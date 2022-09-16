You are here: Home / Press Release / MORE THAN 200 ASIAN REAL ESTATE ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA (AREAA) MEMBERS RECOGNIZED FOR REAL ESTATE SALES AND MORTGAGE PRODUCTION

MORE THAN 200 ASIAN REAL ESTATE ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA (AREAA) MEMBERS RECOGNIZED FOR REAL ESTATE SALES AND MORTGAGE PRODUCTION

The Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA) today released its annual A-List which honors 167 individual real estate agents and teams for outstanding production in 2021. Additionally, 38 outstanding loan officers were recognized.

The combined group of real estate sales professionals generated more than $12.93 billion in sales volume and 19,850 transaction sides in 2021. George Kypreos of GK Properties in Las Vegas and Long Doan of Realty Group in Minneapolis led the A-List sales and volume for individual agents and teams.

The list of real estate agents and teams on the A-List was produced this year by leading-industry observer RealTrends in partnership with Bank of America. 

Joanna Yu with US Bank in Campbell, Calif., led the A-List with $521.5 million in closed mortgage volume. Shashank Shekhar, the founder and CEO of InstaMortgage based in San Jose, Calif., topped the closed mortgage list with 817 in 2021.

The list of loan officers was generated through self-submissions directly to AREAA.

Kypreos of GK Properties in Las Vegas, generated 1,293 transaction sides in 2021 to head the A-List. His $465.4 million in sales volume also earned the top individual agent spot. The high-profile RealTrends “The Thousand” previously ranked him fourth overall in the industry in sides and 18th in volume. RealTrends showed he grew his production by 203 sides and $208.2 million from 2020.

Kypreos was followed on the individual agent transactions list by Abe Lee of Century 21 Properties Hawaii (535), Danielle Moy with @Properties in Orland Park, Ill. (252), Eric Delgado with Keller Williams Encino-Sherman Oaks in Encino, Calif. (185.4) and Meghan Clarkson of Long & Foster Real Estate based in Chincoteague Island, Va. (162.3).

Lee ($339.1 million) followed Krypreos on the sales volume list with Delgado ($158.2 million), Randy Char of Char Luxury in Las Vegas ($107.2 million), and Herman Chan of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty in Berkeley, CA ($94.1 million) rounding out the top five.

Doan’s Realty Group in Minneapolis, Minn., earned $1.629 billion in 2021 sales volume to best all AREAA teams. 

The top five on the team volume list was filled out by the TSE Group of Intero in Saratoga, Calif. ($939.6 million), Fast Real Estate with eXp in Oakland, Calif. ($671.6 million), TYG of Long and Foster in Midlothian, Va. ($385.9 million), and Team Foster Skillman of Compass in Bellevue, Wash. ($335.5 million).

Doan’s team also generated 5,108 sides in 2021 to lead all AREAA teams.

The Tamra Wade Team of Buford, GA. (994), TYG (920.5), Fast Real Estate (875), and the Donnie Pingaro Team of Side in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (621) followed on the team’s transaction list.

Yu, a Senior Mortgage Loan Consultant at US Bank, has been in the mortgage industry for 34 years and was recently ranked 20th of all U.S. loan officers in total mortgage volume by the Scotsman Guide. She is followed on the A-List’s closed mortgage volume list by Viral Vora of PNC Bank ($397.2 million), Shekhar ($340.0 million), Michelle Kim of HSBC ($312.0) and Choe Hung of US Bank ($280.3 million).

Shekhar was ranked by the Scotsman Guide as the 86th most productive loan officer in the nation for his number of loans in 2021. The A-List top five in this category also included Loan Depot’s Nathan Sibbet (482), Yu (458), Karen Chiu of North America Funding (425) and Vora (365). 

“AREAA has honored the best-of-the best for years and now we get to recognize so many more than we have ever been able to,” said Tim Hur, AREAA’s 2022 National President. “George, along with Long’s team, along with Joanna and Shashank are not only real estate industry icons but showcase how strong the AREAA membership is. AREAA has an important job to do in representing the housing needs of the AAPI community that is not one homogenous group. We are made up of approximately 50 nationalities and cultures. It is important for the real estate industry to understand this especially because of the ongoing AAPI migration patterns to the South and Southwest. More and more agents and lenders are going to work with AAPI immigrants along with first, second and third generations and AREAA is committed to ensure that they can enjoy homeownership.”

