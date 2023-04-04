JPAR® - Real Estate Recognized in Real Trends 500

Real Estate is pleased to be recognized in the recently released 2023 Real Trends 500 Brokerage Rankings. The Texas-based brokerage was ranked #37 in transaction sides and #50 in sales volume. The company was also listed among the “5-Year Movers,” comprising brokerage firms that have achieved the largest growth over the last five years.

“It is an honor to be included among the best real estate brokerages in the business, but it is not a surprise,” said Rick Davidson, Chairman and CEO, Cairn - JPAR Holdings. “The JPAR® model continues to attract the attention of industry professionals with a flat-fee, capped rate and culture of empowerment,” added Davidson.

The brand has received multiple industry awards recently, including:

Top 100 Franchise Brands;

Top 100 Most Innovative;

Top 50 Most Profitable; and

Top Culture.

“This recognition clearly demonstrates that we are delivering on our commitment to growth, through innovation, and exceptional customer service by enhancing our professional’s ability to serve the consumer, while maximizing their efficiency and effectiveness to drive higher levels of productivity,” added Davidson.

About JPAR® – Real Estate: JPAR® - Real Estate (www.jpar.com) is a full-service real estate brand and franchise platform offering a highly competitive transaction fee-based model and agent-centric culture. The JPAR® platform provides agents seven (7) days-per-week support, a comprehensive tech stack, marketing, lead generation, training and mentoring. JPAR® affiliated owners benefit from compliance review, 1-on-1 consulting, recruiting support and a peer network of influential industry leaders. The company boasts approximately 4,000 agents operating in 60 offices across 24 states and closes $10B annually in sales volume.

About Cairn Real Estate Holdings: Cairn Real Estate Holdings (https://www.cairnre.com/) is a partnership between industry veteran Rick Davidson and private equity firm Aperion Management. Cairn owns JPAR® and Your Castle Real Estate, also recognized in the Real Trends 500 at #175 in transactions sides and #126 in sales volume.