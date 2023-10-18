LendingStandard Appoints Mikael Nyberg as Chief Operating Officer, Strengthening Executive Team

LendingStandard, a leading name in the commercial real estate finance industry, is excited to announce the strategic expansion of its executive team with the appointment of Mikael Nyberg as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Nyberg’s appointment marks a pivotal moment for LendingStandard, showcasing the company’s commitment to delivering enterprise-level services and cutting-edge technology in response to its extraordinary growth following the announcement of its platform's ability to support origination of all CRE loan types.

“Mikael Nyberg’s exceptional track record in operational excellence and proven ability to drive expansion were key factors in his selection as COO,” said Andy Kallenbach, CEO, LendingStandard. His experience in building new businesses, developing products and acquiring and integrating high-performance teams globally will play a pivotal role in driving LendingStandard’s strategic plans for growth and expansion.

LendingStandard's expansion of the executive team and other staff, recent funding round, and channel partnerships are strategically timed to support the company's explosive growth. Operational and delivery projections, based on a (4x) pipeline increase from the previous year, underscores the company's upward trajectory and the need for strong leadership to sustain this momentum at scale.

Mr. Nyberg expressed his enthusiasm about joining LendingStandard, stating, “I am thrilled to join LendingStandard and support its mission of providing a world-class lending platform to the commercial real estate industry while cultivating a culture of innovation and service as the firm continues its rapid expansion.”

About LendingStandard: (https://lendingstandard.com/) Established in 2015 in Kansas City, Kansas, LendingStandard is a software-driven platform specializing in the origination, underwriting, closing, and processing of all Commercial Real Estate loan types. Its expanding team of seasoned professionals and ever-increasing products and solutions aim to streamline the complex commercial lending process and drive efficiencies and value to its clients.