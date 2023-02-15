Laura O’Connor Named as a RISMedia 2023 Real Estate Newsmaker

JPAR® - Real Estate is pleased to announce that Laura O’Connor, President and COO, JPAR® Franchising has been selected as an RISMedia 2023 Real Estate Newsmaker—a dynamic group of key influencers making headlines as a result of their newsworthy contributions to the real estate industry and their efforts to positively affect the consumers and communities they serve.

“I am honored and humbled to be included among so many talented leaders in our industry,” said O’Connor. “This recognition would not be possible without the extraordinary efforts of our team and the professionals at JPAR® - Real Estate. We attract individuals hungry for growth that put in the work to stay ahead of market shifts and continually evolve to meet the demands and needs of our customers,” she added.

The 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers were nominated in 2022 by readers and includes individuals making headlines as a result of their newsworthy contributions to the residential real estate industry, and their efforts to positively affect real estate professionals and the consumers and communities they serve. Recently, O’Connor was also recognized by real estate Swanepoel Power 200. The SP 200 Watchlist acknowledges up-and-coming residential real estate brokerage leaders who are making their way up the power ranks in the industry.

About JPAR® – Real Estate: JPAR® - Real Estate (www.jpar.com) is a full-service real estate brand and franchise platform offering a highly competitive transaction fee-based model and agent-centric culture. The JPAR® platform provides agents seven (7) days-per-week support, a comprehensive tech stack, marketing, lead generation, training and mentoring. JPAR® affiliated owners benefit from compliance review, 1-on-1 consulting, recruiting support and a peer network of influential industry leaders. The company boasts more than 3,800 agents operating in 64 offices across 24 states and closes $7.8B annually in sales volume.