MORE THAN 200 ASIAN REAL ESTATE ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA (AREAA) MEMBERS RECOGNIZED FOR REAL ESTATE SALES AND MORTGAGE PRODUCTION

The Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA) today released its annual A-List which honors 167 individual real estate agents and teams for outstanding production in 2021. Additionally, 38 outstanding loan officers were recognized.
The combined group of real estate sales professionals generated more than $12.93 billion in sales volume and 19,850 transaction sides in 2021. George Kypreos of GK Properties in Las Vegas and Long Doan of Realty Group in Minneapolis led the A-List sales and volume for individual agents and teams.
The list of real estate agents and teams on the A-List was produced this year by leading-industry observer RealTrends in partnership with Bank of America.
Joanna Yu with US Bank in Campbell, Calif., led the A-List with $521.5 million in closed mortgage volume. Shashank Shekhar, the founder and CEO of InstaMortgage based in San Jose, Calif., topped the closed mortgage list with 817 in 2021.
The list of loan officers was generated through self-submissions directly to AREAA.
Kypreos of GK Properties in Las Vegas, generated 1,293 transaction sides in 2021 to head the A-List. His $465.4 million in sales volume also earned the top individual agent spot. The high-profile RealTrends “The Thousand” previously ranked him fourth overall in the industry in sides and 18th in volume. RealTrends showed he grew his production by 203 sides and $208.2 million from 2020.
Kypreos was followed on the individual agent transactions list by Abe Lee of Century 21 Properties Hawaii (535), Danielle Moy with @Properties in Orland Park, Ill. (252), Eric Delgado with Keller Williams Encino-Sherman Oaks in Encino, Calif. (185.4) and Meghan Clarkson of Long & Foster Real Estate based in Chincoteague Island, Va. (162.3).
Lee ($339.1 million) followed Krypreos on the sales volume list with Delgado ($158.2 million), Randy Char of Char Luxury in Las Vegas ($107.2 million), and Herman Chan of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty in Berkeley, CA ($94.1 million) rounding out the top five.
Doan’s Realty Group in Minneapolis, Minn., earned $1.629 billion in 2021 sales volume to best all AREAA teams.
The top five on the team volume list was filled out by the TSE Group of Intero in Saratoga, Calif. ($939.6 million), Fast Real Estate with eXp in Oakland, Calif. ($671.6 million), TYG of Long and Foster in Midlothian, Va. ($385.9 million), and Team Foster Skillman of Compass in Bellevue, Wash. ($335.5 million).
Doan’s team also generated 5,108 sides in 2021 to lead all AREAA teams.
The Tamra Wade Team of Buford, GA. (994), TYG (920.5), Fast Real Estate (875), and the Donnie Pingaro Team of Side in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (621) followed on the team’s transaction list.
Yu, a Senior Mortgage Loan Consultant at US Bank, has been in the mortgage industry for 34 years and was recently ranked 20th of all U.S. loan officers in total mortgage volume by the Scotsman Guide. She is followed on the A-List’s closed mortgage volume list by Viral Vora of PNC Bank ($397.2 million), Shekhar ($340.0 million), Michelle Kim of HSBC ($312.0) and Choe Hung of US Bank ($280.3 million).
Shekhar was ranked by the Scotsman Guide as the 86th most productive loan officer in the nation for his number of loans in 2021. The A-List top five in this category also included Loan Depot’s Nathan Sibbet (482), Yu (458), Karen Chiu of North America Funding (425) and Vora (365).
“AREAA has honored the best-of-the best for years and now we get to recognize so many more than we have ever been able to,” said Tim Hur, AREAA’s 2022 National President. “George, along with Long’s team, along with Joanna and Shashank are not only real estate industry icons but showcase how strong the AREAA membership is. AREAA has an important job to do in representing the housing needs of the AAPI community that is not one homogenous group. We are made up of approximately 50 nationalities and cultures. It is important for the real estate industry to understand this especially because of the ongoing AAPI migration patterns to the South and Southwest. More and more agents and lenders are going to work with AAPI immigrants along with first, second and third generations and AREAA is committed to ensure that they can enjoy homeownership.”
The A-List was developed using these criteria:
- RealTrends identified honorees by cross-tabulating AREAA membership with those on its RealTrends + Tom Ferry America’s Best Real Estate Professionals list.
- AREAA allowed for individual submissions allowing individual agents who generated at least 25 transaction sides or $10 million in sales volume in 2021 to be recognized.
- Teams needed at least 40 transaction sides and $15 million in sales volume. The team lead must be an AREAA member.
- Loan officers who self-nominated and originated the largest volume and units funded were included on the A-List.
