MORE THAN 200 ASIAN REAL ESTATE ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA (AREAA) MEMBERS RECOGNIZED FOR REAL ESTATE SALES AND MORTGAGE PRODUCTION

The Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA) today released its annual A-List which honors 167 individual real estate agents and teams for outstanding production in 2021. Additionally, 38 outstanding loan officers were recognized.

The combined group of real estate sales professionals generated more than $12.93 billion in sales volume and 19,850 transaction sides in 2021. George Kypreos of GK Properties in Las Vegas and Long Doan of Realty Group in Minneapolis led the A-List sales and volume for individual agents and teams.

The list of real estate agents and teams on the A-List was produced this year by leading-industry observer RealTrends in partnership with Bank of America.

Joanna Yu with US Bank in Campbell, Calif., led the A-List with $521.5 million in closed mortgage volume. Shashank Shekhar, the founder and CEO of InstaMortgage based in San Jose, Calif., topped the closed mortgage list with 817 in 2021.



The list of loan officers was generated through self-submissions directly to AREAA.

Kypreos of GK Properties in Las Vegas, generated 1,293 transaction sides in 2021 to head the A-List. His $465.4 million in sales volume also earned the top individual agent spot. The high-profile RealTrends “The Thousand” previously ranked him fourth overall in the industry in sides and 18th in volume. RealTrends showed he grew his production by 203 sides and $208.2 million from 2020.

Kypreos was followed on the individual agent transactions list by Abe Lee of Century 21 Properties Hawaii (535), Danielle Moy with @Properties in Orland Park, Ill. (252), Eric Delgado with Keller Williams Encino-Sherman Oaks in Encino, Calif. (185.4) and Meghan Clarkson of Long & Foster Real Estate based in Chincoteague Island, Va. (162.3).

Lee ($339.1 million) followed Krypreos on the sales volume list with Delgado ($158.2 million), Randy Char of Char Luxury in Las Vegas ($107.2 million), and Herman Chan of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty in Berkeley, CA ($94.1 million) rounding out the top five.

Doan’s Realty Group in Minneapolis, Minn., earned $1.629 billion in 2021 sales volume to best all AREAA teams.

The top five on the team volume list was filled out by the TSE Group of Intero in Saratoga, Calif. ($939.6 million), Fast Real Estate with eXp in Oakland, Calif. ($671.6 million), TYG of Long and Foster in Midlothian, Va. ($385.9 million), and Team Foster Skillman of Compass in Bellevue, Wash. ($335.5 million).

Doan’s team also generated 5,108 sides in 2021 to lead all AREAA teams.

The Tamra Wade Team of Buford, GA. (994), TYG (920.5), Fast Real Estate (875), and the Donnie Pingaro Team of Side in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (621) followed on the team’s transaction list.

Yu, a Senior Mortgage Loan Consultant at US Bank, has been in the mortgage industry for 34 years and was recently ranked 20th of all U.S. loan officers in total mortgage volume by the Scotsman Guide. She is followed on the A-List’s closed mortgage volume list by Viral Vora of PNC Bank ($397.2 million), Shekhar ($340.0 million), Michelle Kim of HSBC ($312.0) and Choe Hung of US Bank ($280.3 million).

Shekhar was ranked by the Scotsman Guide as the 86th most productive loan officer in the nation for his number of loans in 2021. The A-List top five in this category also included Loan Depot’s Nathan Sibbet (482), Yu (458), Karen Chiu of North America Funding (425) and Vora (365).

“AREAA has honored the best-of-the best for years and now we get to recognize so many more than we have ever been able to,” said Tim Hur, AREAA’s 2022 National President. “George, along with Long’s team, along with Joanna and Shashank are not only real estate industry icons but showcase how strong the AREAA membership is. AREAA has an important job to do in representing the housing needs of the AAPI community that is not one homogenous group. We are made up of approximately 50 nationalities and cultures. It is important for the real estate industry to understand this especially because of the ongoing AAPI migration patterns to the South and Southwest. More and more agents and lenders are going to work with AAPI immigrants along with first, second and third generations and AREAA is committed to ensure that they can enjoy homeownership.”

The A-List was developed using these criteria:

RealTrends identified honorees by cross-tabulating AREAA membership with those on its RealTrends + Tom Ferry America’s Best Real Estate Professionals list.

