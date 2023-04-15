John Finn, United Real Estate Richmond Broker, Appointed Federal Political Coordinator for Congresswoman McClellan

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) has named John Finn the Federal Political Coordinator (FPC) for Virginia's newly elected Congresswoman, Jennifer McClellan. In his role as FPC for the NAR, Finn will be responsible for maintaining a strong and effective relationship with Congresswoman McClellan and fulfilling specific tasks as required.

Finn brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the role, having worked extensively in the political and real estate industries for many years. In his new position, Finn will leverage his expertise to serve the Congresswoman and Virginia's REALTORS®.

"I have known the Congresswoman for over a decade," said Finn. "She is one of her party's rising stars and has always been a true servant to her constituents. I am honored to have the opportunity to serve both her and REALTORS® in this capacity."

As FPC, Finn will act as a crucial liaison between NAR and Congresswoman McClellan, highlighting the organization’s dedication to fostering strong relationships with key stakeholders in the political arena. Finn's appointment underscores NAR's commitment to protecting property rights and ensuring the voices of REALTORS® are heard at all levels of government.