The A-List was developed using these criteria:

  • RealTrends identified honorees by cross-tabulating AREAA membership with those on its RealTrends + Tom Ferry America’s Best Real Estate Professionals list
  • AREAA allowed for individual submissions allowing individual agents who generated at least 25 transaction sides or $10 million in sales volume in 2021 to be recognized. 
  • Teams needed at least 40 transaction sides and $15 million in sales volume. The team lead must be an AREAA member.
  • Loan officers who self-nominated and originated the largest volume and units funded were included on the A-List.

Below follows the 2022 A-List honorees:

Individual Real Estate Agents Sides

RankNameCompanyCity, StateSides
1George KypreosGK Properties Real Estate & ManagementHenderson, NV1,293
2Shirley GaryEngel & Völkers Buckhead AtlantaAtlanta, GA574.4
3Abe LeeCentury 21 iProperties HawaiiHonolulu, HI535
4Danielle Moy@PropertiesOrland Park, IL252
5Eric DelgadoKeller Williams Encino – Sherman OaksEncino, CA185.4
6Meghan O. ClarksonLong & Foster Real EstateChincoteague Island, VA162.3
7Hugh MorrowRE/MAX PreferredBirmingham, AL144
8Randy HatadaXpand RealtyLas Vegas, NV104
9Betty JohnsonBetter Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary GreeneGalveston, TX102
10Michelle KauffmanBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier PropertiesLubbock, TX99
11Magda EsolaFielding Homes Charlotte, NC95
Oscar GarciaCentury 21 Sweyer & AssocitesWilmington, NC95
13Randy CharSotheby’s International Realty Char LuxuryLas Vegas, NV90
14Fion YauColdwell Banker RealtySan Francisco, CA85.8
15Christine DoKeller Williams EastonS. Easton, MA83
16LuAnn ShikashoeXp Realty Elk Grove, CA81
17Smitha RamchandaniSR Real Estate GroupWhippany, NJ80
18Yvonne SummerfieldRE/MAX Kauai LivingKalaheo, HI79
19Julie GrittonColdwell Banker Resort RealtyLewes, DE73.3
20Leslie WebbLong & Foster Real EstateWinchester, VA73.2
21Tracy KefferKeller Williams GCRColumbus, OH72.3
22Janet MoorePremier Sotheby’s International RealtyClearwater, FL68
23Herman ChanGolden Gate Sotheby’s International RealtyBerkeley, CA63.9
24Gregory TranKeller Williams Austin SWAustin, TX63.5
25Linda GossDRB HomesCharlotte, NC60
Susan KliesenSusan Kliesen RE/MAX CenterGrayson, GA60
27Spencer HsuSpencer Hsu Real EstateMilpitas, CA59
Lina ShahColdwell Banker RealtyOak Brook, IL59
Karen SorensonRE/MAX Newport EliteRacine, WI59
30Janice LeeColwell Banker RealtySan Francisco, CA57.2
31Cynthia LiKeller Williams AllenAllen, TX56.8
32Ruth Manzano JavierColdwell Banker RealtyKapoli, HI56.5
33Anita ViningBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network RealtyJacksonville, FL56
34Tracy AllenColdwell Banker RealtyHonolulu, HI53.8
35Bonnie LaiRE/MAX UnlimitedBrookline, MA53
36Li Huong LanzBetter Homes and Gardens Real EstateClackamas, OR52
37Dane GatesBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier PropertiesThe Woodlands, TX51
