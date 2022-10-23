Luxury Real Estate Agent, Jennie Block, Joins Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty Texas

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty Texas, a division of one of the country’s fastest-growing real estate brokerages, PenFed Realty - with more than 2,000 REALTORS® and over $8 billion in annual sales volume - is pleased to welcome Jennie Block to its Plano, Texas office.

“Jennie Block brings both industry and community expertise with a concentration on North Dallas-Fort Worth and relocation. She has a long-standing reputation for professionalism and superior care that has created clients for life,” shares Jennifer Redman, Vice President of Sales for the firm’s Plano and Frisco offices. “Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty is thrilled to share our resources and micro-support teams to assist Jennie in this next chapter.”

After founding a successful, high-end children’s accessory line, Jennie turned her attention to real estate and quickly became known for her creative, relatable, and authentic approach, earning accolades as one of the Top 20 Frisco Realtors. Jennie said, “the mission of my real estate business is to build long-lasting relationships with my clients and to deliver results to exceed their expectations. It is important to me to make their real estate experience as fun, easy, and stress-free as possible. I joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty Texas because of the culture, resources, support, and reputation. I love being part of a boutique brokerage with so many incredible benefits that I can offer to my clients.”

Jennie has a strong partnership with top-performing agent Dana Gaswirth, who also joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty Texas in October. Jennie shared, “together, Dana and I offer tailored marketing plans, complimentary design consultations, and work to connect clients to the community, social outlets, and schools, all while coming up with creative solutions to ensure the entire process is smooth. We’re excited at how perfectly Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty Texas compliments and can enhance what we always strive to achieve for our clients.”

Jennie lives in Frisco with her three children and two dogs, Lily and Charli. Jennie can be reached at [email protected] and 972-571-5585.