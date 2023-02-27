JPAR® Platinum – A Real Estate Powerhouse, Announces the Grand Opening of its Newest Office in Littleton, Colorado

JPAR® - Real Estate is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest office located in Littleton, Colorado on January 1, 2023. The company will be owned and operated by Garrison Vandine, a 9-year veteran of the real estate industry.

The new office, located at 8122 Southpark Lane Unit 209, Littleton, Colorado will specialize in residential real estate property sales. The company and its sales professionals are committed to providing exceptional service to home buyers and sellers throughout Littleton and the surrounding area.

"We're thrilled to be opening our newest office in Littleton and to be able to serve the real estate needs of this growing community," said Garrison Vandine, Owner, of JPAR® Platinum. "The agent compensation plans are very attractive and when combined with enhanced marketing, training, and technology, the growth opportunities for our sales professionals are unmatched,” added Vandine.

JPAR® – Real Estate was recently named a Top Franchise for 2023 by Franchise Business Review. This is the 18th annual ranking of the 200 best franchise opportunities as rated by franchise business owners. The annual Franchisee Satisfaction Awards is North America’s only program honoring franchise brands for excellence in achieving franchisee satisfaction.

"JPAR® was founded by top producers for top producers and we are so proud to have Garrison Vandine and the entire JPAR® Platinum team representing the JPAR® brand in this important and growing market," said Laura O’Connor, President & COO of JPAR® Franchising. “We are very excited about our growth prospects in Colorado and throughout the United States in 2023.”

About JPAR® – Real Estate: JPAR® - Real Estate (www.jpar.com) is a full-service real estate brand and franchise platform offering a highly competitive transaction fee-based model and agent-centric culture. The JPAR® platform provides agents seven (7) days-per-week support, a comprehensive tech stack, marketing, lead generation, training, and mentoring. JPAR® affiliated owners benefit from a compliance review, 1-on-1 consulting, recruiting support, and a peer network of influential industry leaders. The company boasts more than 3,800 agents operating in 64 offices across 24 states and closes $7.8B annually in sales volume.