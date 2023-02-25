Luxury Resort Portfolio Sell Highest Priced Home Recorded In Beaches 2023 Florida MLS

Luxury Resort Portfolio – The Definitive Source For Luxury Real Estate In South Florida Co-Founders Philip Lyle Smith & Carla Ferreira-Smith, referred to as The Smiths, hold the distinguished honor of representing, marketing and selling the most expensive home currently documented in the 2023 Beaches Florida Multiple Listing Service to date in the High-Net-Worth South Florida Ultra-Luxury Oceanfront Town Of Manalapan, just South of Palm Beach Island.

With an original list price of $74.99 Million, the South Florida luxury real estate power couple and Broker | Owners of Luxury Resort Portfolio, The Smiths, through their extensive qualified buyer target advertising campaigns and profound knowledge of today's Palm Beach County high-end home sales market, were able to secure and facilitate a successfully closed transaction for their home sellers. Philip and Carla also represented these sellers’ when they purchased this magnificent waterfront estate in 2016, thereby gaining their repeat clients a considerable financial profit.

The property known as “Villa Oceano Azul” located at 1400 South Ocean Boulevard in Manalapan, Florida 33462 is a “Beach-Chic” contemporary designed and decorated masterpiece, offered fully furnished, perfectly set on a rare strip of land along Florida’s Gold Coast measuring two acres between the Atlantic Ocean and the Manalapan Intracoastal Waterway.

This exclusive sea-to-lake waterfront location is a unique feature to only a handful of mansions in South Florida where the home is balanced between the shimmering beachfront waves and the tranquil Intracoastal waters replete with your own private boat dock. A true entertainers paradise adorned with every luxury one could ever imagine and custom-built with oversized rooms, this regal estate is still inherently a family home and provides warm inviting spaces to enjoy with family and friends to create memories of a lifetime.

When South Florida luxury real estate specialists Philip and Carla Smith of Luxury Resort Portfolio were asked to share their outlook on the current environment of the ultra-luxury Florida home sales market they replied by stating that: “South Florida luxury real estate home prices for Oceanfront properties, especially with large land parcels such as Villa Oceano Azul have sky-rocketed and more than doubled over the past few years since the onset of the pandemic due to the fact that high net worth home buyers have sought out properties with generously sized outdoor spaces to fulfill their need for social distancing, self-contained entertaining paradises and the requirement for their children to have safe surroundings to play.

Other factors that contribute to the recent rise in home prices in Florida, besides our magnificent weather, are the tax benefits to ultra-wealthy individuals and the fact that Florida is a very pro-business state as many of the recent home buyers have relocated their corporate offices to South Florida. What adds to the increased home value of this particular property continued by The Smiths of Luxury Resort Portfolio is its extraordinary feature of being situated on a rare two-acre Ocean to the Intracoastal lot.

The best of both worlds, a sandy direct beachfront on one side and access to your own private deep-water dock to enjoy boating activities along the Intracoastal Waterway on the other”. When commenting on this record-setting home sale, Philip Lyle Smith remarked: “Carla and I are very proud to have been given the opportunity to list, market and sell “Villa Oceano Azul” for these gracious Sellers’ and we are honored that the homeowners have entrusted Luxury Resort Portfolio for a second time in their representation of this magnificent ultra-luxury Manalapan Florida Estate”.

Luxury Resort Portfolio is a Delray Beach, Florida-based boutique, family-owned luxury real estate marketing firm specializing in the sale and acquisition of properties of distinction found along the Gold Coast of South Florida from Boca Raton, Highland Beach, and Delray Beach up through Gulf Stream, Ocean Ridge and Manalapan to Palm Beach Island, the Village Of Wellington and Jupiter Island. With over thirty-six years of collaborative experience in representing only high net-worth buyers and sellers, Palm Beach County realtors, The Smiths, have assembled a first-class team to assist luxury home buyers and sellers in the determination of the value of their properties and provide their exclusive clientele with an unmatched bespoke South Florida luxury real estate sales experience. If you are interested in previewing any of the prominent South Florida luxury estates comprising their unprecedented Luxury Resort Portfolio, receive additional information for any listed property in South Florida or gain maximum Global Marketing Exposure for your residence, culminating in the sale of your home, contact Luxury Resort Portfolio today!