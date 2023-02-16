Kevin Leonard of Berkshire Hathaway Named an RISMedia 2023 Real Estate Newsmaker

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Stouffer Realty is pleased to announce that Kevin Leonard, President and COO of Stouffer Realty, has been selected as an RISMedia 2023 Real Estate Newsmaker—a dynamic group of key influencers making headlines as a result of their newsworthy contributions to the real estate industry and their efforts to positively affect the consumers and communities they serve.

RIS Media, the leader in U.S. real estate news and information services, announced its more than 300, 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers on Feb. 1, in both an online directory on RISMedia.com and in the February issue of its flagship publication, Real Estate magazine.

RISMedia’s 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers were nominated in 2022 by RISMedia readers and editors and are showcased in the following categories: Influencers, Trailblazers, Futurists, Achievers, Crusaders and Luminaries.

“It’s always so inspiring to see the incredible accomplishments of so many real estate professionals around the country and this year’s group of 2023 Newsmakers takes that concept to a whole new level. From the creativity and innovation being implemented through our changing times, to industry records being broken, to the wonderful charitable work being done across the nation, we continue to be amazed by the ingenuity and success of these real estate professionals, over 300 of whom we are honoring on our sixth year of publishing Real Estate Newsmakers," said John Featherston, Founder, CEO and publisher of RISMedia.

"We are so proud every year to recognize the hard work, dedication and determination of these finest industry professionals—the 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers—who went above and beyond in 2022 amid the challenges and opportunities of this historic market. Help us in celebrating their hard-earned recognition," Featherston added.

Within RISMedia’s Newsmakers showcase, you’ll also meet this year’s “Hall of Fame” class—a select group of eight industry icons who have gone above and beyond toward the betterment of the real estate industry.

RISMedia will honor this year's Real Estate Newsmakers, including the 2023 Hall of Fame, at RISMedia's Newsmakers Reception & Dinner, being held Sept. 6 at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C., in conjunction with our 2023 CEO & Leadership Exchange.

“Being recognized and ranked in the Top 00.1% of Real Estate Professionals with this achiever award is a humble reminder that by taking control of our own narrative, we are able to shape our own future, regardless of market conditions. This award acknowledges the hard work and successful strategies that have propelled our company forward, inspiring us to continue pushing boundaries and setting new standards in the industry,” states award winner, Kevin Leonard.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeService Stouffer Realty

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Stouffer Realty is a full-service real estate brokerage in Northeastern Ohio providing clients with real estate solutions that cover every step of the home buying and selling process. Visit http://www.stoufferrealty.com for details.

About RISMedia