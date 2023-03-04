John Teakell Joins Haute Lawyer Network

The Haute Lawyer Network, well known for its exclusive and luxurious lifestyle publication, Haute Living, is privileged to present Mr. John Teakell as a member and expert in his field. Haute Lawyer offers a prominent collective of leading attorneys.

The invitation-only network features only two lawyers per market. This partnership allows Haute Lawyer to connect its affluent readers with industry-leading attorneys in their area.

ABOUT TEAKELL LAW

John Teakell is a former federal prosecutor who represents people throughout the United States who are charged with federal criminal offenses. Mr. Teakell prosecuted all types of fraud cases as a federal prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Offices in Texas and Puerto Rico, plus drug trafficking, money laundering cases, and federal death penalty cases. Mr. Teakell also served as a trial attorney for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on fraudulent securities schemes.

Mr. Teakell’s practice focuses on federal criminal defense, which includes these types of cases:

. Government Contract Fraud

. Mishandling of Classified Information

. Tax Evasion and Filing False Tax Returns

. Money Laundering

. Government Programs Fraud

. PPP / SBA Loan Fraud

. Bank Fraud

. Securities Fraud

. Healthcare Fraud

. Computer Intrusions and Unauthorized Access

. Counterfeit Goods and Counterfeit Currency

. Federal Firearms Charges

. Bankruptcy Fraud

. Fraudulent Money Transfers or “Money Mule” Schemes

. Fraudulent Cell Phone and Electronics Conspiracies

Mr. Teakell has been a regular commentator for TV and news outlets for analyses of criminal issues. These appearances are with local TV stations but also with national news, including NBC Nightly News and CNN. Mr. Teakell has been quoted in many news articles and magazines, including the Washington Times and Bloomberg. Mr. Teakell was invited to participate in a book in the best-seller list, titled “A Cup of Coffee With 10 of the Top Criminal Defense Attorneys in the United States.”

Mr. Teakell has been chosen for many associations and accolades. A few are Super Lawyers, National Association of Distinguished Counsel, Top 100 Lawyers, National Trial Lawyers Top 100 Attorneys, Lawyer International Legal 100, Global 100, Corporate America’s Criminal Defense Firm of the Year, and various others.