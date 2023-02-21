Listing Alert and RE/MAX, LLC Bring Innovative Property Matching Tech to North America

Listing Alert (https://listing-alert.com/), a real estate mobile solution for agents that communicates pre-market listings within a brokerage, today announced the company has joined the RE/MAX Approved Supplier program. This collaboration with RE/MAX®, which retains over 140,000 agents with a presence in more than 110 countries and territories, will provide access to the app to brokerages in North America. Listing Alert’s tech capabilities give a competitive edge regardless of market downturns while nurturing in-brokerage transactions and fostering communication among RE/MAX agents.

“Over the past year, Listing Alert has experienced rapid growth nationwide, thanks to our innovative and compliant technology,” said Linda Yacoub, CEO of Listing Alert. “Listing Alert’s features replace the traditional ‘in-office whiteboard’ with a much more powerful tool that modernizes the process in a form that not only retains the agents within a brokerage but also attracts top talent by having the latest technology that drives productivity. This relationship with RE/MAX as a Preferred Vendor is not only exciting for our team here at Listing Alert, but also a wonderful solution for brokers and agents to maintain a competitive edge in this industry."

The RE/MAX Approved Supplier Program provides a list of vetted organizations providing business services to agents. This includes educational resources, investor-grade analytical tools, and advanced back-office software solutions that give agents access to the top resources in the industry. The RE/MAX Approved Supplier Program provides powerful tools to help RE/MAX affiliates run a successful business

Listing Alert’s nationwide adoption by brokerages shows real estate agents’ need for fast-moving, intuitive mobile tech. It delivers an intelligent buyer-matching algorithm and seamlessly pre-markets listings in a compliant manner according to national guidelines. Agents using Listing Alert are able to gain momentum on their upcoming listings and receive feedback from their peers on their property, all prior to the property hitting the MLS, which assists in ensuring the property is “market ready” and avoids going stale. Listing Alert is designed to support a collaborative office culture. Brokerages that adopt it can increase communication between agents and can leverage the technology as an attraction and retention tool for top-producing agents.

“We are excited to welcome Listing Alert to the RE/MAX Approved Supplier Program as we continue to expand our own technology offerings,” said Madeline Hammer, RE/MAX Executive Director, Strategic Alliances. “ Listing Alert is bringing a unique service to our agents and brokers which will help them connect with each other and increase productivity.”

“There is no better platform on the market than Listing Alert to help agents quickly move properties at competitive prices for buyers, wherever they are, in a secure and compliant manner,” said Jared James, CEO and founder of Jared James Enterprises, and Board Advisor to Listing Alert. “From my work with RE/MAX as a coach, I know their commitment to providing the best technology available, so this is a perfect addition to their program. Listing Alert’s features will help develop a competitive edge for their agents and attract top talent in their market.”

RE/MAX affiliates can access Listing Alert today by accessing the online RE/MAX Marketplace,

exclusively available to RE/MAX agents in the U.S. and Canada.

About Listing Alert:

Listing Alert was created to revolutionize the real estate industry and allow agents to easily access properties coming to market via an online platform accessible on desktops and smartphones. The platform allows real estate agents within a brokerage to easily list properties before they go public in the Multiple Listing Service (MLS). The platform’s matching feature also allows agents to create homebuyer profiles and instantly match buyers with sellers. Listing Alert facilitates instant communication through an easy-to-use mobile app, seamlessly connecting all agents across your brokerage to pre-MLS listings. To learn more about Listing Alert, visit www.listing-alert.com.