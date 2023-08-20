Leonard Giarrano Recognized as America’s Best Professionals List

Leonard Giarrano of RE/MAX Alliance Group was recently recognized in the 2023 “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals” rankings by RealTrends + Tom Ferry. That places Giarrano among the top 1.5% of 1.6 million real estate professionals in the United States.

Giarrano generated almost $24 million in sales volume in 2022. He also earned the Chairman’s Club award and was recognized among the top 100 RE/MAX agents in Florida.

To qualify for the RealTrends + Tom Ferry “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals” list, participating agents must have completed at least 50 transactions or closed $20 million in sales volume during the year.

Giarrano has 38 years of real estate experience, specializing in relocation and new homes. He is based in the Sarasota office at 2000 Webber Street, Sarasota, Florida 34239, and can be reached at (941) 724-0690 or [email protected].

RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company now offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 13 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.