AREAA allowed for individual submissions allowing individual agents who generated at least 25 transaction sides or $10 million in sales volume in 2021 to be recognized.

Teams needed at least 40 transaction sides and $15 million in sales volume. The team lead must be an AREAA member.

Loan officers who self-nominated and originated the largest volume and units funded were included on the A-List.

Below follows the 2022 A-List honorees:

Individual Real Estate Agents Sides

Rank Name Company City, State Sides 1 George Kypreos GK Properties Real Estate & Management Henderson, NV 1,293 2 Shirley Gary Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta Atlanta, GA 574.4 3 Abe Lee Century 21 iProperties Hawaii Honolulu, HI 535 4 Danielle Moy @Properties Orland Park, IL 252 5 Eric Delgado Keller Williams Encino – Sherman Oaks Encino, CA 185.4 6 Meghan O. Clarkson Long & Foster Real Estate Chincoteague Island, VA 162.3 7 Hugh Morrow RE/MAX Preferred Birmingham, AL 144 8 Randy Hatada Xpand Realty Las Vegas, NV 104 9 Betty Johnson Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene Galveston, TX 102 10 Michelle Kauffman Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties Lubbock, TX 99 11 Magda Esola Fielding Homes Charlotte, NC 95 Oscar Garcia Century 21 Sweyer & Assocites Wilmington, NC 95 13 Randy Char Sotheby’s International Realty Char Luxury Las Vegas, NV 90 14 Fion Yau Coldwell Banker Realty San Francisco, CA 85.8 15 Christine Do Keller Williams Easton S. Easton, MA 83 16 LuAnn Shikasho eXp Realty Elk Grove, CA 81 17 Smitha Ramchandani SR Real Estate Group Whippany, NJ 80 18 Yvonne Summerfield RE/MAX Kauai Living Kalaheo, HI 79 19 Julie Gritton Coldwell Banker Resort Realty Lewes, DE 73.3 20 Leslie Webb Long & Foster Real Estate Winchester, VA 73.2 21 Tracy Keffer Keller Williams GCR Columbus, OH 72.3 22 Janet Moore Premier Sotheby’s International Realty Clearwater, FL 68 23 Herman Chan Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty Berkeley, CA 63.9 24 Gregory Tran Keller Williams Austin SW Austin, TX 63.5 25 Linda Goss DRB Homes Charlotte, NC 60 Susan Kliesen Susan Kliesen RE/MAX Center Grayson, GA 60 27 Spencer Hsu Spencer Hsu Real Estate Milpitas, CA 59 Lina Shah Coldwell Banker Realty Oak Brook, IL 59 Karen Sorenson RE/MAX Newport Elite Racine, WI 59 30 Janice Lee Colwell Banker Realty San Francisco, CA 57.2 31 Cynthia Li Keller Williams Allen Allen, TX 56.8 32 Ruth Manzano Javier Coldwell Banker Realty Kapoli, HI 56.5 33 Anita Vining Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Jacksonville, FL 56 34 Tracy Allen Coldwell Banker Realty Honolulu, HI 53.8 35 Bonnie Lai RE/MAX Unlimited Brookline, MA 53 36 Li Huong Lanz Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Clackamas, OR 52 37 Dane Gates Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties The Woodlands, TX 51 Rich Kim 2Win Realty Fort Lee, NJ 51 Emily Qing Hui Wang Century 21 Advantage Gold Philadelphia, PA 51 40 Hazel Heyer