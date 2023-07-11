Know More Grow More

Join a group of industry experts in real estate and lending for engaging panel discussions designed to empower real estate agents! During this session, you will learn how to identify and target underserved markets to grow your business! We will also be featuring wealth management products and Union member benefit programs available through Wells Fargo and you will gain insights on building personal wealth beyond real estate!

During our first session, we will be hosting the following panels:

Leveraging Higher Interest Rates: An Investment in Your Future

hosted by Chris Sears, President of JPAR® - Real Estate, Texas

Join Chris Sears in an informative session explaining the correlation between higher interest rates and the potential for accelerated equity growth when moving to a higher-priced home. While it may seem counterintuitive to invest more in monthly payments, the session will delve into the compelling benefits of such a strategy.

Unique Home Lending Capabilities and Wealth-Building Opportunities

hosted by Valeria Esparza-Chavez, Vice President, Head of Home Lending Hispanic and Asian Segments, Wells Fargo; and, Lauri Smith, Senior Lead Business Growth Strategy Consultant, Wealth & Investment Management, Wells Fargo

Join Valeria Esparza-Chavez, Vice President, Head of Home Lending Hispanic Segments for Wells Fargo, in an empowering session focused on unique home lending capabilities and wealth-building opportunities. Discover how Wells Fargo serves union members with exclusive programs and benefits and explore other affordable and affluent lending options. Lauri Smith, from the wealth and investment management team, will also provide insights on expanding your business and building personal wealth beyond real estate. Don't miss this comprehensive session that combines real estate expertise and financial strategies for a brighter future.

Empowering Real Estate Agents: Building Wealth, Client Education, and Community Impact

Moderator: Erica Starkey, Broker, JPAR Iron Horse

Panelists:

Voltaire Lepe, CEO and Founder of Lepe Tendwell Properties

Mily Patton, award-winning real estate agent with JPAR Real Estate

Kiona Simon, Real Estate Consultant/Investor at Samson Properties

Join industry experts Voltaire Lepe, Mily Patton, and Kiona Simon in this engaging panel discussion designed to empower real estate agents. During this session, Erica will uncover strategies for giving back to the community while increasing sales through client education, supporting military families, and building wealth with real estate investments.

This event is FREE and open to all real estate agents across the US, so feel free to share!

*RSVPs are limited on a first-come, first-served basis.