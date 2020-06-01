NAGLREP Celebrates Pride Month with True Colors Virtual Parade in Partnership with Realogy

by

The National Association of Gay and Lesbian Real Estate Professionals (NAGLREP) in partnership with Realogy, the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States and a pioneering member of NAGLREP, will recognize Pride Month 2020 with a multi-faceted, on-demand virtual series of events for real estate professionals to celebrate courage through adversity. Featuring various sessions with top real estate influencers in the LGBT+ community throughout the month of June, the advocacy will conclude with an interactive “True Colors” virtual Pride parade on June 30.

“Pride Month is more than a chance to celebrate; it is an opportunity for change and a time we can reflect on the history of the LGBT movement, the challenges the community still faces and how far we’ve come,” said Jeff Berger, founder, president and CEO of NAGLREP. “While it is impossible to duplicate the emotional experience of hearing millions cheer along Pride parade routes, our event will empower NAGLREP members to interact with friends in the real estate industry, have some fun and share their Pride in a unique way. We will continue to showcase why the Equality Act, which would add sexual orientation and gender identity to Federal Fair Housing Law, promotes and protects equality and fairness for the LGBTQ+ real estate market.

NAGLREP’s “True Colors” Pride parade and its supporting events are made possible through a partnership with Realogy, whose industry-leading brands were founding members of NAGLREP. Events will also enjoy representation from all NAGLREP partners, including Realogy’s well-known real estate brands, industry media and financial institutions.

NAGLREP’s public Pride Month events will include:

June 4th – Top LGBT+ Agent panel featuring an on-demand LGBT+ Agent panel of those who have appeared on the NAGLREP Top LGBT+ Agent List over the last two years, including Herman Chan of Sotheby’s International Realty, Benjamin Leaskou of Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate, Mike Zinicola of Keller Williams Realty, and Julie Nelson of eXp Realty. The group will discuss lead generation and engagement, effective use of storytelling in real estate, emerging business opportunities, the impact of unconscious bias and ways the industry can showcase emotional and financial benefits of homeownership to the LGBT+ community.

June 30th – “True Colors” Pride Parade: Kicking off on NAGLREP’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/NAGLREP) at 1p.m. EST, this first-ever virtual experience will feature comments from real estate industry and LGBT+ community leaders and a unique opportunity for the industry to engage with meaningful messages throughout the day.

NAGLREP will also run a series of virtual chapter events featured on their Facebook page, headlined by top local LGBT+ leaders and agent panels, including:

June 8 th – NAGLREP Pride Around the Nation from Music City (Nashville)

– NAGLREP Pride Around the Nation from Music City (Nashville) June 10 th – Denver Chapter Presents RE-Fabulous: Redesign Your Business Plan for Success Beyond 2020

– Denver Chapter Presents RE-Fabulous: Redesign Your Business Plan for Success Beyond 2020 June 16 th – Chapter Leaders Celebrate Homeownership Month

– Chapter Leaders Celebrate Homeownership Month June 18th – NAGLREP Pride Around the Nation with Love from Chicago

“In an effort to bring us closer together during this unprecedented time, it is an honor to represent our valued LGBT+ real estate professionals through this year’s unique Pride Month 2020 series of events,” said Sherry Chris, president and CEO of the Realogy Expansion Brands. “With Realogy and NAGLREP leading the way, we continue on the journey together in support of H.R. 1447 amending the Fair Housing Act to include LGBTQ+ as protected classes. Boasting the same pioneering spirit that originally formed NAGRLEP, these events will be brought to the fore for this month of advocacy and thought leadership.”

Realogy and its well-known industry brands including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Corcoran®, ERA® and Sotheby’s International Realty® are founding partners of NAGLREP, helping lead the industry through various internal and external efforts in driving the message of equality in the real estate industry. For its efforts, Realogy has been recognized as the top residential real estate company on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index and as Forbes’ Best Employers for Diversity.

For more information on NAGLREP’s Pride Month virtual events, visit NAGLREP’s website at www.NAGLREP.com or its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NAGLREP.

About NAGLREP

Established in 2007, The National Association of Gay and Lesbian Real Estate Professionals (NAGLREP) is a mission driven 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with 2,800 members. NAGLREP advocates on behalf of the rights of the LGBT community on issues related to housing and discrimination laws. It hosts a Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) and allied REALTOR referral network which also includes mortgage professionals, title agents, insurance agents, commercial agents, trainers and educators. Visit www.naglrep.com for more information.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services, encompassing franchise, brokerage, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture. Realogy’s diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate,CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby’s International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, best-in-class learning and support services, and high-quality lead generation programs, Realogy fuels the productivity of independent sales agents, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today’s consumers. Realogy’s affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 188,900 independent sales agents in the United States and more than 122,400 independent sales agents in 113 other countries and territories. Recognized for nine consecutive years as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work and one of Forbes’ Best Employers for Diversity. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.