Keller Williams Orlando South Kissimmee, FL 50 Phyliss Lutrick Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties Lubbock, TX 50 42 Melissa Zimmerman Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolinas Realty Huntersville, NC 49 43 Jenny Law Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty Austin, TX 48 Tony Ngo Real Estate Performance Group Clackamas, OR 48 45 Jonathan Tat Compass Seattle, WA 47 Christie Xie Nuage Real Estate Group Newton, MA 47 47 Job Hammond Dash Realty Austin, TX 45 Linda Lee Keller Williams Carmel Valley / Del Mar San Diego, CA 45 49 Crystal Ansay Diamond Realtors Clovis, CA 44 Steven Powers CENTURY 21 S.G.R., Inc. Chicago, IL 44 51 Lilian Jorgenson Long & Foster Real Estate McLean, VA 43.3 52 Erin Stumpf Coldwell Banker Realty Sacramento, CA 42.8 53 Celeste Zarling Century 21 Northwest Realty Kirkland, WA 42 54 Phat Nguyen eXp Realty Orlando, FL 41 Darla Togo-Boardwell Diamond Realtors Clovis, CA 41 56 Donna Davids Coldwell Banker Realty South Easton, MA 40.8 57 Michele Liang Compass Seattle, WA 40 58 Carlos Alleyne RE/MAX Advantage Plus Delray Beach, FL 39 Patti Gage Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Portland, OR 39 Maggie Li Keller Williams Boston Southwest Westwood, MA 39 61 Julie Phan Julie Phan LLC Largo, FL 38 Eric Yamamoto Refined Real Estate Hawaii LLC Ewa Beach, HI 38 Soo Yu Eastern Realty Inc. Fort Lee, NJ 38 64 Jocelyn Lomahan The Avenue San Diego, CA 37 Christine Nieva RLAH Real Estate Washington, DC 37 66 Garrett Chan Compass Pasadena, CA 36.5 Dawn Lanier Coldwell Banker Realty Austin, TX 36.5 68 Derek Hirano Keller Williams South Bay Torrance, CA 36 Reid Sanborn Engel & Völkers Sun Valley Ketchum, ID 36 70 Debbie Lang Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS Princeton, NJ 34 Eleanor Simon Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties Aiea, HI 34 72 Kristin Gennetti Century 21 North East Malden, MA 33.3 73 Susan Borochov Corcoran Pacific Properties Honolulu, HI 33.1 74 Saeng Bunsy Iron Key Real Estate Fresno, CA 33 75 Dana Hall-Bradley Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Fine Living Celebration, FL 32 76 Ellie Yung Coldwell Banker Realty Irvine, CA 31 77 Padma Sonti Keller Williams Merrimack Valley Westford, MA 30 78 Lily Ha Portfolio Real Estate Sacramento, CA 29 79 Tommy Kim Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties Honolulu, HI 28.5 Caron Ling eXp Realty Honolulu, HI 28.5 81 Sherry Cree Ascendant Real Estate Erie, CO 28 Maymay Huang Sweet Home Realty Group Sacramento, CA 28 Revelina Um Keller Williams Oakland Oakland, CA 28 George Xie Keller Williams Silicon City San Jose, CA 28 85 Michael Chang Keller Williams Anaheim Diamond Bar, CA 27.6 86 Vivian Ho eXp Realty Oakland, CA 27 87 Michele Turnquist Engel & Völkers Austin Westlake Austin, TX 26.5 88 Paul Wong Coldwell Banker Realty Oakland, CA 26.2 89 Ella Sun Compass Saratoga, CA 26 Terring Wang Keller Williams Capital Properties Rockville, MD 26

