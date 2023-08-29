RealtyBizNews - Real Estate Marketing and Beyond
Must-Have Content for Real Estate Digital Marketing Results

By RealtyBiz News | August 29, 2023
The real estate sector has historically relied on traditional marketing techniques. However, the digital revolution has turned the table, making it indispensable for realtors to adapt to the digital landscape. As the online space continues to shape buyer behavior, the importance of content in real estate digital marketing cannot be overstated.

Whether you're a seasoned real estate agent or a budding developer, here are some must-have content types for your digital marketing arsenal.

1. High-Quality Property Listings

Arguably the backbone of real estate digital marketing, property listings need to be detailed, engaging, and visually appealing.

  • Images: High-resolution images are crucial. They offer prospective buyers a virtual tour, making it easier for them to decide. Including drone shots can provide a panoramic view of the property and its surroundings.
  • Videos: Walkthrough videos create an immersive experience, allowing potential buyers to visualize themselves in the space.
  • Descriptions: Detailed descriptions covering property features, nearby amenities, and other unique selling points can address potential queries and facilitate decision-making.

2. Local Area Guides

Homebuyers don’t just invest in a property; they invest in a neighborhood. Offering insights about the locality can give you an edge.

  • Community Features: Talk about schools, parks, restaurants, shopping centers, and other essential amenities.
  • Safety and Transportation: Highlight crime rates, public transportation options, and major highways nearby.
  • Local Events and Lifestyle: Discuss local events, cultural happenings, and lifestyle, painting a picture of what life could be like in the area.
3. Informative Blog Posts

Position yourself as an authority in the real estate sector. Regularly updated blogs can address a range of topics:

  • Home Maintenance Tips: How to maintain a lawn or tips for winter-proofing a home can be invaluable to homeowners.
  • Market Trends: Insights into current market trends and predictions for the future can help potential investors make informed decisions.
  • Buying and Selling Guides: Demystify the complex processes of buying or selling a property.

4. Client Testimonials and Case Studies

Social proof remains an influential factor in shaping opinions.

  • Testimonials: Positive reviews from past clients can instill trust and showcase your credibility.
  • Case Studies: Detailed accounts of how you helped a client find their dream home or sell a property at an optimal price can highlight your expertise.

5. Interactive Tools

Engage your visitors with tools that enhance their property search experience.

  • Mortgage Calculators: Allow potential buyers to get an estimate of their monthly payments.
  • Virtual Tours: 360-degree virtual tours can provide an in-depth view of properties, especially beneficial for out-of-town buyers.
  • Interactive Maps: These can show properties in relation to local amenities, transportation hubs, and other landmarks.
6. Email Newsletters

Stay top-of-mind with periodic email updates.

  • Property Alerts: Notify subscribers about new listings matching their preferences.
  • Industry News: Share updates on market shifts, mortgage rates, or regulatory changes.
  • Personal Touch: Occasionally, share personal stories or behind-the-scenes glimpses to build a stronger connection.

7. Infographics

Infographics can condense complex data into digestible, visually appealing content. They’re perfect for:

  • Market Statistics: Display market trends, median home prices, or inventory levels.
  • Home Buying/Selling Process: A step-by-step visual guide to the property transaction process.
  • Home Decor and Renovation Ideas: Showcase trending home decor styles or DIY renovation tips.
8. Video Content

Videos can capture attention like no other medium. Consider:

  • Neighborhood Tours: Showcase the highlights of a community.
  • Expert Interviews: Collaborate with industry experts to discuss market trends, interior design, or home financing.
  • Property Renovation Before-and-After: Demonstrate the potential of properties.

9. SEO-Optimized Landing Pages

Every digital marketing strategy aims to drive traffic. SEO-optimized landing pages ensure that the traffic is meaningful.

  • Keyword Integration: Use keywords that potential clients might search for.
  • Call-to-Action (CTA): CTAs guide visitors, whether it’s contacting you, signing up for a newsletter, or checking out a listing.
10. Social Media Content

Engage audiences on platforms they frequent.

  • Property Showcases: Highlight new listings or properties of the week.
  • Behind-the-scenes: Share a day in your life or showcase your team.
  • Live Q&A Sessions: Engage with your audience in real time, addressing questions and offering insights.

In Conclusion

Real estate digital marketing is not just about broadcasting listings; it’s about building trust, showcasing expertise, and providing value. By incorporating these content types into your strategy, you position yourself as a trusted resource in the real estate world, ensuring that when potential clients think of property, they think of you.

