Northrop Realty Opens New Office in Frederick County, Maryland

Northrop Realty, a residential and commercial real estate brokerage, is opening a new office location in Frederick County, Maryland, to accommodate the increased development, population, and client demand for this area.

The new 1,600 square-foot location at 3546 Washington Blvd, Frederick, Maryland, is centrally located in an area known as the villages of Urbana, Worthington Square, a new version of small-town America. This bustling community has become a coveted destination and has swelled the surrounding community with new businesses, hiking and biking trails, new schools, and a thriving market district with shops and eateries.

"We have been working with buyers and sellers in Frederick and the surrounding areas for years," said Creig Northrop, Founder and CEO of Northrop Realty. "To continue to be an integral part of this exciting county is amazing, especially since it has been named one of the Top 50 best places to live in the Nation in 2022 according to Livability."

Northrop Realty, led by CEOs Creig and Carla Northrop, is transforming the full-service real estate experience for home buyers and sellers. The brokerage provides best-in-class technology and customized marketing at no extra cost. They showcase their listings using 4K fusion photography, 2-D floor plans, and 3-D virtual "walk-through" tours to increase exposure to potential buyers.

"During the build-out of the office, we had the opportunity to meet other business owners and many Urbana residents," said Carla Northrop, CEO of Northrop Realty. "We love their welcoming spirit, and we share in their commitment to making Frederick and the villages of Urbana a strong community where everyone can thrive."

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the office's Grand Opening will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 10 am – 12 pm, with a celebration party open to the public. To RSVP, use this link https://bit.ly/3SV7S4c.

The brokerage is comprised of more than 400 passionate real estate and marketing professionals serving home buyers and sellers in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and North Carolina.

If you are a full-time agent looking to grow your business and build your professional brand with our award-winning full-service brokerage, please contact Northrop Realty at 410-531-0321, or visit our career page.

About Northrop Realty

Northrop Realty is a full-service brokerage representing buyers and sellers of residential real estate in Maryland, Delaware, Washington, D.C., Virginia, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina. As one of the mid-Atlantic premier brokerages, Northrop Realty is comprised of more than 325+ licensed real estate professionals and over 75 employees, operating 17 brick-and-mortar office locations in Annapolis, Baltimore, Clarksville, Columbia, Ellicott City, Fallston, Frederick, Lutherville-Timonium, Phoenix, Sykesville, and West Ocean City, Maryland, and Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island, Millsboro, Lewes-Rehoboth, and Newark, Delaware. Since 2000, Northrop Realty's iconic brand and continued success are a result of its best-in-class technology, training, leadership, marketing, and robust network. As a subsidiary of Home Services of America, and Forbes Global Properties, Northrop Realty is proud to rank as the No. 1 specialty brokerage in the nation by RealTrends for 2019 based on closed sales volume. (http://www.northroprealty.com)