Individual Real Estate Agents Volume

Rank First Name Company City Volume 1 George Kypreos GK Properties Henderson, NV $465,407,731.00 2 Abe Lee Century 21 iProperties Hawaii Honolulu, HI $339,123,500.00 3 Shirley Gary Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta Atlanta, Ga $257,332,358.82 4 Tracy Allen Coldwell Banker Realty Aloha, HI $206,969,500.00 5 Eric Delgado Keller Williams Encino – Sherman Oaks Encino, CA $161,375,923.56 6 Randy Char Char Luxury Las Vegas, NV $107,161,988.00 7 Herman Chan Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty Berkeley, CA $94,121,278.00 8 Michele Turnquist Engel & Völkers Austin Westlake Austin, TX $87,608,004.55 9 Fion Yau Coldwell Banker Realty San Francisco, CA $86,698,288.00 10 Yvonne Summerfield RE/MAX Kauai Living Kalaheo, HI $85,870,708.00 11 Janice Lee Coldwell Banker Realty San Francisco, CA $82,971,300.00 12 Zar Zanganeh The Agency Las Vegas, NV $81,818,773.00 13 Spencer Hsu Spencer Hsu Real Estate Milpitas, CA $73,201,343.50 14 Danielle Moy @Properties Orland Park, IL $71,861,598.00 15 Ron de Salvo Compass Los Angeles, CA $63,172,225.00 16 Susan Greenfield Brown Harris Stevens Manhattan New York, NY $62,808,903.00 17 Lilian Jorgenson Long & Foster Real Estate McLean, VA $60,428,706.00 18 Magda Esola Fielding Homes LLC Charlotte, NC $58,568,983.00 19 Reid Sanborn Engel & Völkers Sun Valley Ketchum, ID $54,230,500.00 20 Anita Vining Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Jacksonville, FL $52,496,250.00 21 Linda Lee Keller Williams Carmel Valley / Del Mar San Diego, CA $51,280,701.00 22 Lina Shah Coldwell Banker Realty Oak Brook, IL $50,762,002.00 23 LuAnn Shikasho eXp Realty Elk Grove, CA $50,383,058.50 24 Christine Do Keller Williams Easton S. Easton, MA $50,023,038.00 25 Meghan O. Clarkson Long & Foster Real Estate Chincoteague Island, VA $49,988,514.00 26 Betty Johnson Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene Galveston, TX $49,227,645.00 27 Carlos Alleyne RE/MAX Advantage Plus Delray Beach, FL $46,889,830.00 28 Smitha Ramchandani SR Real Estate Group Whippany, NJ $46,204,100.00 29 Ella Sun Compass Saratoga, CA $46,132,500.00 30 Ruth Manzano Javier Coldwell Banker Realty Kapolei, HI $41,576,796.00 31 Jamie Tian Rodeo Realty, Inc West Hollywood, CA $41,080,000.00 32 Cathy Jackson Intero Los Gatos, CA $40,095,044.00 33 Jonathan Tat Compass Seattle, WA $39,353,179.00 34 Ellie Yung Coldwell Banker Realty Irvine, CA $39,046,800.00 35 Tommy Kim Coldwell Banker Realty Honolulu, HI $37,618,400.00 36 Theresa Valencic Long & Foster Real Estate McLean, VA $37,133,000.00 37 George Xie Keller Williams Silicon City San Jose, CA $36,744,100.00 38 Garrett Chan Compass Pasadena, CA $36,243,123.00 39 Susan Borochov Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties Honolulu, HI $35,615,900.00 40 Derek Hirano Keller Williams South Bay Torrance, CA $35,289,935.00 41 Randy Hatada Xpand Realty Las Vegas, NV $34,924,108.00 42 Dawn Lanier Coldwell Banker Realty Austin, TX $31,553,380.00 43 Gregory Tran Keller Williams Austin SW Austin, TX $31,428,261.50 44 John Messina Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty Cold SpringHarbor, NY $31,271,000.00 45 Beth Chang Coldwell Banker Realty Honolulu, HI $30,786,000.00 46 Linda Goss DRB Homes Charlotte, NC $30,683,334.00 47 Michele Liang Compass Seattle, WA $30,479,864.00 48 Bonnie Lai RE/MAX Unlimited Brookline, MA $30,375,978.00 49 Janet Moore Premier Sotheby’s International Realty Clearwater, FL $28,968,308.00 50 Eric Yamamoto Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties Ewa Beach, HI $28,495,464.00 51 Debbie Lang Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach Princeton, NJ $28,451,669.00 52 Alice Bidel Intero Saratoga, CA $28,280,650.00 53 Revelina Um Keller Williams Realty Oakland, CA $27,912,500.00 54 Rachel Ni Coldwell Banker Realty Burlingame, CA $27,883,297.00 55 Vivian Ho eXp Realty Oakland, CA $27,535,000.00 56 Maggie Li Keller Williams Boston Southwest Westwood, MA $27,276,890.00 57 Steven Minchen Compass San Francisco, CA $27,236,000.00 58 Diane O. Ito Coldwell Banker Realty Honolulu, HI $27,214,455.00 59 Leslie Webb Long & Foster Real Estate Winchester, VA $27,193,969.00 60 Jenny Law Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty Austin, TX $27,076,389.12 61 Paul Wong Coldwell Banker Realty Oakland, CA $26,819.250.00 62 Debbie T. Lin Compass Kirkland, WA $26,456,723.00 63 Rich Kim 2Win Realty Fort Lee, NJ $26,365,887.00 64 Dane Gates Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties The Woodlands, TX $26,219,957.50 65 Celeste Zarling Century 21 Northwest Kirkland, WA $26,167,999.00 66 Naoko Okada Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties Honolulu, HI $25,979,525.00 67 Hugh Morrow RE/MAX Preferred Birmingham, AL $25,716,452.00 68 Sandy Sun Compass Bellevue, WA $25,476,888.00 69 Cynthia Li Keller Williams Allen Allen, TX $25,141,553.00 70 Donna Chan eXp Realty San Ramon, CA $24,730,000.00 71 Li Huong Lanz Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Clackamas, OR $24,537,221.00 72 Erin Stumpf Coldwell Banker Realty Sacramento, CA $24,406,813.00 73 Susan Kliesen RE/MAX Center Grayson, GA $24,161,828.00 74 Tony Ngo Real Estate Performance Group Clackamas, OR $24,107,000.00 75 Kristin Gennetti Century 21 North East Malden, MA $24,103,239.00 76 Julie Tran Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties Irvine, CA $24,086,078.00 77 Julie Gritton Coldwell Banker Resort Realty Lewes, DE $24,083,474.00 78 Eleanor Simon Coldwell Banker Realty Aiea, HI $23,667,108.00 79 Malia Kakos, J.D. Coldwell Banker Realty Honolulu, HI $23,632,302.00 80 Steven Powers CENTURY 21 S.G.R., Inc. Chicago, IL $23,444,242.00 81 Thomas Tran Advance Estate Realty Huntington Beach, CA $23,062,454.00 82 Angie Diaz Compass Kirkland, WA $22,966,250.00 83 Melissa Zimmerman Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolinas Realty Huntersville, NC $22,941,583.33 84 Jocelyn Lomahan The Avenue Home Collective San Diego, CA $22,926,000.00 85 Michael Chang Keller Williams Anaheim Diamond Bar, CA $22,757,043.00 86 Caron Ling eXp Realty Honolulu, HI $22,748,150.00 87 Marc Dickow Core7 Real Estate San Francisco, CA $22,714,200.00 88 Christie Xie Nuage Real Estate Group Newton, MA $22,561,200.00 89 Padma Sonti Keller Williams Merrimack Valley Westford, MA $22,428,490.00 90 Theo Jordan Slifer Smith & Frampton Breckenridge, CO $22,240,000.00 91 Michelle Kauffman Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties Lubbock, TX $22,176,166.67 92 Victoria Lam Coldwell Banker Realty San Francisco, CA $22,140,000.00 93 Tina Qi Keller Williams Benchmark Properties Fremont, CA $22,065,700.00 94 Nobu Ito Keller Williams – San Francisco San Francisco, CA $21,543,000.00 95 Douglas Shanefield Coldwell Banker Realty Honolulu, HI $21,415,635.00 96 Christine Nieva RLAH Real Estate Washington, DC $21,351,471.51 97 Joske Thompson Compass San Francisco, CA $21,176,000.00 98 Matthew Hutchens Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties Livermore, CA $20,904,708.33 99 Paul Caparas Compass Rancho Santa Fe, CA $20,594,729.00 100 Donna Davids Coldwell Banker Realty South Easton, MA $20,237,105.00 101 Patti Gage Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Portland, OR $20,165,416.67 102 Tracy Keffer Keller Williams Greater Columbus Realty Columbus, OH $20,159,769.00 103 Randolph Antonio Keller Williams Maui Kihei, HI $20,077,000.00 104 Soo Yu Eastern Realty Fort Lee, NJ $19,860,775.00 105 Crystal Ansay Diamond Realtors Clovis, CA $18,896,037.00 106 Job Hammond Dash Realty Austin, TX $18,752,201.00 107 Amanda Lee The Avenue Home Collective San Diego, CA $17,677,888.00 108 Ranon Luy eXp Realty Livermore, CA $17,625,050.00 109 Darla Togo-Boardwell Diamond Realtors Clovis, CA $17,466,286.00 110 Cheri Mosdell The Avenue Home Collective Escondido, CA $16,750,490.00 111 Oscar Garcia Century 21 Sweyer & Associates Wilmington, NC $16,552,213.00 112 Ronda Ching Day Coldwell Banker Realty Honolulu, HI $16,469,150.95 113 Sherry Cree Ascendant Real Estate Erie, CO $16,428,026.00 114 Phyliss Lutrick Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties Lubbock, TX $16,106,916.67 115 Dennis Noah-Casison Refined Real Estate Hawaii Ewa Beach, HI $15,268,500.00 116 Gina Duncan Fine Island Properties Kahului, HI $15,244.000.00 117 Hazel Heyer Keller Williams Orlando South Kissimmee, FL $15,041,190.00 118 Emily Qing Wang Century 21 Advantage Gold Philadelphia, PA $13,867,929.00 119 Maymay Huang Sweet Home Realty Group Sacramento, CA $13,697,140.00 120 Phat Nguyen eXp Realty Orlando, FL $13,522,413.00 121 Lily Ha Portfolio Real Estate Sacramento, CA $13,287,751.00 122 Julie Phan Julie Phan LLC Largo, FL $12,509,900.00 123 Dawn Kayano Coldwell Banker Realty Honolulu, HI $12,357,750.00 124 Dana Hall-Bradley Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Fine Living Celebration, FL $12,000,000.00 125 Terring Wang Keller Williams Capital Properties Rockville, MD $11,786,590.00 126 Saeng Bunsy Iron Key Real Estate Fresno, CA $11,728,528.87 127 Karen Sorenson RE/MAX Newport Elite Racine, WI $11,594,850.00