Below follows the 2022 A-List honorees:
Individual Real Estate Agents Sides
|Rank
|Name
|Company
|City, State
|Sides
|1
|George Kypreos
|GK Properties Real Estate & Management
|Henderson, NV
|1,293
|2
|Shirley Gary
|Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta
|Atlanta, GA
|574.4
|3
|Abe Lee
|Century 21 iProperties Hawaii
|Honolulu, HI
|535
|4
|Danielle Moy
|@Properties
|Orland Park, IL
|252
|5
|Eric Delgado
|Keller Williams Encino – Sherman Oaks
|Encino, CA
|185.4
|6
|Meghan O. Clarkson
|Long & Foster Real Estate
|Chincoteague Island, VA
|162.3
|7
|Hugh Morrow
|RE/MAX Preferred
|Birmingham, AL
|144
|8
|Randy Hatada
|Xpand Realty
|Las Vegas, NV
|104
|9
|Betty Johnson
|Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene
|Galveston, TX
|102
|10
|Michelle Kauffman
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties
|Lubbock, TX
|99
|11
|Magda Esola
|Fielding Homes
|Charlotte, NC
|95
|Oscar Garcia
|Century 21 Sweyer & Assocites
|Wilmington, NC
|95
|13
|Randy Char
|Sotheby’s International Realty Char Luxury
|Las Vegas, NV
|90
|14
|Fion Yau
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|San Francisco, CA
|85.8
|15
|Christine Do
|Keller Williams Easton
|S. Easton, MA
|83
|16
|LuAnn Shikasho
|eXp Realty
|Elk Grove, CA
|81
|17
|Smitha Ramchandani
|SR Real Estate Group
|Whippany, NJ
|80
|18
|Yvonne Summerfield
|RE/MAX Kauai Living
|Kalaheo, HI
|79
|19
|Julie Gritton
|Coldwell Banker Resort Realty
|Lewes, DE
|73.3
|20
|Leslie Webb
|Long & Foster Real Estate
|Winchester, VA
|73.2
|21
|Tracy Keffer
|Keller Williams GCR
|Columbus, OH
|72.3
|22
|Janet Moore
|Premier Sotheby’s International Realty
|Clearwater, FL
|68
|23
|Herman Chan
|Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty
|Berkeley, CA
|63.9
|24
|Gregory Tran
|Keller Williams Austin SW
|Austin, TX
|63.5
|25
|Linda Goss
|DRB Homes
|Charlotte, NC
|60
|Susan Kliesen
|Susan Kliesen RE/MAX Center
|Grayson, GA
|60
|27
|Spencer Hsu
|Spencer Hsu Real Estate
|Milpitas, CA
|59
|Lina Shah
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Oak Brook, IL
|59
|Karen Sorenson
|RE/MAX Newport Elite
|Racine, WI
|59
|30
|Janice Lee
|Colwell Banker Realty
|San Francisco, CA
|57.2
|31
|Cynthia Li
|Keller Williams Allen
|Allen, TX
|56.8
|32
|Ruth Manzano Javier
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Kapoli, HI
|56.5
|33
|Anita Vining
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty
|Jacksonville, FL
|56
|34
|Tracy Allen
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Honolulu, HI
|53.8
|35
|Bonnie Lai
|RE/MAX Unlimited
|Brookline, MA
|53
|36
|Li Huong Lanz
|Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate
|Clackamas, OR
|52
|37
|Dane Gates
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties
|The Woodlands, TX
|51
|Rich Kim
|2Win Realty
|Fort Lee, NJ
|51
|Emily Qing Hui Wang
|Century 21 Advantage Gold
|Philadelphia, PA
|51
|40
|Hazel Heyer
|Keller Williams Orlando South
|Kissimmee, FL
|50
|Phyliss Lutrick
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties
|Lubbock, TX
|50
|42
|Melissa Zimmerman
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolinas Realty
|Huntersville, NC
|49
|43
|Jenny Law
|Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty
|Austin, TX
|48
|Tony Ngo
|Real Estate Performance Group
|Clackamas, OR
|48
|45
|Jonathan Tat
|Compass
|Seattle, WA
|47
|Christie Xie
|Nuage Real Estate Group
|Newton, MA
|47
|47
|Job Hammond
|Dash Realty
|Austin, TX
|45
|Linda Lee
|Keller Williams Carmel Valley / Del Mar
|San Diego, CA
|45
|49
|Crystal Ansay
|Diamond Realtors
|Clovis, CA
|44
|Steven Powers
|CENTURY 21 S.G.R., Inc.
|Chicago, IL
|44
|51
|Lilian Jorgenson
|Long & Foster Real Estate
|McLean, VA
|43.3
|52
|Erin Stumpf
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Sacramento, CA
|42.8
|53
|Celeste Zarling
|Century 21 Northwest Realty
|Kirkland, WA
|42
|54
|Phat Nguyen
|eXp Realty
|Orlando, FL
|41
|Darla Togo-Boardwell
|Diamond Realtors
|Clovis, CA
|41
|56
|Donna Davids
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|South Easton, MA
|40.8
|57
|Michele Liang
|Compass
|Seattle, WA
|40
|58
|Carlos Alleyne
|RE/MAX Advantage Plus
|Delray Beach, FL
|39
|Patti Gage
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate
|Portland, OR
|39
|Maggie Li
|Keller Williams Boston Southwest
|Westwood, MA
|39
|61
|Julie Phan
|Julie Phan LLC
|Largo, FL
|38
|Eric Yamamoto
|Refined Real Estate Hawaii LLC
|Ewa Beach, HI
|38
|Soo Yu
|Eastern Realty Inc.
