JPAR® Shines a Spotlight on Women Empowerment in the Real Estate Industry with JPAR® WELL Interview Series

JPAR®, a leading real estate brand, continues championing women leaders through its JPAR® WELL Interview Series. The latest installment features an insightful conversation with Jemila Winsey, owner of ERA Legacy Living in Houston, Texas, who shares her remarkable journey and commitment to building, living, and leaving a legacy.

In the recent interview, Laura O’Connor and Jemila Winsey delve into the transformative experiences that have shaped Jemila’s path in the real estate world. With over a billion dollars in sales volume, Jemila has become a top performer, ranking in the top 1.5% of brokerages in the United States. Her journey from being an overachiever in Nigeria to facing homelessness in the United States, overcoming obstacles, and ultimately finding success is truly inspiring.

"WELL stands for Women Empowering, Listening, and Leveraging, and Jemila Winsey embodies these principles wholeheartedly," said Laura O'Connor, President and COO, JPAR® Affiliate Network. "Through the JPAR® WELL Interview Series, we aim to amplify the voices of women leaders like Jemila who are making a difference, fostering collaboration, and driving meaningful change in the real estate industry."

The interview also touches on Jemila’s transition from a corporate job to entrepreneurship, emphasizing the significance of understanding business dynamics and translating that knowledge to guide others. Jemila's dedication to helping agents build their businesses aligns with JPAR WELL’s mission of empowering women leaders in real estate.

"I am honored to be part of the JPAR WELL Interview Series. It's a platform that celebrates the diverse stories of women in real estate and highlights the importance of empowerment, listening, and leveraging relationships to drive positive change,” said Jemila Winsey. “Our business, especially real estate, is very easy to fall into the hustle. We often make it look easy, contributing to the challenges in the industry today. We named our company Legacy Living for a reason. Our mission is to help aspiring real estate entrepreneurs to build, live, and leave a legacy”

The JPAR WELL Interview Series aims to bring women together, fostering a sense of community and empowerment. Through candid conversations, the series highlights the achievements, struggles, and triumphs of women leaders, creating an environment where shared experiences become a source of inspiration and support for others in the industry.

As JPAR continues to lead the way in innovation and collaboration within the real estate sector, the JPAR WELL Interview Series serves as a testament to the organization's commitment to women's leadership, empowerment, and positive industry transformation.

To watch the full interview with Jemila, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=chQjYEwNG3E

To check out other interviews from the JPAR WELL Interview Series, visit https://www.jpar.com/category/jpar-well-interview-series/

For more information about JPAR® Affiliated Network, please visit https://grow.jpar.com.

