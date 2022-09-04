Leading Dallas Real Estate Team, Trinity Key Real Estate Group, Joins Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

by

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty Texas, a division of one of the country’s fastest-growing real estate brokerages, PenFed Realty – with more than 2,000 REALTORS® and over $8 billion in annual sales volume – is pleased to welcome Noah & Brittany Larson of the Trinity Key Real Estate Group to its Dallas, Texas office.

“Noah and Brittany bring a passion for real estate and a servant’s heart for their clients to our company,” said PenFed Realty Texas Senior Vice President of Sales Marvin Jolly. “They have built an impressive real estate business in a short time in the Dallas Metroplex as well as hyper-locally in their Bryan Place neighborhood. PenFed Realty Texas is excited to partner with them and helps them continue to grow their business and maintain their impeccable level of client care.”

Trinity Key Real Estate Group is well known for delivering first-class service to the residents of Dallas and the surrounding suburbs in the purchase and sale of townhomes, single-family, condominiums, and new construction properties. Together, Noah and partner Brittany have closed numerous transactions, building lifelong relationships with their clients and developing an elite reputation among colleagues in the market.

“We made the move to Berkshire Hathaway PenFed Realty Texas for the luxury alignment, value, and leverage provided by the stellar marketing team. We look forward to this growing partnership and cannot wait to see where this takes our business!”

Husband & wife team Noah & Brittany Larson are longtime residents of the Bryan Place neighborhood in Dallas, TX, and currently reside there with their newborn. Trinity Key Real Estate Group can be reached by email at [email protected] or [email protected], and by phone at 469.688.2954.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty Texas

