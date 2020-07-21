Helmsley Spear announces Megan Regan as Director of Marketing

by

Helmsley Spear, LLC, America’s oldest continuously operating real estate firm founded in 1866, is pleased to announce that Megan Regan has joined the firm as Director of Marketing Services. In this role, Ms. Regan will be responsible for producing compelling pitch strategies and content for client presentations, proposals and Request for Proposal responses. Kent M. Swig, President of Helmsley Spear, made the announcement.

“In this new era, we are pleased to have Megan Regan join the firm to lead creative marketing at Helmsley Spear,” stated Kent M. Swig. “Megan will play a key role in the firm by increasing visibility for the current and future properties we represent, and also will assist our Helmsley Spear agents in responding to their needs in a timely fashion.”

Prior to joining Helmsley Spear, Ms. Regan was the Creative Director at MHP where she collaborated with the Director of Brokerage Operations, leasing agents, and PR/marketing consultants of exclusive MHP assets with the development and implementation of brand identity assignments. Megan produced pitch strategies and content for clients and managed MHP’s media presence, website creation, media relations, and maintenance with brand-centered content.

Ms. Regan is certified in Adobe Creative Suite and uses her unique graphic design abilities to create, implement and launch innovative marketing campaigns. Through her longstanding industry relationships, she will tap into various resources to produce comparative sales and leasing analysis of current trends and recent transactions in New York City and the Tristate markets.

Ms. Regan attended Touro College where she received her Associate’s Degree in Liberal Arts.

About Helmsley Spear

Since 1866, Helmsley Spear has been a leader in commercial real estate creating legendary deals that are the cornerstones of the real estate industry, and is the oldest, continually operating real estate firm in America. Evolving from a real estate appraisal company to a full-service firm providing highly-skilled, professional performance and bottom-line profitability for its clients, Helmsley Spear provides property owners and users of real estate with a full array of services including: office and retail leasing; property and asset management; capital advisory services; investment sales and financing; project development and construction management; preventative maintenance and engineering; insurance services and appraisal. Helmsley Spear is independently owned and operated with offices in New York and San Francisco.