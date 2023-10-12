RealtyBizNews - Real Estate Marketing and Beyond
JPAR® Executives Laura O'Connor and Chris Sears Honored with HousingWire's 2023 Vanguards Award

By RealtyBiz News | October 12, 2023
JPAR®, an influential player in the real estate industry, is proud to announce that two of its executives, Laura O'Connor, President and COO of JPAR® Affiliated Network, and Chris Sears, President and CEO of JPAR® - Real Estate have been recognized as Vanguard Award winners by HousingWire, a leading source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets.

Laura O'Connor, a driving force behind JPAR Affiliated Network's success, has shown exemplary dedication to her organization's goals. In response to the recognition, O’Connor commented, "It is an incredible honor to be named a 2023 Vanguard. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team at JPAR. We are committed to revolutionizing the real estate industry through integrity, productivity and service, and I am proud to be a part of this journey."

In its 9th year, the HousingWire Vanguard award recognizes the forward-thinkers and trailblazers shaping the industry through their unwavering commitment, transformative ideas and steadfast dedication to driving growth and positive change. 

Chris Sears' transformative leadership at JPAR Texas has not only elevated the company but has also contributed to the industry at large. Reflecting on this accolade, Chris remarked, "I am humbled to receive the 2023 Vanguard award alongside such esteemed industry leaders. This recognition is a testament to our entire team’s unwavering commitment to excellence in customer service."

This year, 100 honorees were selected by HousingWire’s esteemed selection committee for not only steering their organizations through challenges but also redefining industry standards over the past year. The award offers a definitive list of the top leaders in housing who are shaping the housing economy for the better. 

About JPAR® - Real Estate:  JPAR® – Real Estate (www.jpar.com)  is a full-service real estate brand and franchise platform offering a highly competitive transaction fee-based model and agent-centric culture. The JPAR® platform provides agents seven (7) days-per-week support, a comprehensive tech stack, marketing, lead generation, training, and mentoring. JPAR® affiliated owners benefit from compliance review, 1-on-1 consulting, recruiting support, and a peer network of influential industry leaders. The company boasts more than 4,000 agents operating in 65 offices across 26 states and closes over $8B annually in sales volume.