|Fort Lee, NJ
|38
|64
|Jocelyn Lomahan
|The Avenue
|San Diego, CA
|37
|Christine Nieva
|RLAH Real Estate
|Washington, DC
|37
|66
|Garrett Chan
|Compass
|Pasadena, CA
|36.5
|Dawn Lanier
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Austin, TX
|36.5
|68
|Derek Hirano
|Keller Williams South Bay
|Torrance, CA
|36
|Reid Sanborn
|Engel & Völkers Sun Valley
|Ketchum, ID
|36
|70
|Debbie Lang
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS
|Princeton, NJ
|34
|Eleanor Simon
|Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties
|Aiea, HI
|34
|72
|Kristin Gennetti
|Century 21 North East
|Malden, MA
|33.3
|73
|Susan Borochov
|Corcoran Pacific Properties
|Honolulu, HI
|33.1
|74
|Saeng Bunsy
|Iron Key Real Estate
|Fresno, CA
|33
|75
|Dana Hall-Bradley
|Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Fine Living
|Celebration, FL
|32
|76
|Ellie Yung
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Irvine, CA
|31
|77
|Padma Sonti
|Keller Williams Merrimack Valley
|Westford, MA
|30
|78
|Lily Ha
|Portfolio Real Estate
|Sacramento, CA
|29
|79
|Tommy Kim
|Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties
|Honolulu, HI
|28.5
|Caron Ling
|eXp Realty
|Honolulu, HI
|28.5
|81
|Sherry Cree
|Ascendant Real Estate
|Erie, CO
|28
|Maymay Huang
|Sweet Home Realty Group
|Sacramento, CA
|28
|Revelina Um
|Keller Williams Oakland
|Oakland, CA
|28
|George Xie
|Keller Williams Silicon City
|San Jose, CA
|28
|85
|Michael Chang
|Keller Williams Anaheim
|Diamond Bar, CA
|27.6
|86
|Vivian Ho
|eXp Realty
|Oakland, CA
|27
|87
|Michele Turnquist
|Engel & Völkers Austin Westlake
|Austin, TX
|26.5
|88
|Paul Wong
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Oakland, CA
|26.2
|89
|Ella Sun
|Compass
|Saratoga, CA
|26
|Terring Wang
|Keller Williams Capital Properties
|Rockville, MD
|26
Individual Real Estate Agents Volume
|Rank
|First Name
|Company
|City
|Volume
|1
|George Kypreos
|GK Properties
|Henderson, NV
|$465,407,731.00
|2
|Abe Lee
|Century 21 iProperties Hawaii
|Honolulu, HI
|$339,123,500.00
|3
|Shirley Gary
|Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta
|Atlanta, Ga
|$257,332,358.82
|4
|Tracy Allen
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Aloha, HI
|$206,969,500.00
|5
|Eric Delgado
|Keller Williams Encino – Sherman Oaks
|Encino, CA
|$161,375,923.56
|6
|Randy Char
|Char Luxury
|Las Vegas, NV
|$107,161,988.00
|7
|Herman Chan
|Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty
|Berkeley, CA
|$94,121,278.00
|8
|Michele Turnquist
|Engel & Völkers Austin Westlake
|Austin, TX
|$87,608,004.55
|9
|Fion Yau
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|San Francisco, CA
|$86,698,288.00
|10
|Yvonne Summerfield
|RE/MAX Kauai Living
|Kalaheo, HI
|$85,870,708.00
|11
|Janice Lee
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|San Francisco, CA
|$82,971,300.00
|12
|Zar Zanganeh
|The Agency
|Las Vegas, NV
|$81,818,773.00
|13
|Spencer Hsu
|Spencer Hsu Real Estate
|Milpitas, CA
|$73,201,343.50
|14
|Danielle Moy
|@Properties
|Orland Park, IL
|$71,861,598.00
|15
|Ron de Salvo
|Compass
|Los Angeles, CA
|$63,172,225.00
|16
|Susan Greenfield
|Brown Harris Stevens Manhattan
|New York, NY
|$62,808,903.00
|17
|Lilian Jorgenson
|Long & Foster Real Estate
|McLean, VA
|$60,428,706.00
|18
|Magda Esola
|Fielding Homes LLC
|Charlotte, NC
|$58,568,983.00
|19
|Reid Sanborn
|Engel & Völkers Sun Valley
|Ketchum, ID
|$54,230,500.00
|20
|Anita Vining
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty
|Jacksonville, FL
|$52,496,250.00
|21
|Linda Lee
|Keller Williams Carmel Valley / Del Mar
|San Diego, CA
|$51,280,701.00
|22
|Lina Shah
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Oak Brook, IL
|$50,762,002.00
|23
|LuAnn Shikasho
|eXp Realty
|Elk Grove, CA
|$50,383,058.50
|24
|Christine Do
|Keller Williams Easton
|S. Easton, MA
|$50,023,038.00
|25
|Meghan O. Clarkson
|Long & Foster Real Estate
|Chincoteague Island, VA
|$49,988,514.00
|26
|Betty Johnson
|Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene
|Galveston, TX
|$49,227,645.00
|27
|Carlos Alleyne
|RE/MAX Advantage Plus
|Delray Beach, FL
|$46,889,830.00
