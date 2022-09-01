Legacy Roofing Receives 2022 Perfection Award

by

Legacy Roofing Services, one of the largest roofing service providers in the United States, recently received the 2022 Perfection Award from Carlisle SynTec Systems, one of the largest manufacturers of roofing systems. The award was in recognition of their quality workmanship, extensive experience and exceptional value delivered to customers.

“Legacy Roofing exemplifies dedication to quality and excellence,” said Mike DuCharme, vice president of marketing for Carlisle SynTec Systems. “Their commitment to workmanship is very apparent and we are pleased to have them as one of our key partners.”

Given annually, roofing contractors qualify for the Perfection Award by completing a minimum number of warranted jobs and installing a minimum amount of warranted square feet of roofing per year. Contractors who show exceptional installation quality that results in a warranty claim performance in the top 5% in the U.S. and Canada are eligible for the honor.

“This recognition is a direct result of the hard work and dedication of our employees,” said Brian Kruse, CEO of Legacy Roofing Services. “We are fortunate to have some of the finest professionals in the industry on our team who strive for excellence on every job and for every customer.”

Carlisle SynTec Systems, headquartered in Carlisle, PA, has been manufacturing single-ply membrane roofing systems for more than half a century. Carlisle SynTec Systems is a business segment of Carlisle Construction Materials. LLC, and has manufacturing facilities in Carlisle, PA; Greenville, IL; Senatobia, MI; and Tooele, UT. More information is available at CarlisleSynTec.com.

Legacy Roofing Services is one of the largest commercial roofing service providers in the United States, managing more than 6 million square feet of roofing every year. The company provides a wide array of installation, repair and maintenance services using the latest technologies, including infrared scanning, a fleet of UAS drones and a proprietary online project management portal. Legacy Roofing has been ranked as a “Top 100 Roofing Contractor” by Roofing Contractor magazine for the past seven years and has been certified, licensed and recognized by every major roofing system manufacturer. The company was founded in 2012 and primarily operates in the Midwestern United States. More information is available at LegacyRoofing.com and on social media (Twitter: @LegacyRfg; IG: @LegacyRoofSvc; Facebook: @LegacyRoofingServices).