JPAR® Iron Horse Announces the Grand Opening of its Office in Pleasanton, California

By RealtyBiz News | February 23, 2023
JPAR® Real Estate is pleased to announce the opening of JPAR® Iron Horse. The office is set to open its doors on March 1 in Pleasanton, CA. JPAR® Iron Horse will be owned and operated by Erica Starkey, CEO and Broker and Dan Starkey, COO - Operations and Marketing. This office is among the first JPAR® offices in California as the brand expands into the golden state. 

JPAR® Iron Horse is located in the Bay Area about 40 miles east of San Francisco. Serving the East Bay communities including Pleasanton, Livermore, Dublin, Fremont and more along the 680 corridor, their flagship office is located at 550 Main Street in the heart of Pleasanton. Office phone: 925.529.4880. Email: [email protected].

As industry veterans, Erica and Dan bring a wealth of experience to the community, and are well-equipped to provide exceptional service to home buyers and sellers throughout the greater Pleasanton area. With the support of JPAR®, the new real estate brokerage offers cutting-edge tools, technology, and a winning culture to deliver an unparalleled customer experience.

"We are thrilled to be opening JPAR® Iron Horse in Pleasanton," said Erica Starkey. "The city is growing, and there is a real need for a full-service residential and commercial brokerage that can meet the demands of the local community. Our affiliation with JPAR® will empower our real estate professionals to provide the very best in real estate services through unparalleled tools, technology and marketing."

"Erica and Dan Starkey are the perfect fit for our brand," said Laura O’Connor, President & COO of JPAR® Franchising. "They value service to their customers and the community and they have a deep understanding of the local market,” added O’Connor.

About JPAR® Real Estate:  JPAR® Real Estate (www.jpar.com) is a full-service real estate brand and franchise platform offering a highly competitive transaction fee-based model and agent-centric culture. The JPAR® platform provides agents seven (7) days-per-week support, a comprehensive tech stack, marketing, lead generation, training and mentoring. JPAR® affiliated owners benefit from compliance review, 1-on-1 consulting, recruiting support and a peer network of influential industry leaders. The company boasts more than 3,800 agents operating in 64 offices across 24 states and closes $7.8B annually in sales volume.