|28
|Smitha Ramchandani
|SR Real Estate Group
|Whippany, NJ
|$46,204,100.00
|29
|Ella Sun
|Compass
|Saratoga, CA
|$46,132,500.00
|30
|Ruth Manzano Javier
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Kapolei, HI
|$41,576,796.00
|31
|Jamie Tian
|Rodeo Realty, Inc
|West Hollywood, CA
|$41,080,000.00
|32
|Cathy Jackson
|Intero
|Los Gatos, CA
|$40,095,044.00
|33
|Jonathan Tat
|Compass
|Seattle, WA
|$39,353,179.00
|34
|Ellie Yung
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Irvine, CA
|$39,046,800.00
|35
|Tommy Kim
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Honolulu, HI
|$37,618,400.00
|36
|Theresa Valencic
|Long & Foster Real Estate
|McLean, VA
|$37,133,000.00
|37
|George Xie
|Keller Williams Silicon City
|San Jose, CA
|$36,744,100.00
|38
|Garrett Chan
|Compass
|Pasadena, CA
|$36,243,123.00
|39
|Susan Borochov
|Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties
|Honolulu, HI
|$35,615,900.00
|40
|Derek Hirano
|Keller Williams South Bay
|Torrance, CA
|$35,289,935.00
|41
|Randy Hatada
|Xpand Realty
|Las Vegas, NV
|$34,924,108.00
|42
|Dawn Lanier
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Austin, TX
|$31,553,380.00
|43
|Gregory Tran
|Keller Williams Austin SW
|Austin, TX
|$31,428,261.50
|44
|John Messina
|Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
|Cold SpringHarbor, NY
|$31,271,000.00
|45
|Beth Chang
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Honolulu, HI
|$30,786,000.00
|46
|Linda Goss
|DRB Homes
|Charlotte, NC
|$30,683,334.00
|47
|Michele Liang
|Compass
|Seattle, WA
|$30,479,864.00
|48
|Bonnie Lai
|RE/MAX Unlimited
|Brookline, MA
|$30,375,978.00
|49
|Janet Moore
|Premier Sotheby’s International Realty
|Clearwater, FL
|$28,968,308.00
|50
|Eric Yamamoto
|Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties
|Ewa Beach, HI
|$28,495,464.00
|51
|Debbie Lang
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach
|Princeton, NJ
|$28,451,669.00
|52
|Alice Bidel
|Intero
|Saratoga, CA
|$28,280,650.00
|53
|Revelina Um
|Keller Williams Realty
|Oakland, CA
|$27,912,500.00
|54
|Rachel Ni
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Burlingame, CA
|$27,883,297.00
|55
|Vivian Ho
|eXp Realty
|Oakland, CA
|$27,535,000.00
|56
|Maggie Li
|Keller Williams Boston Southwest
|Westwood, MA
|$27,276,890.00
|57
|Steven Minchen
|Compass
|San Francisco, CA
|$27,236,000.00
|58
|Diane O. Ito
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Honolulu, HI
|$27,214,455.00
|59
|Leslie Webb
|Long & Foster Real Estate
|Winchester, VA
|$27,193,969.00
|60
|Jenny Law
|Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty
|Austin, TX
|$27,076,389.12
|61
|Paul Wong
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Oakland, CA
|$26,819.250.00
|62
|Debbie T. Lin
|Compass
|Kirkland, WA
|$26,456,723.00
|63
|Rich Kim
|2Win Realty
|Fort Lee, NJ
|$26,365,887.00
|64
|Dane Gates
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties
|The Woodlands, TX
|$26,219,957.50
|65
|Celeste Zarling
|Century 21 Northwest
|Kirkland, WA
|$26,167,999.00
|66
|Naoko Okada
|Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties
|Honolulu, HI
|$25,979,525.00
|67
|Hugh Morrow
|RE/MAX Preferred
|Birmingham, AL
|$25,716,452.00
|68
|Sandy Sun
|Compass
|Bellevue, WA
|$25,476,888.00
|69
|Cynthia Li
|Keller Williams Allen
|Allen, TX
|$25,141,553.00
|70
|Donna Chan
|eXp Realty
|San Ramon, CA
|$24,730,000.00
|71
|Li Huong Lanz
|Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate
|Clackamas, OR
|$24,537,221.00
|72
|Erin Stumpf
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Sacramento, CA
|$24,406,813.00
|73
|Susan Kliesen
|RE/MAX Center
|Grayson, GA
|$24,161,828.00
|74
|Tony Ngo
|Real Estate Performance Group
|Clackamas, OR
|$24,107,000.00
|75
|Kristin Gennetti
|Century 21 North East
|Malden, MA
|$24,103,239.00
|76
|Julie Tran
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
|Irvine, CA
|$24,086,078.00
|77
|Julie Gritton
|Coldwell Banker Resort Realty
|Lewes, DE
|$24,083,474.00
|78
|Eleanor Simon
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Aiea, HI
|$23,667,108.00
|79
|Malia Kakos, J.D.