Rich Kim2Win RealtyFort Lee, NJ51
Emily Qing Hui WangCentury 21 Advantage Gold Philadelphia, PA51
40Hazel HeyerKeller Williams Orlando SouthKissimmee, FL50
Phyliss LutrickBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier PropertiesLubbock, TX50
42Melissa ZimmermanBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolinas RealtyHuntersville, NC49
43Jenny LawKuper Sotheby’s International RealtyAustin, TX48
Tony NgoReal Estate Performance GroupClackamas, OR48
45Jonathan TatCompassSeattle, WA47
Christie XieNuage Real Estate GroupNewton, MA47
47Job HammondDash RealtyAustin, TX45
Linda LeeKeller Williams Carmel Valley / Del MarSan Diego, CA45
49Crystal AnsayDiamond RealtorsClovis, CA44
Steven PowersCENTURY 21 S.G.R., Inc.Chicago, IL44
51Lilian JorgensonLong & Foster Real EstateMcLean, VA43.3
52Erin StumpfColdwell Banker Realty Sacramento, CA42.8
53Celeste ZarlingCentury 21 Northwest RealtyKirkland, WA42
54Phat NguyeneXp RealtyOrlando, FL41
Darla Togo-BoardwellDiamond RealtorsClovis, CA41
56Donna DavidsColdwell Banker RealtySouth Easton, MA40.8
57Michele LiangCompassSeattle, WA40
58Carlos AlleyneRE/MAX Advantage PlusDelray Beach, FL39
Patti GageBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real EstatePortland, OR39
Maggie LiKeller Williams Boston SouthwestWestwood, MA39
61Julie PhanJulie Phan LLCLargo, FL38
Eric YamamotoRefined Real Estate Hawaii LLCEwa Beach, HI38
Soo YuEastern Realty Inc.Fort Lee, NJ38
64Jocelyn LomahanThe AvenueSan Diego, CA37
Christine NievaRLAH Real EstateWashington, DC37
66Garrett Chan CompassPasadena, CA36.5
Dawn LanierColdwell Banker Realty Austin, TX36.5
68Derek HiranoKeller Williams South BayTorrance, CA36
Reid SanbornEngel & Völkers Sun ValleyKetchum, ID36
70Debbie LangBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORSPrinceton, NJ34
Eleanor SimonColdwell Banker Pacific PropertiesAiea, HI34
72Kristin GennettiCentury 21 North EastMalden, MA33.3
73Susan BorochovCorcoran Pacific PropertiesHonolulu, HI33.1
74Saeng BunsyIron Key Real EstateFresno, CA33
75Dana Hall-BradleyBetter Homes and Gardens Real Estate Fine LivingCelebration, FL32
76Ellie YungColdwell Banker RealtyIrvine, CA31
77Padma SontiKeller Williams Merrimack ValleyWestford, MA30
78Lily HaPortfolio Real EstateSacramento, CA29
79Tommy KimColdwell Banker Pacific PropertiesHonolulu, HI28.5
Caron LingeXp RealtyHonolulu, HI28.5
81Sherry CreeAscendant Real EstateErie, CO28
Maymay HuangSweet Home Realty GroupSacramento, CA28
Revelina UmKeller Williams OaklandOakland, CA28
George XieKeller Williams Silicon CitySan Jose, CA28
85Michael ChangKeller Williams AnaheimDiamond Bar, CA27.6
86Vivian HoeXp RealtyOakland, CA27
87Michele TurnquistEngel & Völkers Austin WestlakeAustin, TX26.5
88Paul WongColdwell Banker RealtyOakland, CA26.2
89Ella SunCompassSaratoga, CA26
Terring WangKeller Williams Capital PropertiesRockville, MD26

