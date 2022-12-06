Kim Marion joins Engel & Völkers from Mott & Chase Sotheby’s

Engel & Völkers of East Greenwich announced today that Kim Marion has joined its brokerage as a global advisor, bringing more than 20 years of corporate marketing and consumer engagement expertise to this new role.

Kim leads in the top 4 percent of real estate advisors by sales volume in Rhode Island. She has helped her clients buy and sell, nearing $100 million in successful real estate sales since she received her license in 2017.

Kim has consistently been in Rhode Island Monthly’s Circle of Excellence since 2018. She was included in the RealTrends + Tom Ferry America’s Best Real Estate Professionals list for 2022, ranking in the top 1.5 percent of more than 1.6 million licensed Realtors® nationwide.

“Kim embodies all the qualities that are apparent in our most successful advisors around the globe,” says Tom Kunz, Executive Vice President of Engel & Völkers Americas. “Competence, passion, and exclusivity. We are honored to have Kim join our elite global network of real estate professionals.”

She joins Engel & Völkers from Mott & Chace Sotheby’s. In this new role, Kim uses her marketing, negotiation, and communication skills to help her clients build wealth and achieve their real estate goals. She leads with honesty and tunes into her clients’ needs, checking in regularly throughout the process to ensure that she is on track.

Kim also brings a specialty, as well as experience in the equestrian market. She has assisted numerous buyers and sellers with farm properties across Ocean State, as well as the farm coast in Massachusetts. Kim is a lifelong rider and horse owner, which provides an invaluable edge because she understands the unique needs of this niche market.

“We are elated that Kim has chosen Engel & Völkers as her brokerage,” says Emilio DiSpirito, Co-owner of Engel & Völkers East Greenwich. “Kim is one of Rhode Island and Massachusetts top selling advisors and is now leveraging the global network of the brand’s support, tools, and tech to elevate her career to new heights. Kim brings the highest level of discretion, empathy, experience, and passion to the table for her clients.”

Kim sits on the Planned Giving Committee at Lifespan and she supports several organizations in the state, including the MAE Organization for the Homeless and Dare to Dream Ranch. After every real estate transaction, Kim donates a portion of her commission to the organization of her client’s choice. She has donated more than $27,000 to date.

“The creativity of the Engel & Völkers team, along with the incredible technology and powerful network will elevate my already thriving business,” says Kim. “With the full support of this dynamic brand, I know I will be able to help clients build their real estate portfolios in the coming years.”

She holds a BA in English from Rhode Island College and a Leadership Mastery certificate from Bryant University. She is licensed in RI and MA.