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Honolulu, HI
|$23,632,302.00
|80
|Steven Powers
|CENTURY 21 S.G.R., Inc.
|Chicago, IL
|$23,444,242.00
|81
|Thomas Tran
|Advance Estate Realty
|Huntington Beach, CA
|$23,062,454.00
|82
|Angie Diaz
|Compass
|Kirkland, WA
|$22,966,250.00
|83
|Melissa Zimmerman
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolinas Realty
|Huntersville, NC
|$22,941,583.33
|84
|Jocelyn Lomahan
|The Avenue Home Collective
|San Diego, CA
|$22,926,000.00
|85
|Michael Chang
|Keller Williams Anaheim
|Diamond Bar, CA
|$22,757,043.00
|86
|Caron Ling
|eXp Realty
|Honolulu, HI
|$22,748,150.00
|87
|Marc Dickow
|Core7 Real Estate
|San Francisco, CA
|$22,714,200.00
|88
|Christie Xie
|Nuage Real Estate Group
|Newton, MA
|$22,561,200.00
|89
|Padma Sonti
|Keller Williams Merrimack Valley
|Westford, MA
|$22,428,490.00
|90
|Theo Jordan
|Slifer Smith & Frampton
|Breckenridge, CO
|$22,240,000.00
|91
|Michelle Kauffman
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties
|Lubbock, TX
|$22,176,166.67
|92
|Victoria Lam
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|San Francisco, CA
|$22,140,000.00
|93
|Tina Qi
|Keller Williams Benchmark Properties
|Fremont, CA
|$22,065,700.00
|94
|Nobu Ito
|Keller Williams – San Francisco
|San Francisco, CA
|$21,543,000.00
|95
|Douglas Shanefield
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Honolulu, HI
|$21,415,635.00
|96
|Christine Nieva
|RLAH Real Estate
|Washington, DC
|$21,351,471.51
|97
|Joske Thompson
|Compass
|San Francisco, CA
|$21,176,000.00
|98
|Matthew Hutchens
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties
|Livermore, CA
|$20,904,708.33
|99
|Paul Caparas
|Compass
|Rancho Santa Fe, CA
|$20,594,729.00
|100
|Donna Davids
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|South Easton, MA
|$20,237,105.00
|101
|Patti Gage
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW
|Portland, OR
|$20,165,416.67
|102
|Tracy Keffer
|Keller Williams Greater Columbus Realty
|Columbus, OH
|$20,159,769.00
|103
|Randolph Antonio
|Keller Williams Maui
|Kihei, HI
|$20,077,000.00
|104
|Soo Yu
|Eastern Realty
|Fort Lee, NJ
|$19,860,775.00
|105
|Crystal Ansay
|Diamond Realtors
|Clovis, CA
|$18,896,037.00
|106
|Job Hammond
|Dash Realty
|Austin, TX
|$18,752,201.00
|107
|Amanda Lee
|The Avenue Home Collective
|San Diego, CA
|$17,677,888.00
|108
|Ranon Luy
|eXp Realty
|Livermore, CA
|$17,625,050.00
|109
|Darla Togo-Boardwell
|Diamond Realtors
|Clovis, CA
|$17,466,286.00
|110
|Cheri Mosdell
|The Avenue Home Collective
|Escondido, CA
|$16,750,490.00
|111
|Oscar Garcia
|Century 21 Sweyer & Associates
|Wilmington, NC
|$16,552,213.00
|112
|Ronda Ching Day
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Honolulu, HI
|$16,469,150.95
|113
|Sherry Cree
|Ascendant Real Estate
|Erie, CO
|$16,428,026.00
|114
|Phyliss Lutrick
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties
|Lubbock, TX
|$16,106,916.67
|115
|Dennis Noah-Casison
|Refined Real Estate Hawaii
|Ewa Beach, HI
|$15,268,500.00
|116
|Gina Duncan
|Fine Island Properties
|Kahului, HI
|$15,244.000.00
|117
|Hazel Heyer
|Keller Williams Orlando South
|Kissimmee, FL
|$15,041,190.00
|118
|Emily Qing Wang
|Century 21 Advantage Gold
|Philadelphia, PA
|$13,867,929.00
|119
|Maymay Huang
|Sweet Home Realty Group
|Sacramento, CA
|$13,697,140.00
|120
|Phat Nguyen
|eXp Realty
|Orlando, FL
|$13,522,413.00
|121
|Lily Ha
|Portfolio Real Estate
|Sacramento, CA
|$13,287,751.00
|122
|Julie Phan
|Julie Phan LLC
|Largo, FL
|$12,509,900.00
|123
|Dawn Kayano
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Honolulu, HI
|$12,357,750.00
|124
|Dana Hall-Bradley
|Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Fine Living
