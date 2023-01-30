RealtyBizNews - Real Estate Marketing and Beyond
JPAR® - Real Estate Agents Rank Among Industry Leaders in Social Influence

By RealtyBiz News | January 30, 2023
JPAR® – Real Estate is pleased to announce that five (5) of its sales associates have been recognized among Texas’ top real estate agents on social media. PropertySpark used its own researchers to go through thousands of agents by searching hashtags, review sites, social media profiles, and real estate portals to identify its top 100 social media influencers. 

christin rachelle

“I am thrilled to be included among so many talented real estate professionals and social media influencers,” said Christin Rachelle, Sales Associate, JPAR® – The Sears Group and #2 ranked social media influencer. “When you love what you do, it isn’t work,” added Rachelle.

JPAR® sales associates who made the list include:

  • Christin Rachelle, #2
  • Marisol Gallegos, #8
  • Karina Guevara, #25
  • Jennifer Guillen, #66
  • Willie McCray, #83

Agents are ranked based on a proprietary algorithm that takes into consideration multiple variables including Instagram followers; Facebook likes; quality of posts; Instagram average likes per post; and other social media channels projections.

“Our low-cost, agent-centric brokerage model is designed to support the agent while keeping the agent’s branding front and center, said Laura O’Connor, President and COO of JPAR® Franchising. “This recognition demonstrates that when a brand empowers their agents to market themselves, in their own voice and preferred mediums, it is a powerful and effective way to connect with consumers and grow their business,” added O’Connor.

JPAR® - Real Estate was founded in 2011 by top producers - for top producers. Built on integrity, productivity, and service, it quickly became the #1 independent brokerage in Texas by affiliating with highly productive and influential industry leaders. With a hyper-focus on mentoring and empowering sales professionals to build their businesses and make an impact in their communities, the brand is now represented in 24 states with thousands of industry leaders.

About JPAR® – Real Estate:  JPAR® - Real Estate (www.jpar.com) is a full-service real estate brand and franchise platform offering a highly competitive transaction fee-based model and agent-centric culture. The JPAR® platform provides agents seven (7) days-per-week support, a comprehensive tech stack, marketing, lead generation, training and mentoring. JPAR® affiliated owners benefit from compliance review, 1-on-1 consulting, recruiting support and a peer network of influential industry leaders. The company boasts more than 3,800 agents operating in 64 offices across 24 states and closes $7.8B annually in sales volume.

See the full PropertySpark list here: https://propertyspark.com/top-100-texas-real-estate-agents-on-social-media/

Media Contact: 

Matt Gentile
M:  412-477-3349

E:  [email protected]

