Leading Seattle Team Joins Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers announced today that Sean Nielsen, Ashley Stevens and Mari Moline, who make up the Nielsen Group formerly of Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty, have joined Engel & Völkers Kirkland. The Nielsen Group collectively brings 25 years of real estate experience and achieves annual sales volume averaging more than $50 million in and around the greater Seattle/Bellevue area. With this move, the Nielsen Group is now the top-producing Engel & Völkers team in Washington state.

“As our presence grows in Kirkland, Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest, we’re thrilled to welcome Sean, Ashley and Mari to the brand,” said Marcel Dolak, license partner, Engel & Völkers Kirkland. “Their experience and proven success in the market add immediate value to our business and clients not only on a local level but also to our regional, national and global networks. They share our commitment to providing exceptional client service. With this mindset, backed by the power of the Engel & Völkers brand, I look forward to seeing what they can achieve.”

Nielsen has 18 years of experience in real estate, the past 12 of which were spent with Sotheby’s. At Engel & Völkers Kirkland, he will serve as director of business development while continuing to help clients throughout the home buying and selling process with the personalized approach to real estate he has cultivated over his career to serve each client based on their unique set of needs and goals. Stevens and Moline are joining Nielsen in the move to Engel & Völkers, bringing a focus on attention to detail and client experience.

“Engel & Völkers’ boutique approach to serving both clients and advisors resonated with our team,” said Nielsen. “We’re better positioned to reach our growth potential, and I believe consumers are increasingly drawn to brands and professionals that offer a highly personalized real estate experience. I look forward to playing a key role in Engel & Völkers’ continued growth in Kirkland and beyond.”

About Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany, in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process for today’s savvy homeowner. Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 275 shop locations with over 6,300 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand’s global network of over 16,500 real estate professionals in more than 31 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate and yachting. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings, and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit www.evrealestate.com.