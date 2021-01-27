by

You probably heard about the Research Triangle and the high-tech companies that populate the area. It sounds like a great career magnet for anyone deciding to relocate to the region! However, we are not here to talk about work. Every once in a while, we think about working less and playing more. The Triangle is renowned for being one of the largest hi-tech research and development parks in the world, and you wouldn’t expect to find a lot of fun things to do in the area, right? Wrong!

The city of Durham is one of the hottest cities in the Triangle Region, and if you never visited the place, you are missing out on some of the best attractions in North Carolina. Thanks to its privileged location in the park, the city is blessed with a strong economy, plenty of job opportunities, and population growth. As a result, Durham NC is continuously developing by creating more attractions, amenities, and entertainment for its residents and visitors.

Nowadays, Durham is known for its museums, historic district, restaurants, nightlife, and many other attractions that place it amongst the top cities in North Carolina for entertainment. Are you eager to find out what this community has to offer in terms of attractions? Stick with us to find out how to spoil yourself and unwind in the city of Durham NC.

Explore the natural beauty of Sarah P. Duke Gardens

Few places can match the gorgeous fauna and flora found at the Sarah P. Duke Gardens. The area covers about 55 acres of walks, and pathways through the breathtaking landscape and wooded areas of Duke University in Durham NC. If you are a nature lover, you need to visit the park since it is the best of its kind in North Carolina.

There are four main areas within the garden, the H.L Blomquist Garden of Native Plants, the Historic Core and Terraces, the William Louis Culberson Asiatic Arboretum, and the Doris Duke Center Gardens. The Garden was created as a memorial to Sarah Pearson Angier Duke by the Duke family and she was the wife of Benjamin N. Duke, one of the university benefactors.

A garden tour will reveal to you unique species of plants and flowers along with a Koi Pond and a lake crossed by a bridge. Multiple paths lead into the deeply wooded areas, and around the water, you can find plenty of ducks and herons. On the winding paths, you can enjoy the natural scenery under beautiful oaks and giant magnolias along with other herbaceous plants.

Interactive tours at the Museum of Life and Science

Another attraction Durham NC is known for is the Museum of Life and Science. If you were looking for fun activities to do with your family in Durham, this is one of them. The museum is one of the top attractions in North Carolina, and your children will love the interactive exhibits within the facility.

The museum covers about 84-acres, and it includes one of the largest butterfly conservatories in the world. On top of that, they offer beautifully-landscaped outdoor exhibits that act as a haven for lemurs, black bears, and endangered species such as red wolves. A tour of the Museum’s Dinosaur Trail is a journey through time to the Late Cretaceous period, and Contraptions is a hands-on exhibit for adults and older children.

Other fun attractions include Ellerbe Creek Railway, Farmyard, The Lab in Investigate Health, and sailboat pond. Altogether, The Museum of Life and Science is a “play and learn” experience where both you and your children can explore the animal kingdom and have a lot of fun together.

Learn about the famous Duke family at Duke University

Originally named Trinity College until 1924, Duke University is not just one of the top colleges in the US, but it is also a top historical attraction worth visiting. The university is known for its rigorous academic programs and leading sports teams. On the other hand, university campuses have unique architectural styles that are worth admiring.

The west campus has neo-Gothic architecture, and the main campus is Georgian style, and both offer a stunning walk-through. You can do a self-guided tour or attend a guided tour if you want to learn more about university history and how the Duke family’s cigarette fortune provided the means to create this impressive institution.

Attend a top sporting event at Cameron Indoor Stadium

Another thing Durham NC is famous for is it’s sports teams, especially their basketball and baseball teams. If you are a sports fan and you ever followed a TV game that was so intense that it kept you on the edge of your seat, chances are the event was held at the Cameron Indoor Stadium. The facility held some of the greatest basketball games in history.

Duke Basketball and the Blue Devils are some of the well-known sports teams around the US, and Durham is their home. Seeing them perform live is a dream come true for many fans who are privileged to get a ticket at one of their games. Cameron Indoor Stadium can be considered the Basketball hall of fame, and if you are lucky enough, a volunteer can give you a tour of the facility.

Attend a live show at Durham Performing Arts Center

Durham Performing Arts Center was opened in 2008, and it became the centre for live entertainment in North Carolina. The facility can seat 2,700 people, and the top quality of sound and video offers spectators an outstanding experience. The theatre delivers one-of-a-kind live entertainment events, and the shows held here offer something for everyone’s taste.

On average, Durham Performing Arts Center hosts 200 performances a year, and some of them include high-profile concerts, comedy events, Broadway productions, family shows, and the notorious American Dance Festival. DPAC was listed nine-year consecutively as the #1 performing arts organization in the Triangle Region. There is no way you pass through Durham and not attend one of the shows held at the theatre.

Conclusion

Without question, the city of Durham in North Carolina knows how to entertain its residents. How do we know? The attractions presented in this article are but a fraction of what the gorgeous city has to offer. If you care to learn more about the greatest city in the Triangle Region, you should consider relocating here. Aside from having tons of attractions, Durham is also the cheapest place to live inside the Research Triangle.

