Luxury Long Island Firm takes business to a new level with Century 21 Brand Affiliation

Century 21 Real Estate LLC., a global industry leader and the most recognized name in real estate*, continues to strengthen its Long Island presence with the affiliation of Excelsior Realty, a luxury real estate firm based in Mattituck that has been responsible for transactions involving some of the most iconic properties on the island.

The company is led by broker/owner Douglas Cabral. Since obtaining his broker’s license in 2018, Cabral has been featured in Behind the Hedges magazine for making the 5th priciest residential sale on the North Fork in 2021. With Cabral’s expertise in hospitality marketing and deal structuring, he successfully provided his services to sell Claudio’s, the oldest family restaurant in the U.S., The North Fork Table and Inn, Sunset Motel, Diamond Cove Marina and The Hideaway Restaurant.

Now doing business as CENTURY 21 Excelsior Realty, Cabral and his team of relentless affiliated sales professionals will have access to the CENTURY 21® brand’s world-class technology and marketing, lead generation, agent learning and coaching, and innovative productivity platform to help better serve and deliver the highest quality of service to buyers, sellers, and investors. The firm specializes in luxury real estate in the Hamptons, North Fork, Queens, Suffolk, and Nassau counties.

Prior to entering the real estate industry, Cabral ran his own multi-office insurance agency that served over 10,000 clients. He also founded a commercial lending company offering small business owners access to working capital. As a licensed insurance broker, mortgage loan originator, and real estate broker, Cabral has built an extensive network over the years that can benefit his clients in multiple types of transactions.

With a focus on moving forward, Cabral will leverage his affiliation with the CENTURY 21 brand to fuel growth through targeted recruitment efforts as well as strategic mergers and acquisitions. He has embraced a technology-driven approach to real estate, which involves using the latest and greatest in digital marketing and social media to enhance awareness and increase connectivity with customers.

Cabral understands that people want to work with friends, the type of people they identify with and feel they understand. He knows that today many of these relationships start online, and he wants his agents to have the best tools available to portray themselves and convey their personalized messages across a digital landscape. To fully show his commitment to this belief, Cabral has built a state-of-the-art recording studio for his team to record podcasts, and social media reels, and create content. The goal for the Excelsior team is that clients can fully get to know each agent’s values, personalities, and industry experience all through their online presence.

“I love serving as a conduit for a successful future for both my clients and affiliated agents. Our affiliation with Century 21 Real Estate will be a huge differentiator for us that will help drive growth,” says Cabral. “In addition to elevating the client experience with the support of a global network complemented by local brand power, I’m also looking forward to providing the right resources and tools to help new entrepreneurs launch their businesses and work with seasoned agents to enhance their business.”

“Doug’s impressive and multi-faceted career, fierce entrepreneurial spirit and focus on quality service are a surefire combination for success,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “Not only does he epitomize our brand values, Doug is also focused on strengthening his firm’s future by tapping into the power of the CENTURY 21® brand. We are lucky to have someone of his caliber join our network of relentless professionals.”

Cabral and his team are looking for relentless sales professionals to join their growing real estate company and invite area residents seeking a new professional opportunity, or real estate agents looking for a new home, to visit them at 10200 Main Road Unit 1, Mattituck, N.Y. 11952 or call at 631-734-0390.

*Study Source: 2022 Ad Tracking Study. The survey results are based on 1,201 online interviews with a national random sample of adults (ages 18+) who are equal decision-makers in real estate transactions and activities in the real estate market (bought or sold a home within the past two years or, plan to purchase or sell a home within the next two years). Recognition questions based on consumers' aware of the brand in question. Results are significant at a 90% confidence level, with a margin of error of +/- 2.4%. The study was conducted by Kantar Group Limited (formerly Millward Brown), a leading global market research organization, from November 10-16, 2022.

About CENTURY 21 Excelsior Realty

CENTURY 21 Excelsior Realty is an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of Century 21 Real Estate, franchisor of the iconic CENTURY 21® brand, comprised of approximately 13,600 independently owned and operated franchised offices in 85 countries and territories worldwide with more than 148,000 independent sales professionals.



Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation, and settlement services.

© 2023 Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All Rights Reserved. CENTURY 21®, the CENTURY 21 Logo and C21® are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and