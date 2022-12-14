NORTH CAROLINA BROKERAGE SERVING THE FOOTHILLS AFFILIATES WITH BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS REAL ESTATE LLC

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC announced today the affiliation of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Foothills based in Hickory, N.C. The brokerage serves the residents of the Foothills region of western North Carolina, including Hickory, Newton, Conover, Granite Falls, Taylorsville, Maiden, Sherrills Ford, Hudson, Lenoir, Morganton, Valdese and Drexel.

The firm is owned and operated by Mike and Kathleen Kelly. Mike entered the real estate industry in 2006 after being in retail management and real estate investing; Kathleen followed in 2009 from a career in education. The following year, the couple founded their own independent firm, which has since grown to over 30 agents.

Hickory, an hour’s drive from Charlotte and Asheville, offers residents a dense suburban feel. The region is a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts, with the Catawba River located nearby and several hiking trails running through the neighboring Bakers Mountain and Table Rock. Much of the region’s economy is based on furniture and textile manufacturing and design, home to brands such as Broyhill and Bernhardt. The area has recently taken steps to become a data hub with Google, Apple and more opening data centers in the Catawba Valley.

Details:

The Kellys will support increased agent productivity by tapping into the many business-building resources in Be Better University ® , the brand’s award-winning professional development and learning platform.

The Kellys intend to expand the firm's service area through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

The brokerage will take advantage of the unique BHGRE ® lifestyle programs, resources and content to help develop lasting relationships with clients. PinPoint SM , a proprietary BHGRE ® brand tool that taps into consumer behavior data from Better Homes & Gardens magazine and its publisher Dotdash Meredith’s customer database of more than 175 million consumers, will play a significant role in effectively reaching potential buyers for specific properties.

The company will enhance its social media presence with the brand's digital marketing resources and assets. Mike also produces The Real Hickory Podcast, a monthly program that focuses on the people and events of the town with a real estate slant.

According to Realtor.com®, the median home sales price in Hickory is $298,000.

Quotes:

“Mike and Kathleen have done a tremendous job fostering a service-driven culture that prioritizes the needs of its clients beyond the homebuying and selling process. As a new member of the Better Home and Gardens® Real Estate family, the firm and its affiliated agents will have access to state-of-the-art technology, marketing resources and extensive learning opportunities to help drive continued growth. We’re excited to affiliate with Mike and Kathleen to help them realize their goal of becoming a regional brokerage in the foothills of western North Carolina.”

- Sherry Chris, President & CEO, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC

“Kathleen and I both believe one of the core tenets of being successful is never settling. The Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate’s motto “Be Better” perfectly aligns with that philosophy. Our affiliation with the brand will not only elevate our reputation and increase our visibility, but it will also provide tools, technology and resources to help our affiliated agents become more successful.”

- Mike Kelly Jr, Broker/Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Foothills

“While we have maintained our size and position over the last few years, we have not been able to move the needle on growth. We realized we needed to think differently about the business and find some help bringing our business to the next level. The Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand is a natural fit for Hickory’s historic neighborhoods and high-end lake homes, where design and craftsmanship are woven into the fabric of life.”

- Kathleen Kelly, Broker/Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Foothills

About Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC

The Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network is a dynamic real estate brand that offers a full range of services to brokers, sales associates and home buyers and sellers. Using innovative technology, sophisticated business systems and the broad appeal of a lifestyle brand, the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate network embodies the future of the real estate industry while remaining grounded in the tradition of home. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation, and settlement services.

The growing Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network includes approximately 12,600 independent sales associates in approximately 420 offices serving home buyers and sellers across the United States, Canada, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Australia and Turkey.Better Homes and Gardens®, the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate logo, and BHGRE® are registered service marks owned by Meredith Operations Corporation and licensed to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.