Real Estate Team Sides

Rank Team Lead Team Name Company City Sides 1 Long Doan Realty Group Realty Group Minneapolis, MN 5,108 2 Tamra Wade Tamra Wade Team RE/MAX Tru Buford, GA 994 3 Kyle Yeatman TYG Long & Foster Midlothian, VA 920.5 4 Kenny Truong Fast Real Estate eXp Realty Oakland, CA 875 5 Donnie Pingaro Donnie Pingaro Team Side Fort Lauderdale, FL 621 6 Judy Cuong & Samantha Tov Portfolio Real Estate Portfolio Real Estate Elk Grove, CA 513 7 Andy Tse The TSE Group Intero Saratoga, CA 416 8 Melissa Sofia The Avenue Home Collective The Avenue Home Collective San Diego, CA 247 9 Nathan Dart Dart Homes Team RE/MAX Realty Services Rockville, MD 232 10 Tommy Choi Weinberg Choi Residential Weinberg Choi Residential Chicago, IL 191 11 Mindy Luong HPT Realty HPT Realty Westminster, CA 182 12 Liz Goodchild The Goodchild Team Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Starck Real Estate Palatine, IL 171 13 Brett Dickinson Dickinson-Clark Team Compass San Diego, CA 150 14 Johnny Rojas Century 21 JR Gold Team Realty Century 21 Garfield, NJ 149 15 Tim Hur and Helen Nguyen Tim Hur and Helen Nguyen Team Point Honors and Associates Duluth, GA 127 16 Mei Ling 8 Blocks Real Estate 8 Blocks Real Estate Santa Clara, CA 124 17 Butch Cazin Butch Cazin Team Long & Foster Martinsburg, WV 122.3 18 Amin Delawalla The Delawalla Group Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beach Properties of Florida Watersound, FL 120 19 Amy Kong Trust Real Estate Trust Real Estate San Bruno, CA 113.5 20 Derek Kamm Team Derek Kamm Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties Honolulu, HI 101 21 Moya Skillman & Tere Foster Team Foster Skillman Compass Bellevue, WA 101 22 Kenneth Er The Er Group Compass Oakland, CA 99 23 Phil Chen Phil Chen Team Compass Burlingame, CA 97 24 Peter Luu Peter Luu Signature Group – Premier Luxury eXp Realty Orlando, FL 96 25 Lisa Nguyen The International Group RE/MAX Professionals Lakewood, CO 95 26 Jamie Younger Jamie Younger Team Long & Foster Richmond, VA 93.4 27 Alexander Phan Diverse Realty Group Keller Williams Realty Professionals Portland, OR 83 28 Jack Wang PowerHouse Realty Group RLAH Real Estate Chevy Chase, MD 80 29 Peter Au & Alice Schroeder Avant Team Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties Irvine, CA 76 30 Eddy Chen Vertex Diamond RE/MAX Vertex Alhambra, CA 69 31 Tadashi Kondo The Kondo Group Compass Palos Verdes, CA 69 32 Jen Gong Jen Gong Group Coldwell Banker Realty Newport Beach, CA 66.5 33 Garrick Yan Garrick Yan Group eXp Realty San Leandro, CA 65 34 Matt McCormick Matt McCormick Estates Team Coldwell Banker Realty Los Altos, CA 55

