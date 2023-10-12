How to Establish a Solid Online Presence as a New Realtor: 7 Things You'll Need

It can be tough establishing yourself as a new realtor. After all, there is a lot of competition out there, so you need to ensure you position yourself right for your target market and maintain a solid online presence.

The more you ensure your online presence is visible, professional, and inviting, the more you can attract clients and interested parties. So, let’s take a look at seven things you’ll need to establish a strong presence online.

1. A Professional Headshot and Bio

First things first: to create a significant online presence as a new realtor, you'll need a professional headshot and bio. Seeing as trust is essential in real estate, a professional image, and a well-written biography can boost your credibility.

Your bio should not only convey your skills and experience but also add a personal touch.

2. Social Media Engagement

Engaging on social media platforms is another vital step towards establishing a solid online existence. Understand that different platforms serve various purposes.

For instance, Instagram might be great for displaying images of properties, while LinkedIn will expose you to industry professionals. By familiarizing yourself with different social media sites and using each one for a specific purpose, you can grow followers quickly and interact with more prospective clients online.

3. Engaging Videos

You should consider using videos to connect with your audience more personally. Videos possess that emotional value that text lacks and they are more appealing. You could share property tours or tips for home buyers through such videos. You can also showcase your personality and professionalism.

4. Excellent Website Hosting

Moving on to the technical aspects of establishing an online presence, excellent website hosting is crucial. A website serves as your online real estate portfolio and the tool through which most of your clients find you. Therefore, it's essential to invest in professional and reliable hosting.

Above all, ensure your web host provides fast speed. If your web pages or content is slow to load, visitors to your site will leave and could end up going with a competitor instead. So, don’t overlook how important it is to have fast-loading web pages.

NameHero provides excellent fast web hosting, as well as domains. Plus, their services are ideal for businesses of all sizes.

5. A Real Estate Blog

Another important thing you’ll need in order to establish a solid online presence is a real estate blog. Providing information is one of the best ways to win customers' trust.

In the blog section of your website, you could discuss topics like property buying tips, local market trends, or DIY home improvement ideas.

By adding a blog, you will attract lots of different visitors to your site, not just people looking for real estate agents. Therefore, adding a blog to your website is a great way to attract leads and spread your reputation and services.

6. Search Engine Optimization Tools

Search Engine Optimization tools are vital for enhancing your reach and visibility. Using SEO is all about making your website more attractive to search engines like Google, by boosting its ranking.

Keywords related to real estate in your locale, for example, might help potential clients find you more easily. You should thoroughly research SEO to ensure you use it in the best way and rank higher on search engines than your competitors.

7. Paid Advertising

Finally, consider utilizing paid advertising avenues such as pay-per-click ads or social media-sponsored posts. These allow you to target specific demographics or geographic areas with precision. In turn, as a new realtor, you can get your name out there faster.Paid advertisements, such as Google Ads, will require some investment but if done right, online advertising can yield exponential returns by attracting the right leads.