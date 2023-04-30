Haute Residence and Acclaimed Real Estate Broker Moira E. Holley Continue Their Partnership

Moira Holley is one of the most preeminent luxury real estate brokers for the Seattle and Pacific Northwest region and a Co-Founder of Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty (RSIR). She is a member of Sotheby’s Market Leaders Forum, a select group of forty real estate experts who represent world-class properties in top markets across North America.

Regarded by local and national media as an expert on trends within the luxury real estate sector, Moira’s adept analysis of premier property markets has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, The Puget Sound Business Journal, Inman News, Mansion Global, James Edition, Reside Magazine for Dow Jones Media and other leading business, professional and sector-specific publications.

Moira was one of two exclusive listing agents for Seattle’s Four Seasons Private Residences and her $12 million dollar sale of Seattle’s Bay Vista penthouse holds the record for an in-city condominium transaction.

Moira is a strong supporter of many of the Northwest’s most respected community service organizations, including Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, The Seattle Art Museum, the Olympic Sculpture Park, The Film School, The Humane Society, and Evergreen Golden Retriever Rescue.

Visit Moira E. Holley's Haute Residence Profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/moira-holley/

About Haute Residence:

Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals, while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world’s most extraordinary residences on the market, and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners.

The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts.

HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number-one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.

Access all of this information and more by visiting: http://www.hauteresidence.com