Real Estate Team Volume

Rank Team Lead Team Name Company City Volume 1 Long Doan Realty Group Realty Group Minneapolis, MN $1,629,160,724.00 2 Andy Tse The TSE Group Intero Saratoga, CA $939,647,559.00 3 Kenny Truong Fast Real Estate eXp Realty Oakland, CA $671,617,417.00 4 Kyle Yeatman TYG Long & Foster Midlothian, VA $385,907,435.00 5 Moya Skillman & Tere Foster Team Foster Skillman Compass Bellevue, WA $355,490,225.00 6 Tamra Wade Tamra Wade Team RE/MAX Tru Buford, GA $316,096,259.26 7 Judy Cuong & Samantha Tov Portfolio Real Estate Portfolio Real Estate Elk Grove, CA $263,341,734.00 8 Phil Chen Phil Chen Team Compass Burlingame, CA $262,097,943.00 9 Donnie Pingaro Donnie Pingaro Team Side Fort Lauderdale, FL $258,260,940.14 10 Melissa Sofia The Avenue Home Collective The Avenue Home Collective San Diego, CA $245,058,653.00 11 Brett Dickinson Dickinson-Clark Team Compass San Diego, CA $226,000,000.00 12 Mei Ling 8 Blocks Real Estate 8 Blocks Real Estate Santa Clara, CA $206,895,795.00 13 Johnny Rojas Century 21 JR Gold Team Realty Century 21 Garfield, NJ $149,529,658.00 14 Mindy Luong HPT Realty HPT Realty Westminster, CA $149,505,945.00 15 Nathan Dart Dart Homes Team RE/MAX Realty Services Rockville, MD $132,669,039.00 16 Eddy Chen Vertex Diamond RE/MAX Vertex Alhambra, CA $129,748,841.00 17 Jen Gong Jen Gong Group Coldwell Banker Realty Newport Beach, CA $112,575,704.00 18 Tommy Choi Weinberg Choi Residential Weinberg Choi Residential Chicago, IL $104,979,187.00 18 Kenneth Er The Er Group Compass Oakland, CA $102,842,851.00 19 Amy Kong Trust Real Estate Trust Real Estate San Bruno, CA $94,433,488.00 20 Amin Delawalla The Delawalla Group Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beach Properties of Florida Watersound, FL $87,976,083.33 21 Derek Kamm Team Derek Kamm Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties Honolulu, HI $85,028,999.00 22 Tadashi Kondo The Kondo Group Compass Palos Verdes, CA $71,643,490.00 23 Matt McCormick Matt McCormick Estates Team Coldwell Banker Realty Los Altos, CA $71,505,100.00 24 Peter Luu Peter Luu Signature Group – Premier Luxury eXp Realty Orlando, FL $67,301,000.00 25 Peter Au & Alice Schroeder Avant Team Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties Irvine, CA $62,493,045.00 26 Garrick Yan Garrick Yan Group eXp Realty San Leandro, CA $50,000,000.00 27 Liz Goodchild The Goodchild Team Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Starck Real Estate Palatine, IL $48,739,483.75 28 Alexander Phan Diverse Realty Group Keller Williams Realty Professionals Portland, OR $44,599,281.00 29 Jamie Younger Jamie Younger Team Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc Richmond, VA $44,303,400.00 30 Tim Hur & Helen Nguyen Tim Hur & Helen Nguyen Team Point Honors and Associates Duluth, GA $42,540,208.00 31 Lisa Nguyen The International Group RE/MAX Professionals Lakewood, CO $41,541,597.00 32 Butch Cazin Butch Cazin Team Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc Richmond, VA $35,221,997.96 33 Jack Wang PowerHouse Realty Group RLAH Real Estate Chevy Chase, MD $32,107,215.00 34 Jaymes Song Team Song Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Advantage Realty Honolulu, HI $31,917,770.00 35 Adam Rodell The Adam Rodell Team RE/MAX Select One Huntington Beach, CA $31,268,038.00 36 Joe Castaneda Team Castaneda Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Advantage Realty West Kapolei, HI $24,057,233.00 37 Bruce Wagg Bruce Wagg Group Keller Williams Santa Clara Valley Santa Clara, CA $19,919,000.00

