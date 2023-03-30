JPAR® - Corona Luxe Announces the Grand Opening of its Office in Corona, California

JPAR® - Corona Luxe Realty, a new residential and commercial real estate office in Corona, is set to open its doors in April. This new addition to the city's business landscape is owned and operated by Lynette Andrea. A real estate practitioner with two decades of experience.

JPAR® - Corona Luxe will offer a full range of real estate services to clients looking to buy, sell, or lease property in the Corona area. The office is located at 4740 Green River Road, Unit 206-B, Corona California. JPAR® - Corona Luxe boasts a team of real estate professionals who are knowledgeable about the local market and equipped with the latest technology to ensure seamless transactions for clients.

"I am enthusiastic to bring JPAR® Corona Luxe to the city of Corona," said Lynette Andrea, Broker/Owner of JPAR® Corona Luxe. "As a native of Belize City, Belize in Central America, I have a strong passion for success, and I am committed to ensuring exceptional customer service. I would stop everything I am doing to listen and to offer my time, even if it's for a housewarming party, event, or a casual showing on a Tuesday morning," added Andrea.

JPAR® - Corona Luxe is located in a prime location, in the heart of Corona, making it convenient to service clients in the Inland Empire and Orange County. The office's modern design, cutting-edge technology, and exceptional customer service will provide a unique and personalized experience for clients.

“We are excited to have our second company launch in the state of California this year,” said Laura O’Connor, President & COO of JPAR®. “JPAR® is a brand that has been proven to support the growth of both conversions and startups. We love identifying and working with ambitious professionals that won’t accept limiting beliefs; Lynette Andrea will be a key partner in delivering this message as JPAR® expands throughout Southern California.”

About JPAR® – Real Estate: JPAR® - Real Estate (www.jpar.com) is a full-service real estate brand and franchise platform offering a highly competitive transaction fee-based model and agent-centric culture. The JPAR® platform provides agents seven (7) days-per-week support, a comprehensive tech stack, marketing, lead generation, training and mentoring. JPAR® affiliated owners benefit from compliance review, 1-on-1 consulting, recruiting support and a peer network of influential industry leaders. The company boasts approximately 4,000 agents operating in 60 offices across 25 states and closes $10B annually in sales volume.