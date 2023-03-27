JPAR® Gulf Coast Named Affiliate of the Year

JPAR® Gulf Coast, a leading real estate brokerage in Mobile, Alabama, is proud to announce that its dynamic duo, Adrienne and Owen Gill, have been named Affiliate of the Year by JPAR® - Real Estate.

The Star Awards, announced at the brand’s annual JPAR® Nation Celebration, recognize top-performers in a variety of categories. The Affiliate of the Year award is given to a JPAR® affiliate who demonstrates excellence in all areas of the business, including;

operations;

marketing;

customer service;

philanthropy; and

collaboration and contribution to the JPAR® franchise community.

Adrienne and Owen Gill are long-time real estate professionals with a passion for providing their clients with outstanding service and support. As owners of JPAR® Gulf Coast, they have built a reputation for market expertise, professionalism, and commitment to excellence with offices in Mobile, Spanish Fort and coming soon to Orange Beach, Alabama.

"JPAR® Gulf Coast is an agent-centric, agent-driven real estate brokerage where our brand is our people,” said Owen Gill, Owner, Broker-Owner, JPAR® Gulf Coast. “Our success is a result of our commitment to empowering our agents with the tools, training and technology they need to reach their goals.”

The JNC 23’ Star Awards ceremony celebrated the best-of-the-best in the JPAR® - Real Estate network and provided an opportunity for agents, brokers, and affiliates to network, share best practices, and learn from industry leaders.

“Being recognized as affiliate of the year is an incredible honor,” said Adrienne Gill, COO, JPAR® Gulf Coast. “This is not only an award recognizing us as the top-affiliate, it is voted on by our fellow owners and it reflects how much our network of incredible leaders values our leadership and contribution,” added Gill.

The Gills have consistently ranked as top-producers in the region and have earned the trust and respect of their clients and colleagues alike.

“The Gill's strong work ethic and reputation for excellence have made JPAR® Gulf Coast one of the top-performing real estate brokerages in their market,” said Laura O’Connor, President, JPAR® Real Estate’s Affiliated Network. “I am so excited to celebrate their success and look forward to helping them drive even more growth and market share as they continue to provide exceptional services to home buyers and sellers throughout the greater Mobile metro area,” added O’Connor.

About JPAR® Gulf Coast: (www.jpargulfcoast.com) is a leading real estate brokerage in Mobile, Alabama. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to excellence, JPAR® Gulf Coast provides its clients with outstanding service and support. JPAR® Gulf Coast is part of the JPAR® - Real Estate network, a fast-growing, agent-centric real estate brokerage firm that puts its agents first.