Individual Real Estate Agents Volume

RankFirst NameCompanyCityVolume
1George KypreosGK PropertiesHenderson, NV$465,407,731.00
2Abe LeeCentury 21 iProperties HawaiiHonolulu, HI$339,123,500.00 
3Shirley GaryEngel & Völkers Buckhead AtlantaAtlanta, Ga$257,332,358.82
4Tracy AllenColdwell Banker RealtyAloha, HI$206,969,500.00
5Eric DelgadoKeller Williams Encino – Sherman OaksEncino, CA$161,375,923.56 
6Randy CharChar LuxuryLas Vegas, NV$107,161,988.00 
7Herman ChanGolden Gate Sotheby’s International RealtyBerkeley, CA$94,121,278.00 
8Michele TurnquistEngel & Völkers Austin WestlakeAustin, TX$87,608,004.55 
9Fion YauColdwell Banker RealtySan Francisco, CA$86,698,288.00 
10Yvonne SummerfieldRE/MAX Kauai LivingKalaheo, HI$85,870,708.00 
11Janice LeeColdwell Banker RealtySan Francisco, CA$82,971,300.00
12Zar ZanganehThe AgencyLas Vegas, NV$81,818,773.00 
13Spencer HsuSpencer Hsu Real EstateMilpitas, CA$73,201,343.50 
14Danielle Moy@PropertiesOrland Park, IL$71,861,598.00 
15Ron de SalvoCompassLos Angeles, CA$63,172,225.00 
16Susan GreenfieldBrown Harris Stevens ManhattanNew York, NY$62,808,903.00
17Lilian JorgensonLong & Foster Real EstateMcLean, VA$60,428,706.00
18Magda EsolaFielding Homes LLCCharlotte, NC$58,568,983.00 
19Reid SanbornEngel & Völkers Sun ValleyKetchum, ID$54,230,500.00 
20Anita ViningBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network RealtyJacksonville, FL$52,496,250.00 
21Linda LeeKeller Williams Carmel Valley / Del MarSan Diego, CA$51,280,701.00 
22Lina ShahColdwell Banker RealtyOak Brook, IL$50,762,002.00 
23LuAnn ShikashoeXp Realty Elk Grove, CA$50,383,058.50 
24Christine DoKeller Williams EastonS. Easton, MA$50,023,038.00 
25Meghan O. ClarksonLong & Foster Real EstateChincoteague Island, VA$49,988,514.00
26Betty JohnsonBetter Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary GreeneGalveston, TX$49,227,645.00
27Carlos AlleyneRE/MAX Advantage PlusDelray Beach, FL$46,889,830.00 
28Smitha RamchandaniSR Real Estate GroupWhippany, NJ$46,204,100.00 
29Ella SunCompassSaratoga, CA$46,132,500.00 
30Ruth Manzano JavierColdwell Banker RealtyKapolei, HI$41,576,796.00
31Jamie TianRodeo Realty, IncWest Hollywood, CA$41,080,000.00
32Cathy JacksonInteroLos Gatos, CA$40,095,044.00
33Jonathan TatCompassSeattle, WA$39,353,179.00
34Ellie YungColdwell Banker RealtyIrvine, CA$39,046,800.00
35Tommy KimColdwell Banker RealtyHonolulu, HI$37,618,400.00 
36Theresa ValencicLong & Foster Real EstateMcLean, VA$37,133,000.00 
37George XieKeller Williams Silicon CitySan Jose, CA$36,744,100.00 
38Garrett ChanCompassPasadena, CA$36,243,123.00 
39Susan BorochovColdwell Banker Pacific PropertiesHonolulu, HI$35,615,900.00 
40Derek HiranoKeller Williams South BayTorrance, CA$35,289,935.00 
41Randy HatadaXpand RealtyLas Vegas, NV$34,924,108.00 
42Dawn LanierColdwell Banker RealtyAustin, TX$31,553,380.00 
43Gregory TranKeller Williams Austin SWAustin, TX$31,428,261.50 
44John MessinaDaniel Gale Sotheby’s International RealtyCold SpringHarbor, NY$31,271,000.00 
45Beth ChangColdwell Banker Realty Honolulu, HI$30,786,000.00 
46Linda GossDRB HomesCharlotte, NC$30,683,334.00 
47Michele LiangCompassSeattle, WA$30,479,864.00 
48Bonnie LaiRE/MAX UnlimitedBrookline, MA$30,375,978.00 
49Janet MoorePremier Sotheby’s International RealtyClearwater, FL$28,968,308.00 
50Eric YamamotoColdwell Banker Pacific PropertiesEwa Beach, HI$28,495,464.00 
51Debbie LangBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & RoachPrinceton, NJ$28,451,669.00 
52Alice BidelInteroSaratoga, CA$28,280,650.00
53Revelina UmKeller Williams RealtyOakland, CA$27,912,500.00 
54Rachel NiColdwell Banker RealtyBurlingame, CA$27,883,297.00
55Vivian HoeXp RealtyOakland, CA$27,535,000.00 
56Maggie LiKeller Williams Boston SouthwestWestwood, MA$27,276,890.00 
57Steven MinchenCompassSan Francisco, CA$27,236,000.00
58Diane O. ItoColdwell Banker RealtyHonolulu, HI$27,214,455.00
59Leslie WebbLong & Foster Real EstateWinchester, VA$27,193,969.00
60Jenny LawKuper Sotheby’s International RealtyAustin, TX$27,076,389.12 
61Paul WongColdwell Banker RealtyOakland, CA$26,819.250.00
62Debbie T. LinCompassKirkland, WA$26,456,723.00
63Rich Kim2Win RealtyFort Lee, NJ$26,365,887.00 
64Dane GatesBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier PropertiesThe Woodlands, TX$26,219,957.50 
65Celeste ZarlingCentury 21 NorthwestKirkland, WA$26,167,999.00 