|Celebration, FL
|$12,000,000.00
|125
|Terring Wang
|Keller Williams Capital Properties
|Rockville, MD
|$11,786,590.00
|126
|Saeng Bunsy
|Iron Key Real Estate
|Fresno, CA
|$11,728,528.87
|127
|Karen Sorenson
|RE/MAX Newport Elite
|Racine, WI
|$11,594,850.00
Real Estate Team Sides
|Rank
|Team Lead
|Team Name
|Company
|City
|Sides
|1
|Long Doan
|Realty Group
|Realty Group
|Minneapolis, MN
|5,108
|2
|Tamra Wade
|Tamra Wade Team
|RE/MAX Tru
|Buford, GA
|994
|3
|Kyle Yeatman
|TYG
|Long & Foster
|Midlothian, VA
|920.5
|4
|Kenny Truong
|Fast Real Estate
|eXp Realty
|Oakland, CA
|875
|5
|Donnie Pingaro
|Donnie Pingaro Team
|Side
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|621
|6
|Judy Cuong & Samantha Tov
|Portfolio Real Estate
|Portfolio Real Estate
|Elk Grove, CA
|513
|7
|Andy Tse
|The TSE Group
|Intero
|Saratoga, CA
|416
|8
|Melissa Sofia
|The Avenue Home Collective
|The Avenue Home Collective
|San Diego, CA
|247
|9
|Nathan Dart
|Dart Homes Team
|RE/MAX Realty Services
|Rockville, MD
|232
|10
|Tommy Choi
|Weinberg Choi Residential
|Weinberg Choi Residential
|Chicago, IL
|191
|11
|Mindy Luong
|HPT Realty
|HPT Realty
|Westminster, CA
|182
|12
|Liz Goodchild
|The Goodchild Team
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Starck Real Estate
|Palatine, IL
|171
|13
|Brett Dickinson
|Dickinson-Clark Team
|Compass
|San Diego, CA
|150
|14
|Johnny Rojas
|Century 21 JR Gold Team Realty
|Century 21
|Garfield, NJ
|149
|15
|Tim Hur and Helen Nguyen
|Tim Hur and Helen Nguyen Team
|Point Honors and Associates
|Duluth, GA
|127
|16
|Mei Ling
|8 Blocks Real Estate
|8 Blocks Real Estate
|Santa Clara, CA
|124
|17
|Butch Cazin
|Butch Cazin Team
|Long & Foster
|Martinsburg, WV
|122.3
|18
|Amin Delawalla
|The Delawalla Group
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beach Properties of Florida
|Watersound, FL
|120
|19
|Amy Kong
|Trust Real Estate
|Trust Real Estate
|San Bruno, CA
|113.5
|20
|Derek Kamm
|Team Derek Kamm
|Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties
|Honolulu, HI
|101
|21
|Moya Skillman & Tere Foster
|Team Foster Skillman
|Compass
|Bellevue, WA
|101
|22
|Kenneth Er
|The Er Group
|Compass
|Oakland, CA
|99
|23
|Phil Chen
|Phil Chen Team
|Compass
|Burlingame, CA
|97
|24
|Peter Luu
|Peter Luu Signature Group – Premier Luxury
|eXp Realty
|Orlando, FL
|96
|25
|Lisa Nguyen
|The International Group
|RE/MAX Professionals
|Lakewood, CO
|95
|26
|Jamie Younger
|Jamie Younger Team
|Long & Foster
|Richmond, VA
|93.4
|27
|Alexander Phan
|Diverse Realty Group
|Keller Williams Realty Professionals
|Portland, OR
|83
|28
|Jack Wang
|PowerHouse Realty Group
|RLAH Real Estate
|Chevy Chase, MD
|80
|29
|Peter Au & Alice Schroeder
|Avant Team
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
|Irvine, CA
|76
|30
|Eddy Chen
|Vertex Diamond
|RE/MAX Vertex
|Alhambra, CA
|69
|31
|Tadashi Kondo
|The Kondo Group
|Compass
|Palos Verdes, CA
|69
|32
|Jen Gong
|Jen Gong Group
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Newport Beach, CA
|66.5
|33
|Garrick Yan
|Garrick Yan Group
|eXp Realty
|San Leandro, CA
|65
|34
|Matt McCormick
|Matt McCormick Estates Team
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Los Altos, CA
|55
Real Estate Team Volume
|Rank
|Team Lead
|Team Name
|Company
|City
|Volume
|1
|Long Doan
|Realty Group
|Realty Group
|Minneapolis, MN
|$1,629,160,724.00
|2
|Andy Tse
|The TSE Group
|Intero
|Saratoga, CA
|$939,647,559.00
|3
|Kenny Truong
|Fast Real Estate
|eXp Realty
|Oakland, CA
|$671,617,417.00
|4
|Kyle Yeatman
|TYG
|Long & Foster
|Midlothian, VA
|$385,907,435.00
|5
|Moya Skillman & Tere Foster
|Team Foster Skillman
|Compass
|Bellevue, WA
|$355,490,225.00
