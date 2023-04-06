HISTORIC ELLENVILLE, NEW YORK FIRM LOOKS TO THE FUTURE WITH CENTURY 21 BRAND AFFILIATION

Century 21 Real Estate LLC., a global industry leader, continues to strengthen its New York presence with the affiliation of Stoeckeler Real Estate Services LLC, a boutique firm based in Ellenville that prides itself on its deep roots within the Western Ulster County real estate market.

The company is led by broker/owner Mary Sheeley, who joined the real estate industry in 2008 and later went on to achieve Top Producer status with the Hudson Valley Catskills MLS for five years running and was also 2022’s leader in single home sales in Wawarsing according to OneKey MLS.

Now doing business as CENTURY 21 Stoeckeler Real Estate, Sheeley and her team of relentless affiliated sales professionals will have access to the CENTURY 21® brand’s world-class technology and marketing, lead generation, agent learning and coaching, and innovative productivity platform to help better serve and deliver the highest quality of service to homebuyers, home sellers and investors.

The firm specializes in residential real estate and investment properties, specifically single-family homes, for clients in Accord, Cragsmoor, Ellenville, Kerhonkson, Napanoch, Spring Glen, Pine Bush, and Wurtsboro. Since 2020, a large number of New York City residents have relocated to the suburbs, infusing new energy into the area.

The firm was originally founded by Joseph Stoeckeler Sr. and then passed on to his son, Joseph Jr., Sheeley’s son-in-law. Mary Sheeley took over the firm in 2019, keeping the family tradition alive. She appreciates the support a franchise can bring to a company: prior to her real estate business, she owned and ran a successful H&R Block office for more than 25 years. She knew that her well-known 50-year-old firm which had become synonymous with the local real estate market would be well served by affiliating with the most recognized real estate brand*.

Sheeley will leverage the firm’s affiliation with the CENTURY 21 brand to help fuel growth over the next three to five years by adding agents to the firm, increasing productivity, and pursuing strategic mergers and acquisitions to increase market share and expand the firm’s service area to the south.

“I know that I’m more than capable of sustaining our team’s success into the future, but at the same time I recognize the opportunity to work smarter, not harder,” says Sheeley. “Since coming into ownership a few years ago, I’ve realized on more than one occasion that we sometimes try to reinvent the wheel, particularly with technology. Many franchises have proposed themselves as being the solution, but it wasn’t until I learned about Century 21 Real Estate that I finally knew we had something special in front of us. Our affiliation means that we can maintain our strong local identity while also having access to the tools and technology to bring our team into the future.”

“We love brokers like Mary because she embodies the relentless pursuit of excellence that is at the core of our brand,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “Her desire to provide growth opportunities for her affiliated agents coupled with an aggressive growth plan makes for an exciting future, and we are thrilled to welcome Mary and her team to the CENTURY 21 brand.”

Sheeley and her team are looking for relentless sales professionals to join their growing real estate company and invite area residents seeking a new professional opportunity, or real estate agents looking for a new home. Visit them at 126 S Main St, Ellenville, NY 12428, or call 845.706.4334.

* Study Source: 2022 Ad Tracking Study. The survey results are based on 1,201 online interviews with a national random sample of adults (ages 18+) who are equal decision-makers in real estate transactions and activities in the real estate market (bought or sold a home within the past two years or, plan to purchase or sell a home within the next two years). Recognition questions are based on consumers' awareness of the brand in question. Results are significant at a 90% confidence level, with a margin of error of +/- 2.4%. The study was conducted by Kantar Group Limited (formerly Millward Brown), a leading global market research organization, from November 10-16, 2022.

About CENTURY 21 Stoeckeler Real Estate

CENTURY 21 Stoeckeler Real Estate is an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of Century 21 Real Estate, franchisor of the iconic CENTURY 21® brand, comprised of approximately 13,600 independently owned and operated franchised offices in 85 countries and territories worldwide with more than 148,000 independent sales professionals.



Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation, and settlement services.



© 2023 Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All Rights Reserved. CENTURY 21®, the CENTURY 21 Logo and C21® are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.