 million in sales volume over the last 12 months in Winchester, Frederick, and 7 other surrounding counties. This leads all companies in the region and equates to a 17.2% market share of the area’s top 10 firms.

Coldwell Banker Premier now has 17 offices and more than 250 agents reaching from the Eastern Panhandle and Shenandoah Valley to Hampton Roads, Southern Delaware, and South-Central Pennsylvania regions. The company is a member of the prestigious Coldwell Banker Chairman’s Circle list as one of the top Coldwell Banker affiliates in the nation. Winchester, Frederick, and Berkeley Counties will now be served by over 100 Coldwell Banker Premier residential agents.

Greenfield Commercial, the leading commercial real estate firm in Winchester with over $30 Million in sales volume in the last 12 months has also merged to create a strengthened Coldwell Banker Commercial Premier presence across the Mid-Atlantic Region.

Gillian Greenfield and Lisa Behr will remain with the company working closely with Coldwell Banker Premier Chief Executive Officer Steve DuBrueler along with Chief Operating Officer Stephen Meadows and their Winchester team. The company will have two Winchester offices with the inclusion of the former Greenfield & Behr office at 14 East Piccadilly Street in Winchester.

“When Lisa and I launched Greenfield & Behr in 2017 we set out to become a leading brokerage in Winchester and Frederick County. And we did it,” Greenfield said. “We also knew that at some point we would want to join a national brand that could provide even greater resources to our agents. Steve and Coldwell Banker Premier were always at the top of our wish list. Over the last several months we explored several opportunities and kept coming back to Coldwell Banker. I got my start in real estate more than 20 years ago with Steve and took so much of what he taught me throughout my career, including in my management style. I believe in strong communications with our agents, an open door philosophy and the importance of providing outstanding mentoring to new and experienced agents. This all came from Steve.”

Greenfield pointed out that her agents will benefit from a variety of Coldwell Banker Premier resources including access to health and wealth opportunities with subsidized health, dental and vision insurance as well as a 401k plan and deferred compensation plan. They will also take advantage of enhanced back-office support, a variety of business-building marketing collateral, access to Coldwell Banker University along with referral opportunities within the Coldwell Banker Premier footprint, nationally and internationally.

“Gillian and I always understood the fiduciary responsibility we had to ensure that our agents had the greatest opportunity to succeed in real estate,” Behr said. “We really care about our agents, and we approached this next phase in our history looking for a company that matched that core belief. While Gillian views Steve as her mentor, mine has been local real estate legend June Jeffrey. She has been with Coldwell Banker Premier for about 10 years. We have a built-in trust factor with Coldwell Banker Premier and having them as a partner is fantastic. Our region deserves this. Frederick County has doubled in size over the last 30 years largely because of business and job opportunities and our affordable home prices that allow for a high homeownership rate.”

The Bright MLS reports that the median home price in Winchester and Frederick County is $350,000, far below the $403,800 national mark recently shared by the National Association of Realtors. The region’s homeownership rate is 77.7% according to the U.S. Census which outpaces the national rate of 65.4%.

The region also has more than 3,600 businesses according to the Frederick County Economic Development Authority which also reports the area is in the top 10% of all Virginia markets over the last decade in capital investment and job growth.

“Gillian and Lisa have 45 years of combined real estate experience and are industry leaders in Winchester and Frederick County,” DuBrueler said. “As Coldwell Banker Premier has grown, it was important for us to increase our presence in our home market. With this merger, we have definitely accomplished our goal and know that consumers, the region’s business community and real estate professionals will benefit greatly from the enhanced size and scope of our operations.”

About Coldwell Banker Premier

Coldwell Banker Premier was established in 1994 by Steve DuBrueler, who affiliated with Coldwell Banker in 1995. DuBrueler’s business model is designed to ensure the success of the company’s agents. This service mentality is reflected in DuBrueler’s recent recognition as the Chandler Barton Spirit Award winner, the highest individual honor bestowed by the Coldwell Banker brand. With 17 offices and more than 250 agents, it is one of the largest Coldwell Banker franchisees in the companies in the nation with more than $783 million in 2021 sales volume. The company serves the Quad-State (Va., W.Va. Md. and Pa.) region, Hampton Roads, Va., Sussex and Kent County, Del. and Washington, D.C. It provides residential, relocation, commercial, property management, auction, luxury, REO, mortgage and title services. The company supported over 100 charities in 2021. Learn more: https://www.premiermove.com/about