|6
|Tamra Wade
|Tamra Wade Team
|RE/MAX Tru
|Buford, GA
|$316,096,259.26
|7
|Judy Cuong & Samantha Tov
|Portfolio Real Estate
|Portfolio Real Estate
|Elk Grove, CA
|$263,341,734.00
|8
|Phil Chen
|Phil Chen Team
|Compass
|Burlingame, CA
|$262,097,943.00
|9
|Donnie Pingaro
|Donnie Pingaro Team
|Side
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|$258,260,940.14
|10
|Melissa Sofia
|The Avenue Home Collective
|The Avenue Home Collective
|San Diego, CA
|$245,058,653.00
|11
|Brett Dickinson
|Dickinson-Clark Team
|Compass
|San Diego, CA
|$226,000,000.00
|12
|Mei Ling
|8 Blocks Real Estate
|8 Blocks Real Estate
|Santa Clara, CA
|$206,895,795.00
|13
|Johnny Rojas
|Century 21 JR Gold Team Realty
|Century 21
|Garfield, NJ
|$149,529,658.00
|14
|Mindy Luong
|HPT Realty
|HPT Realty
|Westminster, CA
|$149,505,945.00
|15
|Nathan Dart
|Dart Homes Team
|RE/MAX Realty Services
|Rockville, MD
|$132,669,039.00
|16
|Eddy Chen
|Vertex Diamond
|RE/MAX Vertex
|Alhambra, CA
|$129,748,841.00
|17
|Jen Gong
|Jen Gong Group
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Newport Beach, CA
|$112,575,704.00
|18
|Tommy Choi
|Weinberg Choi Residential
|Weinberg Choi Residential
|Chicago, IL
|$104,979,187.00
|18
|Kenneth Er
|The Er Group
|Compass
|Oakland, CA
|$102,842,851.00
|19
|Amy Kong
|Trust Real Estate
|Trust Real Estate
|San Bruno, CA
|$94,433,488.00
|20
|Amin Delawalla
|The Delawalla Group
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beach Properties of Florida
|Watersound, FL
|$87,976,083.33
|21
|Derek Kamm
|Team Derek Kamm
|Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties
|Honolulu, HI
|$85,028,999.00
|22
|Tadashi Kondo
|The Kondo Group
|Compass
|Palos Verdes, CA
|$71,643,490.00
|23
|Matt McCormick
|Matt McCormick Estates Team
|Coldwell Banker Realty
|Los Altos, CA
|$71,505,100.00
|24
|Peter Luu
|Peter Luu Signature Group – Premier Luxury
|eXp Realty
|Orlando, FL
|$67,301,000.00
|25
|Peter Au & Alice Schroeder
|Avant Team
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
|Irvine, CA
|$62,493,045.00
|26
|Garrick Yan
|Garrick Yan Group
|eXp Realty
|San Leandro, CA
|$50,000,000.00
|27
|Liz Goodchild
|The Goodchild Team
|Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Starck Real Estate
|Palatine, IL
|$48,739,483.75
|28
|Alexander Phan
|Diverse Realty Group
|Keller Williams Realty Professionals
|Portland, OR
|$44,599,281.00
|29
|Jamie Younger
|Jamie Younger Team
|Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc
|Richmond, VA
|$44,303,400.00
|30
|Tim Hur & Helen Nguyen
|Tim Hur & Helen Nguyen Team
|Point Honors and Associates
|Duluth, GA
|$42,540,208.00
|31
|Lisa Nguyen
|The International Group
|RE/MAX Professionals
|Lakewood, CO
|$41,541,597.00
|32
|Butch Cazin
|Butch Cazin Team
|Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc
|Richmond, VA
|$35,221,997.96
|33
|Jack Wang
|PowerHouse Realty Group
|RLAH Real Estate
|Chevy Chase, MD
|$32,107,215.00
|34
|Jaymes Song
|Team Song
|Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Advantage Realty
|Honolulu, HI
|$31,917,770.00
|35
|Adam Rodell
|The Adam Rodell Team
|RE/MAX Select One
|Huntington Beach, CA
|$31,268,038.00
|36
|Joe Castaneda
|Team Castaneda
|Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Advantage Realty West
|Kapolei, HI
|$24,057,233.00
|37
|Bruce Wagg
|Bruce Wagg Group
|Keller Williams Santa Clara Valley
|Santa Clara, CA
|$19,919,000.00
Loan Officer Closed Mortgage Units
|Rank
|Loan Officer
|Company Name
|City
|2021 Number of Closed Mortgages:
|1
|Shashank Shekhar
|InstaMortgage
|San Jose, CA
|817
|2
|Nathan Sibbet
|Loan Depot
|Sacramento, CA
|482
|3
|Joanna Yu
|U.S. Bank
|Campbell, CA
|458
|4
|Karen Chiu
