RealtyBizNews - Real Estate Marketing and Beyond
Visit our FacebookVisit our TwitterVisit our LinkedIn
Real Estate Marketing & Beyond
Home » Featured News » Laura O’Connor Named as a RISMedia 2023 Real Estate Newsmaker
,

Laura O’Connor Named as a RISMedia 2023 Real Estate Newsmaker

By RealtyBiz News | February 15, 2023
LinkedInBufferPinterest

JPAR® - Real Estate is pleased to announce that Laura O’Connor, President and COO, JPAR® Franchising has been selected as an RISMedia 2023 Real Estate Newsmaker—a dynamic group of key influencers making headlines as a result of their newsworthy contributions to the real estate industry and their efforts to positively affect the consumers and communities they serve.

Untitled design

“I am honored and humbled to be included among so many talented leaders in our industry,” said O’Connor. “This recognition would not be possible without the extraordinary efforts of our team and the professionals at JPAR® - Real Estate. We attract individuals hungry for growth that put in the work to stay ahead of market shifts and continually evolve to meet the demands and needs of our customers,” she added.

The 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers were nominated in 2022 by readers and includes individuals making headlines as a result of their newsworthy contributions to the residential real estate industry, and their efforts to positively affect real estate professionals and the consumers and communities they serve. Recently, O’Connor was also recognized by real estate Swanepoel Power 200. The SP 200 Watchlist acknowledges up-and-coming residential real estate brokerage leaders who are making their way up the power ranks in the industry.

About JPAR® – Real Estate:  JPAR® - Real Estate (www.jpar.com) is a full-service real estate brand and franchise platform offering a highly competitive transaction fee-based model and agent-centric culture. The JPAR® platform provides agents seven (7) days-per-week support, a comprehensive tech stack, marketing, lead generation, training and mentoring. JPAR® affiliated owners benefit from compliance review, 1-on-1 consulting, recruiting support and a peer network of influential industry leaders. The company boasts more than 3,800 agents operating in 64 offices across 24 states and closes $7.8B annually in sales volume.

Follow Us
RealtyBiz News
Find topics in marketing, technology, and social media for realtors, and housing market resources for homeowners. Be sure to subscribe to Digital Age of Real Estate with Digital Marketer Zach Parker
Follow Us
Latest posts by RealtyBiz News (see all)

    • Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Leadership Corner

    View Real Estate's Top Influencers

  • Advertise with RealtyBizNews - Media Kit
  • real estate digital marketing

    • Get Digital Marketing Training
    right to your inbox
    All Contents © Copyright RealtyBizNews · All Rights Reserved. 2016-2023
    Website Designed by Swaydesign.
    linkedin facebook pinterest youtube rss twitter instagram facebook-blank rss-blank linkedin-blank pinterest youtube twitter instagram