Knox Financial Launches Solutions for Turning Homes into Investment Properties with Predictable Revenue

Knox Financial, the fintech company making it easy to buy your next home and turn your old house into a smart, reliable financial asset, today announced a range of new products on the Knox Investment Property Platform. Collectively, Knox’s new offerings will give homeowners the ability to turn their homes into investment properties that are aligned with their financial objectives.

“From day one, Knox has been focused on helping as many homeowners as possible access the incredible financial opportunities that investment properties can provide,” said David Friedman, CEO of Knox. “Today, we’re taking a big step forward in our mission. For homeowners who are ready to move, Knox’s new investment property products give them a way to turn the home they’re moving out of into an investment property that generates predictable returns on a timeline that meets their lifestyle and financial goals.”

Knox’s new products include:

Knox Certainty : For homeowners who need a lease in-hand in order to qualify for the mortgage on their new home purchase, Knox will lease your home from you at a guaranteed rate and on an agreed upon lease start date. As a result, Knox customers can qualify for a better and larger mortgage for their new home.

Knox Peace of Mind : For homeowners who want to ensure that they will receive the agreed upon rent from their tenant, Knox will guarantee that the property will receive rental income each month for the term of the lease.

Knox Upside: Knox Upside will distribute rental income to the investment property owner as the tenant pays rent and allow the owners to access their equity via Knox's proprietary lending platform.

“Much like you can change your asset mix in a stock portfolio over time, you can shift into a different Knox Product as your financial goals or risk tolerance evolve,” said Amber Barrett, chief revenue officer at Knox Financial. “For instance, if you’re moving and applying for a mortgage on a new home, having a lease in hand for your old home through Knox Certainty could be particularly beneficial for your mortgage application process. As the years go on, you may see benefits switching to the Knox Upside plan.”

Every Knox product includes guidance and education from a property wealth advisor to project a property’s investment potential; risk management with Knox Insurance Services including bundling home and auto for best pricing; marketing to lease your property at the highest market value; and comprehensive services for overseeing your property, tenants, and vendors. All Knox Financial clients also have access to Knox Lending Corp., Knox Financial’s lending arm that launched in 2022. Services include purchases, refinance, refinance cash out, HELOCs, and Knox’s proprietary Knox Equity Access Program (KEAP) loans which give homeowners access to capital, based on the equity in the home that they are turning into an investment property with Knox.

“Once Knox understands a homeowner’s moving plans and financial objectives, our extensive toolbox of lending, insurance, marketing, and property services allow us to craft the ideal investment property solution for that homeowner,” added Friedman. “Knox’s highly-personalized approach to real estate investing will allow many more homeowners to become first-time investment property owners in the coming years, and reap significant financial returns for themselves and their families.”

About Knox Financial

Knox Financial makes it easy to turn the house you’re moving out of into a smart financial asset and still buy your new home. Knox offers the people, technology, and financing to take the hassle out of owning investment property, and enable homeowners to make more money from their investment property. To learn more, visit www.knoxfinancial.com.

Knox Lending Corp(NMLS # 2263297) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Knox Holdings Corp.