66Naoko OkadaColdwell Banker Pacific PropertiesHonolulu, HI$25,979,525.00 
67Hugh MorrowRE/MAX PreferredBirmingham, AL$25,716,452.00 
68Sandy SunCompassBellevue, WA$25,476,888.00 
69Cynthia LiKeller Williams AllenAllen, TX$25,141,553.00 
70Donna ChaneXp RealtySan Ramon, CA$24,730,000.00 
71Li Huong LanzBetter Homes and Gardens Real EstateClackamas, OR$24,537,221.00 
72Erin StumpfColdwell Banker RealtySacramento, CA$24,406,813.00 
73Susan KliesenRE/MAX CenterGrayson, GA$24,161,828.00 
74Tony NgoReal Estate Performance GroupClackamas, OR$24,107,000.00 
75Kristin GennettiCentury 21 North EastMalden, MA$24,103,239.00
76Julie TranBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices California PropertiesIrvine, CA$24,086,078.00 
77Julie GrittonColdwell Banker Resort RealtyLewes, DE$24,083,474.00 
78Eleanor SimonColdwell Banker RealtyAiea, HI$23,667,108.00 
79Malia Kakos, J.D.Coldwell Banker RealtyHonolulu, HI$23,632,302.00
80Steven PowersCENTURY 21 S.G.R., Inc.Chicago, IL$23,444,242.00
81Thomas TranAdvance Estate RealtyHuntington Beach, CA$23,062,454.00 
82Angie DiazCompassKirkland, WA$22,966,250.00 
83Melissa ZimmermanBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolinas RealtyHuntersville, NC$22,941,583.33 
84Jocelyn LomahanThe Avenue Home CollectiveSan Diego, CA$22,926,000.00 
85Michael ChangKeller Williams AnaheimDiamond Bar, CA$22,757,043.00
86Caron LingeXp RealtyHonolulu, HI$22,748,150.00 
87Marc DickowCore7 Real EstateSan Francisco, CA$22,714,200.00 
88Christie XieNuage Real Estate GroupNewton, MA$22,561,200.00 
89Padma SontiKeller Williams Merrimack ValleyWestford, MA$22,428,490.00 
90Theo JordanSlifer Smith & FramptonBreckenridge, CO$22,240,000.00 
91Michelle KauffmanBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier PropertiesLubbock, TX$22,176,166.67
92Victoria LamColdwell Banker RealtySan Francisco, CA$22,140,000.00
93Tina QiKeller Williams Benchmark PropertiesFremont, CA$22,065,700.00 
94Nobu ItoKeller Williams – San FranciscoSan Francisco, CA$21,543,000.00 
95Douglas ShanefieldColdwell Banker RealtyHonolulu, HI$21,415,635.00 
96Christine NievaRLAH Real EstateWashington, DC$21,351,471.51 
97Joske ThompsonCompassSan Francisco, CA$21,176,000.00 
98Matthew HutchensBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale PropertiesLivermore, CA$20,904,708.33 
99Paul CaparasCompassRancho Santa Fe, CA$20,594,729.00 
100Donna DavidsColdwell Banker RealtySouth Easton, MA$20,237,105.00
101Patti GageBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices NWPortland, OR$20,165,416.67 
102Tracy KefferKeller Williams Greater Columbus RealtyColumbus, OH$20,159,769.00 
103Randolph AntonioKeller Williams MauiKihei, HI$20,077,000.00 
104Soo YuEastern Realty Fort Lee, NJ$19,860,775.00 
105Crystal AnsayDiamond RealtorsClovis, CA$18,896,037.00 
106Job HammondDash RealtyAustin, TX$18,752,201.00 
107Amanda LeeThe Avenue Home CollectiveSan Diego, CA$17,677,888.00 
108Ranon LuyeXp RealtyLivermore, CA$17,625,050.00 
109Darla Togo-BoardwellDiamond RealtorsClovis, CA$17,466,286.00
110Cheri MosdellThe Avenue Home CollectiveEscondido, CA$16,750,490.00 
111Oscar GarciaCentury 21 Sweyer & AssociatesWilmington, NC$16,552,213.00 
112Ronda Ching DayColdwell Banker RealtyHonolulu, HI$16,469,150.95 
113Sherry CreeAscendant Real EstateErie, CO$16,428,026.00 
114Phyliss LutrickBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier PropertiesLubbock, TX$16,106,916.67
115Dennis Noah-CasisonRefined Real Estate Hawaii Ewa Beach, HI$15,268,500.00 
116Gina DuncanFine Island PropertiesKahului, HI$15,244.000.00
117Hazel HeyerKeller Williams Orlando SouthKissimmee, FL$15,041,190.00
118Emily Qing WangCentury 21 Advantage Gold Philadelphia, PA$13,867,929.00 
119Maymay HuangSweet Home Realty GroupSacramento, CA$13,697,140.00
120Phat NguyeneXp RealtyOrlando, FL$13,522,413.00 
121Lily HaPortfolio Real EstateSacramento, CA$13,287,751.00 
122Julie PhanJulie Phan LLCLargo, FL$12,509,900.00 
123Dawn KayanoColdwell Banker RealtyHonolulu, HI$12,357,750.00 
124Dana Hall-BradleyBetter Homes and Gardens Real Estate Fine LivingCelebration, FL$12,000,000.00 
125Terring WangKeller Williams Capital PropertiesRockville, MD$11,786,590.00 
126Saeng BunsyIron Key Real EstateFresno, CA$11,728,528.87 
127Karen SorensonRE/MAX Newport EliteRacine, WI$11,594,850.00 

