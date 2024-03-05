Living in Westborough, MA, offers a unique blend of historic charm and modern conveniences, making it a coveted location for many. This picturesque town, nestled in Worcester County, provides residents with a serene environment that boasts a rich historical background, excellent educational institutions, and a thriving community life.

With a population of over 4,000 residents, Westborough manages to maintain a small-town feel while offering amenities and opportunities typically found in larger cities. The town of Westborough is characterized by its beautiful landscapes, well-preserved downtown area, and vibrant community events that bring people together throughout the year.

The cost of living in Westborough, MA, is a crucial aspect for anyone considering making the town their home. It's noteworthy that the cost of living here is approximately 37% higher than the national average, with housing being the most significant factor in this calculation. The town's real estate market is diverse, offering everything from historic homes to modern apartments, catering to a wide range of preferences and budgets.

However, the median home price in Westborough stands at a premium, reflecting the town's desirability and the high quality of life it affords its residents. Despite the higher costs, many find the investment worthwhile, given the town's safety, amenities, and community spirit.

Housing and Real Estate in Westborough, MA

The housing and real estate market in Westborough, MA, presents a dynamic landscape with a variety of options for prospective buyers and those considering relocation. As of recent listings, the market in Westborough features a range of properties, including condos and houses with prices reflecting the diversity of options. For instance, condos are available around the $625,000 price point, offering two bedrooms and two bathrooms within a comfortable living space.

On the higher end, houses are listed for sale up to $1,650,000, showcasing large family homes with multiple bedrooms, bathrooms, and substantial lot sizes. These properties cater to a wide array of preferences, whether one is looking for modern amenities like central air, hardwood floors, and community features such as pools and golf courses, or more substantial, family-sized homes with expansive living space.

The real estate market in Westborough is influenced by its attractiveness as a relocation destination, with significant numbers of people moving to Westborough from major cities like New York, NY, and Hartford, CT. The migration trends indicate a vibrant community attracting residents from diverse locations, albeit with a notable net outflow to areas like Portland, ME, and Miami, FL, suggesting a dynamic interchange of residents seeking different living experiences.

The housing market has shown varying trends, with recent sales including properties sold under list price and some at the asking price, indicating a competitive but accessible market. Notably, properties range from modern condos to spacious family homes, demonstrating the market's ability to cater to a wide spectrum of housing needs and preferences.

Education in Westborough, MA

Education in Westborough, MA, is highly regarded, with Westborough High School being a prime example of the quality offered. This school is ranked among the top 1% of public schools in Massachusetts, boasting a student-teacher ratio of 12:1, which is equal to the Massachusetts state average. The school showcases a diverse student body, with 32% Asian, 56% White, 7% Hispanic, 4% of students being of two or more races, and 1% Black.

Furthermore, the graduation rate is exceptionally high at 99%, significantly above the state average of 87%. This data highlights the school district's commitment to providing an inclusive and effective educational environment, catering to a wide range of student needs and achieving high academic standards.

Safety and Crime Rates in Westborough, MA

Westborough, MA, showcases a notably lower crime rate compared to both the national average and the state figures. The town's total crime rate is 55% below the national average, with violent crimes being 64% lower. The probability of becoming a victim of any crime in Westborough is 1 in 96, positioning it safer than 66% of cities in the United States.

The year-over-year crime data indicates a mixed trend, with a general increase in crime rates by 26.3%, driven primarily by a rise in property crimes by 36.8%, despite a 17.1% decrease in violent crimes. This suggests that while Westborough remains relatively safe, especially in terms of violent crime, there has been a notable uptick in property-related offenses.

Further emphasizing its safety, Westborough is rated in the 83rd percentile for safety, indicating that it is safer than 83% of cities. The crime rate in Westborough is approximately 8.448 per 1,000 residents during a standard year, with the southeast part of the town being perceived as the safest. Interestingly, the risk of being a victim of crime varies significantly within the town, ranging from 1 in 72 in central neighborhoods to as low as 1 in 221 in the southeast part.

This gradient in safety levels underscores the importance of location within Westborough when assessing crime risks. The town's approach to crime, characterized by a high A- grade for safety, showcases its overall low crime rate, especially in terms of violent and property crimes, making it a generally safe and appealing place for residents and potential Westborough movers.

Climate and Weather in Westborough, MA

The climate in Westborough, MA, features four distinct seasons, each bringing its own charm and set of activities. The town experiences warm summers, colorful falls, snowy winters, and mild springs. This seasonal variation allows residents to enjoy a wide range of outdoor and recreational activities throughout the year. From leaf-peeping in the autumn to skiing and snowboarding in the winter, living in Westborough, MA, offers endless opportunities to explore the natural beauty of New England.

Conclusion

Living in Westborough, MA, is an experience that combines the best of New England charm with the conveniences of modern living. The town's strong sense of community, excellent schools, and vibrant economy make it an ideal place for individuals and families looking for a high quality of life.

While the cost of living may be higher than in other areas, the benefits of residing in this beautiful and safe community are immeasurable. Whether you're drawn to the natural beauty, excellent educational opportunities, or the vibrant community life, Westborough, MA, stands out as a premier destination to live, work, and play.

The town of Westborough seamlessly blends its historical roots with a forward-looking perspective, making it not just a place to reside but a place to thrive. For those considering making Westborough their home, it represents a wise investment in a lifestyle that values community, education, and quality of life above all else.

With its picturesque downtown, robust economy, and welcoming community, living in Westborough, MA, is an experience that offers something valuable for everyone. Whether you're enjoying the serene beauty of downtown Westborough, MA, participating in local events, or simply relishing the safety and tranquility of residential life, Westborough provides a backdrop for creating lasting memories and building a fulfilling life.

The detailed insights into various aspects of living in Westborough, MA, including the cost of living, housing, economy, education, safety, and the climate, underscore the town's appeal as a desirable place to live. As with any location, prospective residents should consider all factors, such as the cost of living and the New England climate, in the context of their personal needs and preferences. However, for many, the benefits of residing in this vibrant and historic town far outweigh any potential drawbacks.

In conclusion, Westborough, MA, embodies the quintessential New England town with its blend of historical charm, modern amenities, and a strong sense of community. It offers a quality of life that is hard to match, making it a highly sought-after destination for those looking to put down roots in Massachusetts. As the town continues to grow and evolve, it remains a place where the past is cherished, the present is celebrated, and the future is bright. Living in Westborough, MA, is more than just an address; it's a lifestyle choice that many are glad to make, embracing the town's unique blend of tradition and progress.