|New American Funding
|Pasadena, CA
|425
|5
|Viral Vora
|PNC Bank
|Cupertino, CA
|365
|6
|James (Jenchi) Chen
|Citizens Bank
|New York, NY
|351
|7
|Choe Hung
|U.S. Bank
|Pasadena, CA
|322
|8
|Kevin Oto
|Green Haven Capital
|Sacramento, CA
|278
|9
|Michelle Kim
|HSBC Bank
|Beverly Hills, CA
|251
|10
|Sean Uyehara
|Loan Depot
|Las Vegas, NV
|242
|11
|Khue Dang
|PNC Bank
|Bellevue, WA
|222
|12
|Caroline Ke Liu
|U.S. Bank
|San Francisco, CA
|207
|13
|Jasmine Cheng
|U.S. Bank
|Union City, CA
|201
|14
|Meinoh Kim
|BluPrint Home Loans
|Concord, CA
|200
|15
|Patrick Ly
|Union Home Mortgage
|Leesburg, VA
|193
|16
|Jennifer Yang
|Wells Fargo Home Mortgage
|Irvine, CA
|189
|17
|Christina Andersen
|Bell Bank Mortgage
|Burnsville Parkway, MN
|187
|18
|Nirmalya Modak
|Loan Depot
|San Jose, CA
|178
|19
|Saeho Ki
|Loan Depot
|San Jose, CA
|177
|20
|Aileen Hom
|Wells Fargo Private Bank
|San Francisco, CA
|165
|21
|James Chu
|U.S. Bank
|Chatham, NJ
|161
|22
|Steven Diec
|JPMORGAN CHASE
|Cupertino, CA
|150
|23
|Ha Le Dao
|DHI Mortgage
|Roseville, CA
|142
|24
|Ryan Dang
|Wells Fargo Home Mortgage
|San Mateo, CA
|140
|25
|Kenneth Lu
|HSBC Bank
|Bellevue, WA
|139
|26
|Daniel Dai
|Lemonbrew Lending
|Iselin, NJ
|135
|27
|Grace Byun
|Union Home Mortgage
|Columbia, MD
|133
|28
|Xueyan (Rachel) Jiang
|U.S. Bank
|San Francisco, CA
|131
|29
|Kimberly Kawachi
|Loan Depot
|Wailuku, HI
|127
|30
|Peter de Jong
|Guaranteed Rate
|Chicago, IL
|114
Loan Officer Closed Mortgage Mortgage
|Rank
|Loan Officer
|Company Name
|City
|2021 Closed Mortgage Volume
|1
|Joanna Yu
|U.S. Bank
|Campbell, CA
|$521,516,662
|2
|Viral Vora
|PNC Bank
|Cupertino, CA
|$397,230,061
|3
|Shashank Shekhar
|InstaMortgage
|San Jose, CA
|$340,041,336
|4
|Michelle Kim
|HSBC Bank
|Beverly Hills, CA
|$311,964,153
|5
|Choe Hung
|U.S. Bank
|Pasadena, CA
|$280,255,370
|6
|Karen Chiu
|New American Funding
|Pasadena, CA
|$243,052,888
|7
|Nathan Sibbet
|Loan Depot
|Sacramento, CA
|$227,353,418
|8
|Aileen Hom
|Wells Fargo Private Bank
|San Francisco, CA
|$222,950,533
|9
|James (Jenchi) Chen
|Citizens Bank
|New York, NY
|$216,747,268
|10
|Caroline Ke Liu
|U.S. Bank
|San Francisco, CA
|$205,533,108
|11
|Khue Dang
|PNC Bank
|Bellevue, WA
|$204,233,432
|12
|Nirmalya Modak
|Loan Depot
|San Jose, CA
|$188,554,081
|13
|Jasmine Cheng
|U.S. Bank
|Union City, CA
|$185,507,184
|14
|Steven Diec
|JPMORGANCHASE
|Cupertino, CA
|$176,000,000
|15
|Wesley Uyema
|Union Bank
|Rolling Hills Estates, CA
|$166,442,515
|16
|Xueyan (Rachel) Jiang
|U.S. Bank
|San Francisco, CA
|$148,468,530
|17
|Jennifer Yang
|Wells Fargo Home Mortgage
|Irvine, CA
|$148,375,000
|18
|Ryan Dang
|Wells Fargo Home Mortgage
|San Mateo, CA
|$144,879,026
|19
|Joni Mi
|HSBC Bank
|Fremont, CA
|$139,740,297
|20
|Kenneth Lu
|HSBC Bank
|Bellevue, WA
|$134,000,000
|21
|Kevin Oto
|Green Haven Capital
|Sacramento, CA
|$112,124,519
|22
|James Chu
|U.S. Bank
|Chatham, NJ
|$104,392,844
|23
|Saeho Ki
|Loan Depot
|San Jose, CA
|$102,271,598
|24
|Meinoh Kim
|BluPrint Home Loans
|Concord, CA
|$98,884,487
|25
|Winnie Ho
|HSBC Bank
|San Francisco, CA
|$95,820,000
|26
|Patrick Ly
|Union Home Mortgage
|Leesburg, VA
|$88,328,705
|27
|Sumir Desai
|Union Bank
|Villa Park, CA
|$86,492,297
|28
|Ivan Choy
|Loan Depot
|San Jose, CA
|$78,469,699
|29
|Amy Lee
|HSBC Bank
|Beverly Hills, CA
|$76,504,633
|30
|Roger Pei
|HSBC Bank
|San Francisco, CA
|$73,300,000
ABOUT AREAA
Founded in 2003, the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA) is a national nonprofit trade organization dedicated to improving the lives of the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community through homeownership. Visit areaa.org for more information
-#-
Speak Your Mind