Real Estate Team Sides

RankTeam LeadTeam NameCompanyCitySides
1Long DoanRealty GroupRealty GroupMinneapolis, MN5,108
2Tamra WadeTamra Wade TeamRE/MAX TruBuford, GA994
3Kyle YeatmanTYGLong & FosterMidlothian, VA920.5
4Kenny TruongFast Real EstateeXp RealtyOakland, CA875
5Donnie PingaroDonnie Pingaro TeamSideFort Lauderdale, FL621
6Judy Cuong & Samantha TovPortfolio Real EstatePortfolio Real EstateElk Grove, CA513
7Andy TseThe TSE GroupIntero Saratoga, CA416
8Melissa SofiaThe Avenue Home CollectiveThe Avenue Home CollectiveSan Diego, CA247
9Nathan DartDart Homes TeamRE/MAX Realty ServicesRockville, MD232
10Tommy ChoiWeinberg Choi ResidentialWeinberg Choi ResidentialChicago, IL191
11Mindy LuongHPT RealtyHPT RealtyWestminster, CA182
12Liz GoodchildThe Goodchild TeamBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices Starck Real EstatePalatine, IL171
13Brett DickinsonDickinson-Clark TeamCompassSan Diego, CA150
14Johnny RojasCentury 21 JR Gold Team RealtyCentury 21Garfield, NJ149
15Tim Hur and Helen NguyenTim Hur and Helen Nguyen TeamPoint Honors and AssociatesDuluth, GA127
16Mei Ling8 Blocks Real Estate8 Blocks Real EstateSanta Clara, CA124
17Butch CazinButch Cazin TeamLong & FosterMartinsburg, WV122.3
18Amin DelawallaThe Delawalla GroupBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beach Properties of FloridaWatersound, FL120
19Amy KongTrust Real EstateTrust Real EstateSan Bruno, CA113.5
20Derek KammTeam Derek KammColdwell Banker Pacific PropertiesHonolulu, HI101
21Moya Skillman & Tere FosterTeam Foster SkillmanCompassBellevue, WA101
22Kenneth ErThe Er GroupCompassOakland, CA99
23Phil Chen Phil Chen TeamCompassBurlingame, CA97
24Peter LuuPeter Luu Signature Group – Premier Luxury eXp RealtyOrlando, FL96
25Lisa NguyenThe International GroupRE/MAX ProfessionalsLakewood, CO95
26Jamie YoungerJamie Younger TeamLong & FosterRichmond, VA93.4
27Alexander PhanDiverse Realty GroupKeller Williams Realty ProfessionalsPortland, OR83
28Jack WangPowerHouse Realty GroupRLAH Real EstateChevy Chase, MD80
29Peter Au & Alice SchroederAvant TeamBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices California PropertiesIrvine, CA76
30Eddy ChenVertex DiamondRE/MAX VertexAlhambra, CA69
31Tadashi KondoThe Kondo GroupCompassPalos Verdes, CA69
32Jen GongJen Gong GroupColdwell Banker RealtyNewport Beach, CA66.5
33Garrick YanGarrick Yan GroupeXp RealtySan Leandro, CA65
34Matt McCormickMatt McCormick Estates TeamColdwell Banker RealtyLos Altos, CA55

