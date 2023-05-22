JPAR® - Real Estate Named One of Entrepreneur's Top New and Emerging Franchises

JPAR® - Real Estate, is proud to announce its inclusion in Entrepreneur's prestigious list of Top New and Emerging Franchises. This recognition highlights JPAR® - Real Estate's commitment to innovation, and technology, keeping the agent at the heart of the transaction, and delivering unparalleled support.

JPAR® - Real Estate stands apart from traditional brands by offering a forward-thinking and innovative approach with an affordable flat fee. A comprehensive suite of tools, resources, and training at JPAR® - Real Estate empowers its affiliated professionals to deliver excellent results and exceptional experiences to their clients without the burden of a high fee structure. The company’s dedication to excellence and its unique agent-centric business model have positioned JPAR® - Real Estate as a trailblazer in the highly competitive real estate franchise market.

The rankings highlight some of the most substantial companies that have begun offering franchise opportunities in the last five years. JPAR® - Real Estate ranked No. 100 out of 500 franchises acknowledged. With the first franchise offices opened in 2019, JPAR® - Real Estate's network of company-owned and affiliated offices has grown to 60 locations with nearly 4,000 agents.

"We are truly honored to be recognized as one of Entrepreneur's Top New and Emerging Franchises," said Laura O'Connor, President and COO, JPAR® Affiliated Network. "This accolade reflects our unwavering commitment to transforming the real estate industry through our innovative business model. At JPAR, we are devoted to providing opportunities for diverse leaders to get a seat at the table and achieve their full potential. This recognition further solidifies our position as a market leader and motivates us to continue pushing boundaries and driving positive change in our industry."

The Top New and Emerging Franchises ranking is based on information submitted to Entrepreneur for its annual Franchise 500® and is part of the brand's continuing effort to understand best and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace. Companies featured on the 2023 list have been offering a franchise opportunity for five years or less and assessed across multiple data points, including unit growth, startup costs, and fees, training and support, financial stability, and brand strength. About JPAR® – Real Estate: JPAR® – Real Estate (http://www.jpar.com) is a full-service real estate brand and franchise platform offering a highly competitive transaction fee-based model and agent-centric culture. The JPAR® platform provides agents seven (7) days-per-week support, a comprehensive tech stack, marketing, lead generation, training and mentoring. JPAR® affiliated owners benefit from a compliance review, 1-on-1 consulting, recruiting support, and a peer network of influential industry leaders. The company boasts approximately 4,000 agents operating in 60 offices across 25 states and closes $10B annually in sales volume. For more information about franchising with JPAR® - Real Estate, visit https://franchise.jpar.com/.