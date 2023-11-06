JPAR® Expands its Footprint with the Grand Opening of JPAR® - Premier Destination Realty in Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts

JPAR®, a leading real estate brand, announced today a new partnership with Eric and Brian Buonaiuto and the opening of another office in the affiliated network, JPAR® - Premier Destination Realty. This expansion signifies JPAR's commitment to ensuring buyers and sellers in Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts markets will have access to exceptional service and support. The new office is located at 10 Dorrance St., Suite 700, Providence, Rhode Island.

"We are thrilled to welcome JPAR Premier Destination to the JPAR family,” said Laura O'Connor, President and COO, JPAR's Affiliate Network. “Brian brings years of experience as an agent and an owner and he understands the unique needs of customers in today’s real estate market. Brian and Eric did their research and determined we were the right fit to help them, and the agents in their company, to operate with a high level of efficiency in today’s unique environment."

JPAR Premier Destination Realty aligns perfectly with JPAR’s mission and values which center on keeping the real estate customer experience at the core of what drives our strategic decisions and empowering top-tier agents to maintain a low-cost structure so they can continue to invest in their customers and local communities.

“This isn’t the first time I have transitioned to a franchise brokerage so I had some expectations of how it would go. I have been blown away by the training, support, and true partnership JPAR brings to its Brokers and agents,” said Brian Buonaiuto, Broker/Owner, JPAR® - Premier Destination Realty. “It only reaffirms my choice that is the right platform for agents looking to truly have a brokerage that is a partner in their success.”

Both Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts provide a high quality of life, a strong sense of community, and a wealth of recreational activities, making them prime destinations for those seeking to relocate and enjoy the best of New England living. JPAR Premier Destination Realty is well-equipped to help clients find their dream homes in these vibrant and thriving regions.