Loan Officer Closed Mortgage Units

Rank Loan Officer Company Name City 2021 Number of Closed Mortgages: 1 Shashank Shekhar InstaMortgage San Jose, CA 817 2 Nathan Sibbet Loan Depot Sacramento, CA 482 3 Joanna Yu U.S. Bank Campbell, CA 458 4 Karen Chiu New American Funding Pasadena, CA 425 5 Viral Vora PNC Bank Cupertino, CA 365 6 James (Jenchi) Chen Citizens Bank New York, NY 351 7 Choe Hung U.S. Bank Pasadena, CA 322 8 Kevin Oto Green Haven Capital Sacramento, CA 278 9 Michelle Kim HSBC Bank Beverly Hills, CA 251 10 Sean Uyehara Loan Depot Las Vegas, NV 242 11 Khue Dang PNC Bank Bellevue, WA 222 12 Caroline Ke Liu U.S. Bank San Francisco, CA 207 13 Jasmine Cheng U.S. Bank Union City, CA 201 14 Meinoh Kim BluPrint Home Loans Concord, CA 200 15 Patrick Ly Union Home Mortgage Leesburg, VA 193 16 Jennifer Yang Wells Fargo Home Mortgage Irvine, CA 189 17 Christina Andersen Bell Bank Mortgage Burnsville Parkway, MN 187 18 Nirmalya Modak Loan Depot San Jose, CA 178 19 Saeho Ki Loan Depot San Jose, CA 177 20 Aileen Hom Wells Fargo Private Bank San Francisco, CA 165 21 James Chu U.S. Bank Chatham, NJ 161 22 Steven Diec JPMORGAN CHASE Cupertino, CA 150 23 Ha Le Dao DHI Mortgage Roseville, CA 142 24 Ryan Dang Wells Fargo Home Mortgage San Mateo, CA 140 25 Kenneth Lu HSBC Bank Bellevue, WA 139 26 Daniel Dai Lemonbrew Lending Iselin, NJ 135 27 Grace Byun Union Home Mortgage Columbia, MD 133 28 Xueyan (Rachel) Jiang U.S. Bank San Francisco, CA 131 29 Kimberly Kawachi Loan Depot Wailuku, HI 127 30 Peter de Jong Guaranteed Rate Chicago, IL 114

Loan Officer Closed Mortgage Mortgage

Rank Loan Officer Company Name City 2021 Closed Mortgage Volume 1 Joanna Yu U.S. Bank Campbell, CA $521,516,662 2 Viral Vora PNC Bank Cupertino, CA $397,230,061 3 Shashank Shekhar InstaMortgage San Jose, CA $340,041,336 4 Michelle Kim HSBC Bank Beverly Hills, CA $311,964,153 5 Choe Hung U.S. Bank Pasadena, CA $280,255,370 6 Karen Chiu New American Funding Pasadena, CA $243,052,888 7 Nathan Sibbet Loan Depot Sacramento, CA $227,353,418 8 Aileen Hom Wells Fargo Private Bank San Francisco, CA $222,950,533 9 James (Jenchi) Chen Citizens Bank New York, NY $216,747,268 10 Caroline Ke Liu U.S. Bank San Francisco, CA $205,533,108 11 Khue Dang PNC Bank Bellevue, WA $204,233,432 12 Nirmalya Modak Loan Depot San Jose, CA $188,554,081 13 Jasmine Cheng U.S. Bank Union City, CA $185,507,184 14 Steven Diec JPMORGANCHASE Cupertino, CA $176,000,000 15 Wesley Uyema Union Bank Rolling Hills Estates, CA $166,442,515 16 Xueyan (Rachel) Jiang U.S. Bank San Francisco, CA $148,468,530 17 Jennifer Yang Wells Fargo Home Mortgage Irvine, CA $148,375,000 18 Ryan Dang Wells Fargo Home Mortgage San Mateo, CA $144,879,026 19 Joni Mi HSBC Bank Fremont, CA $139,740,297 20 Kenneth Lu HSBC Bank Bellevue, WA $134,000,000 21 Kevin Oto Green Haven Capital Sacramento, CA $112,124,519 22 James Chu U.S. Bank Chatham, NJ $104,392,844 23 Saeho Ki Loan Depot San Jose, CA $102,271,598 24 Meinoh Kim BluPrint Home Loans Concord, CA $98,884,487 25 Winnie Ho HSBC Bank San Francisco, CA $95,820,000 26 Patrick Ly Union Home Mortgage Leesburg, VA $88,328,705 27 Sumir Desai Union Bank Villa Park, CA $86,492,297 28 Ivan Choy Loan Depot San Jose, CA $78,469,699 29 Amy Lee HSBC Bank Beverly Hills, CA $76,504,633 30 Roger Pei HSBC Bank San Francisco, CA $73,300,000

ABOUT AREAA

Founded in 2003, the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA) is a national nonprofit trade organization dedicated to improving the lives of the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community through homeownership. Visit areaa.org for more information