Real Estate Team Volume

RankTeam LeadTeam NameCompanyCityVolume
1Long DoanRealty GroupRealty GroupMinneapolis, MN$1,629,160,724.00
2Andy TseThe TSE GroupIntero Saratoga, CA$939,647,559.00
3Kenny TruongFast Real EstateeXp RealtyOakland, CA$671,617,417.00
4Kyle YeatmanTYGLong & FosterMidlothian, VA$385,907,435.00
5Moya Skillman & Tere FosterTeam Foster SkillmanCompassBellevue, WA$355,490,225.00
6Tamra WadeTamra Wade TeamRE/MAX TruBuford, GA$316,096,259.26
7Judy Cuong & Samantha TovPortfolio Real EstatePortfolio Real EstateElk Grove, CA$263,341,734.00
8Phil ChenPhil Chen TeamCompassBurlingame, CA$262,097,943.00
9Donnie PingaroDonnie Pingaro TeamSideFort Lauderdale, FL$258,260,940.14
10Melissa SofiaThe Avenue Home CollectiveThe Avenue Home CollectiveSan Diego, CA$245,058,653.00
11Brett DickinsonDickinson-Clark TeamCompassSan Diego, CA$226,000,000.00
12Mei Ling8 Blocks Real Estate8 Blocks Real EstateSanta Clara, CA$206,895,795.00
13Johnny RojasCentury 21 JR Gold Team RealtyCentury 21Garfield, NJ$149,529,658.00 
14Mindy LuongHPT RealtyHPT RealtyWestminster, CA$149,505,945.00
15Nathan DartDart Homes TeamRE/MAX Realty ServicesRockville, MD$132,669,039.00
16Eddy ChenVertex DiamondRE/MAX VertexAlhambra, CA$129,748,841.00
17Jen GongJen Gong GroupColdwell Banker RealtyNewport Beach, CA$112,575,704.00
18Tommy ChoiWeinberg Choi ResidentialWeinberg Choi ResidentialChicago, IL$104,979,187.00
18Kenneth ErThe Er GroupCompassOakland, CA$102,842,851.00
19Amy KongTrust Real EstateTrust Real EstateSan Bruno, CA$94,433,488.00
20Amin DelawallaThe Delawalla GroupBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beach Properties of FloridaWatersound, FL$87,976,083.33
21Derek KammTeam Derek KammColdwell Banker Pacific PropertiesHonolulu, HI$85,028,999.00
22Tadashi KondoThe Kondo GroupCompassPalos Verdes, CA$71,643,490.00
23Matt McCormickMatt McCormick Estates TeamColdwell Banker Realty Los Altos, CA$71,505,100.00
24Peter LuuPeter Luu Signature Group – Premier Luxury eXp RealtyOrlando, FL$67,301,000.00
25Peter Au & Alice SchroederAvant TeamBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices California PropertiesIrvine, CA$62,493,045.00
26Garrick YanGarrick Yan GroupeXp RealtySan Leandro, CA$50,000,000.00
27Liz GoodchildThe Goodchild TeamBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices Starck Real EstatePalatine, IL$48,739,483.75
28Alexander PhanDiverse Realty GroupKeller Williams Realty ProfessionalsPortland, OR$44,599,281.00
29Jamie YoungerJamie Younger TeamLong & Foster Real Estate, IncRichmond, VA$44,303,400.00
30Tim Hur & Helen NguyenTim Hur & Helen Nguyen TeamPoint Honors and AssociatesDuluth, GA$42,540,208.00
31Lisa NguyenThe International GroupRE/MAX ProfessionalsLakewood, CO$41,541,597.00
32Butch CazinButch Cazin TeamLong & Foster Real Estate, IncRichmond, VA$35,221,997.96
33Jack WangPowerHouse Realty GroupRLAH Real EstateChevy Chase, MD$32,107,215.00
34Jaymes SongTeam SongBetter Homes and Gardens Real Estate Advantage RealtyHonolulu, HI$31,917,770.00
35Adam RodellThe Adam Rodell TeamRE/MAX Select OneHuntington Beach, CA$31,268,038.00
36Joe CastanedaTeam CastanedaBetter Homes and Gardens Real Estate Advantage Realty WestKapolei, HI$24,057,233.00
37Bruce WaggBruce Wagg GroupKeller Williams Santa Clara ValleySanta Clara, CA$19,919,000.00

