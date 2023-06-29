JPAR® launches with Shelly Wagner partnership in Shreveport

JPAR®, a leading real estate brand, proudly announces their latest affiliated office in Shreveport; the first under their new +JPAR model that keeps the local brand front-and-center while layering in the power of their national network, full-scale support, and integrated technology suite.

Owned and operated by Shelly Wagner, a top-performing team leader, the Shreveport office opens with 11 agents with extensive local market knowledge and a well-regarded reputation. The new office, located at 820 Jordan St, Ste 104, Shreveport, Louisiana, opened on June 1, 2023.

Shreveport is the third largest city in Louisiana and the principal hub of the Ark-La-Tex, a socio-economic region where Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas join. The area is known for its diverse economic landscape, with Barksdale Air Force Base, an Amazon facility, thriving oil and gas industries, and exceptional medical facilities, including Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport - Academic Medical Center and renowned educational institutions such as Centenary College of Louisiana, Louisiana State University and Southern University. Additionally, the city offers a vibrant entertainment scene, with eight casinos contributing to Shreveport's revenue growth since opening in 1995.

"Opening a brokerage was the next natural step for me," says Shelly Wagner. "JPAR® - Real Estate offers me the freedom and ability to make decisions that will significantly benefit my agents and clients and provides the perfect platform to leverage their tools, resources, and products effectively, ultimately enhancing our capabilities and service levels. Real estate is about people and systems, and JPAR® understands the importance of using technology to empower clients and agents.”

With the opening of the Shreveport office, JPAR® Real Estate continues to demonstrate its commitment to growth and expansion, reinforcing its position as a real estate franchising industry leader. By combining local expertise with the proven systems and support of JPAR® Real Estate, the Shreveport office is poised to deliver exceptional service to its clients and establish a strong presence in the Ark-La-Tex region.

“Partnering with Shelly Wagner and Associates marks a significant milestone for JPAR® as we continue to grow our nationwide presence; I can’t imagine a better leader than Shelly to bring the +JPAR model concept to market,” said Laura O’Connor, President and COO, JPAR® - Real Estate Franchising. “At JPAR®, we believe in empowering our agents and providing them with the tools and support they need to create a delightful customer experience. By leveraging our agent-centric business model and innovative technology, it will make it easier for Shelly and her agents to continue and expand the exemplary level of buyer and seller service they are already known for in their community.”

For more information about Shelly Wagner and Associates, +JPAR® Real Estate in Shreveport, please visit their website at https://www.shellywagner.com/.

About JPAR® – Real Estate: JPAR® - Real Estate (grow.jpar.com) is a full-service real estate brand and franchise platform offering a highly competitive transaction fee-based model and agent-centric culture. The JPAR® platform provides agents seven (7) days-per-week support, a comprehensive tech stack, marketing, lead generation, training, and mentoring. JPAR® affiliated owners benefit from compliance review, 1-on-1 consulting, recruiting support, and a peer network of influential industry leaders. The company boasts 4,000 agents operating in 64 offices across 24 states and closes $7.8B annually in sales volume.