Guide on choosing a real estate agent in Dubai

Dubai's real estate market is fast-paced, and choosing the right broker can make all the difference in selling or buying property. There are many agents to choose from, and it can be challenging to determine which one is the best fit for your needs. Real estate brokers have a critical role in helping buyers and sellers navigate the fast-paced market. With that in mind, here is a guide to help you choose a reliable broker.

Talk to the broker you’ve chosen - h2

First, it's crucial to interview the agent you are considering. Treat the interview as you would a job interview, with the agent vying for the position, and you have the final say. Prepare a list of questions that will help you determine their experience, sales history, and how they operate. It's advisable to interview at least three agents before making a final decision. According to the information on https://www.axcapital.ae/, a professional broker should provide not only consultations but also purchasing support activities and after-sales service.

Here’s a list of possible questions to ask a candidate:



How long have you been working as a real estate broker?

Can you provide proof of your license and certifications?

What is your experience in handling properties similar to mine / to my buying goals?

Can you provide a list of references from past clients?

How do you typically market objects to potential buyers?

How do you handle negotiations with buyers and sellers?

Can you provide a detailed plan on how you plan to sell my property / find me an object according to my needs and expectations?

How do you stay updated on the latest market trends and regulations in the industry?

What sets you apart from other brokers in the UAE?

What is your approach to client communication and keeping me informed throughout the sales process?



Use Google

Next, Google the agent. A person's online persona can reveal much about their business practices. Check out their website, social media accounts, news articles, and marketing channels to see how they present themselves and reach potential buyers.

It's essential to check the agent's licensing and credentials. Look into the licensing authorities to confirm they are authorized to operate in the emirate's market. There are also web services allowing you to check an agent against their license online and see if they are credible to perform the services.

Also, note that agents are obliged to take a DREI (Dubai Real Estate Institute) course and pass an exam after. The exam is called RERA, named after the regulatory body that governs it – Real Estate Regulatory Agency. RERA also functions as the oversight division of the Dubai Land Department (DLD). This accredited course offers a comprehensive understanding of the role played by these governmental organizations. The DREI training curriculum encompasses the following topics:

The Evolution and Growth of the Industry.

The Operations of a Real Estate Broker.

Terminology, Concepts, and Key Participants in the Market.

Selling Techniques and Contractual Agreements.

Rental Processes and Leasing Contracts.

Professional Ethics Guidelines.

Overview of Homeowner Associations.

Legal Aspects of Real Estate.

Critical Skills for Success in the Field.

Thus, a licensed broker must not only know how to sell the property but also be familiar with the UAE legislation on acquiring it, as well as the rental and leasing processes.

Check the track record

Ask the agent to show you references from past clients, including their contact details. Call some of the references to get an idea of how the agent communicates, their negotiation skills, and how well they guided their clients through the sales process.

The ideal agent will have local expertise and a proven track record of selling properties in your area. They will be well-versed in factors such as the location of amenities, the local environment, and government regulations that may impact the sale.

See if you connect with the broker

Finally, remember that the asking price is not everything. It might seem a little dreamy, but for your transactions to go smoothly, the broker must be a pleasant person to spend time with. An agent's negotiation skills and the rapport you build with them are just as important. Choose an agent who you can trust to look out for your interests throughout the sales process, and remember – you will probably be spending a lot of time with this person.

In conclusion, choosing a reliable real estate broker in Dubai requires careful consideration and research. Follow these tips and choose an agent who has the right combination of experience, licensing local expertise, and a proven track record. Also, be sure to choose an agent with whom you feel comfortable and can trust to represent your interests throughout the sales process.