Loan Officer Closed Mortgage Units

RankLoan OfficerCompany NameCity2021 Number of Closed Mortgages:
1Shashank ShekharInstaMortgage San Jose, CA817
2Nathan SibbetLoan Depot Sacramento, CA482
3Joanna YuU.S. Bank Campbell, CA458
4Karen ChiuNew American Funding Pasadena, CA425
5Viral VoraPNC Bank Cupertino, CA365
6James (Jenchi) ChenCitizens Bank New York, NY351
7Choe HungU.S. Bank Pasadena, CA322
8Kevin OtoGreen Haven CapitalSacramento, CA278
9Michelle KimHSBC BankBeverly Hills, CA251
10Sean UyeharaLoan DepotLas Vegas, NV242
11Khue DangPNC Bank Bellevue, WA222
12Caroline Ke LiuU.S. Bank San Francisco, CA207
13Jasmine ChengU.S. Bank Union City, CA201
14Meinoh KimBluPrint Home Loans Concord, CA200
15Patrick Ly Union Home Mortgage Leesburg, VA193
16Jennifer YangWells Fargo Home Mortgage Irvine, CA189
17Christina AndersenBell Bank Mortgage Burnsville Parkway, MN187
18Nirmalya ModakLoan Depot San Jose, CA178
19Saeho KiLoan Depot San Jose, CA177
20Aileen Hom Wells Fargo Private Bank  San Francisco, CA165
21James ChuU.S. Bank Chatham, NJ161
22Steven DiecJPMORGAN CHASE Cupertino, CA150
23Ha Le DaoDHI Mortgage Roseville, CA142
24Ryan DangWells Fargo Home Mortgage San Mateo, CA140
25Kenneth LuHSBC Bank Bellevue, WA139
26Daniel DaiLemonbrew Lending Iselin, NJ135
27Grace ByunUnion Home Mortgage Columbia, MD133
28Xueyan (Rachel) JiangU.S. Bank San Francisco, CA131
29Kimberly KawachiLoan Depot Wailuku, HI127
30Peter de JongGuaranteed Rate Chicago, IL114

Loan Officer Closed Mortgage Mortgage

RankLoan OfficerCompany NameCity2021 Closed Mortgage Volume
1Joanna YuU.S. Bank Campbell, CA$521,516,662
2Viral VoraPNC Bank Cupertino, CA$397,230,061
3Shashank ShekharInstaMortgage San Jose, CA$340,041,336
4Michelle KimHSBC Bank Beverly Hills, CA$311,964,153
5Choe HungU.S. Bank Pasadena, CA$280,255,370
6Karen ChiuNew American Funding Pasadena, CA$243,052,888
7Nathan SibbetLoan Depot Sacramento, CA$227,353,418
8Aileen Hom Wells Fargo Private Bank  San Francisco, CA$222,950,533
9James (Jenchi) ChenCitizens Bank New York, NY$216,747,268
10Caroline Ke LiuU.S. Bank San Francisco, CA$205,533,108
11Khue DangPNC Bank Bellevue, WA$204,233,432
12Nirmalya ModakLoan Depot San Jose, CA$188,554,081
13Jasmine ChengU.S. Bank Union City, CA$185,507,184
14Steven DiecJPMORGANCHASE Cupertino, CA$176,000,000
15Wesley UyemaUnion Bank Rolling Hills Estates, CA$166,442,515
16Xueyan (Rachel) JiangU.S. Bank San Francisco, CA$148,468,530
17Jennifer YangWells Fargo Home Mortgage Irvine, CA$148,375,000
18Ryan DangWells Fargo Home Mortgage San Mateo, CA$144,879,026
19Joni MiHSBC Bank Fremont, CA$139,740,297
20Kenneth LuHSBC Bank Bellevue, WA$134,000,000
21Kevin OtoGreen Haven Capital Sacramento, CA$112,124,519
22James ChuU.S. Bank Chatham, NJ$104,392,844
23Saeho KiLoan Depot San Jose, CA$102,271,598
24Meinoh KimBluPrint Home Loans Concord, CA$98,884,487
25Winnie Ho HSBC Bank San Francisco, CA$95,820,000
26Patrick Ly Union Home Mortgage Leesburg, VA$88,328,705
27Sumir DesaiUnion Bank Villa Park, CA$86,492,297
28Ivan ChoyLoan Depot San Jose, CA$78,469,699
29Amy LeeHSBC Bank Beverly Hills, CA$76,504,633
30Roger PeiHSBC Bank San Francisco, CA$73,300,000

ABOUT AREAA

Founded in 2003, the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA) is a national nonprofit trade organization dedicated to improving the lives of the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community through homeownership. Visit areaa.org for more information

