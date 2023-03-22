Homebot Acquires Quo, a Mobile App for First Time Homebuyers

Homebot, an ASG home education portal that empowers consumers to make smart home finance decisions and facilitates meaningful engagement between loan officers, real estate agents, and their clients, today announced its acquisition of Quo Finance (“Quo”), a mobile app that helps first-time homebuyers secure their dream home and begin to build wealth. As part of the acquisition, Quo’s team, led by Co-Founders Tucker Haas and Neel Yerneni will join the Homebot team.

In 2018, Tucker and Neel founded Quo with the mission of making building wealth more equitable by simplifying the mortgage process and making homeownership accessible for everyone. Quo’s app helped first-time homebuyers get mortgage-ready by guiding their customers throughout the home buying process — starting with the daunting task of qualifying for a loan.

“Ensuring that Quo was a success was extremely personal to me, and I’m incredibly proud of what we have accomplished at Quo over the last four years,” said Tucker Haas, Co-Founder of Quo. “Growing up in a household that experienced financial hardship as a result of medical debt, I saw how broken the financial system was. It was incredibly difficult for my family to chart a path to homeownership and reap its wealth-building potential. We founded Quo to make finding that path to homeownership easier, especially for families who face similar financial hurdles. Partnering with Homebot guarantees that we will continue to build on our mission and empower millions towards their goals of home ownership and building wealth.”

“We are thrilled to partner with one of the leaders in this space,” said Neel Yerneni, Co-Founder of Quo. “We knew that combining Homebot’s and Quo’s home education software made sense from a business perspective. Upon meeting the Homebot team, it only reinforced our conviction to join forces as both companies share the same mission and values and prioritize building beautiful customer experiences.”

“Quo will massively accelerate Homebot's mission to connect people to make informed homeownership decisions," said Charlie Pratt, CEO of Homebot. "Later this year, Homebot's customers will have the ability to offer a Homebot native mobile app to their millions of engaged clients and attract more first-time homebuyers to their pipelines. We're very impressed by the product and team that Tucker and Neel have built. They have made an enormous impact since joining Homebot.”

In December 2021, Quo announced that it raised $7.2M in seed funding, led by SignalFire, to further accelerate the development and growth of the mobile app. Since launching their home-buying app in June 2021, Quo’s users have amassed over $1.5Bn in home-buying power and are working towards purchasing $5Bn in homes. Terms of today’s transaction were not disclosed.

Sandfox Advisors served as financial advisor and Goodwin Procter LLP acted as legal counsel to Quo. Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as legal counsel to Homebot.

About Homebot

Homebot, an ASG company, is a home education portal that keeps people connected to their home advisors (loan officers and real estate agents) to make informed decisions throughout the homeownership lifecycle. The award-winning portal delivers personalized, actionable intelligence throughout the entire homeownership lifecycle to every client and prospect. With an average 50% monthly engagement rate, Homebot ensures lenders and agents remain the trusted advisors that consumers rely on to make informed decisions about the largest asset they may ever own, their home. Homebot is based in Denver, Colorado.

About ASG

ASG, backed by Alpine Investors, is a unique and fast-growing software business that buys and builds market-leading vertical SaaS companies. ASG believes deeply in the power of people and data to grow great organizations, and that sharing knowledge, expertise, and resources across its community of businesses drives exponential growth. Founders of leading SaaS companies continue to trust ASG to grow their businesses and build even stronger legacies for the future. For more information, visit www.alpinesg.com.