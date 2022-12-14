ONE OF THE TOP BROKERAGES IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA MOUNTAIN RESORT MARKET JOINS BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS REAL ESTATE LLC

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC announced today the affiliation of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Lakeview Realty with offices in Crestline and Lake Arrowhead, Calif. The firm serves Crestline, Cedarpines Park, Twin Peaks, Blue Jay, Lake Arrowhead, Rim Forest, Cedar Glen, Sky Forest, Running Springs and Green Valley Lake, all towns in the San Bernardino Mountains.
The firm was established in the mountain town of Crestline in 1990. Derek Leistra, the current owner, acquired the business in 2007. Leistra is a U.S. Navy veteran who started his career in property management before pursuing a career in professional sports management. Since returning to the real estate industry Leistra has been a member of the California Association of REALTORS® and served as the CAR Regional Chair in 2015 and again this year, 2022. He has also served as the Rim O’ the World Association of REALTORS® President in 2013 and will reprise that role in 2023.
Crestline, the closest mountain town to the major Southern California cities of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino, offers a laid-back, small-town atmosphere with access to Lake Gregory and the San Bernardino Mountains. The village of Lake Arrowhead is located nine miles to the east of Crestline. It is a popular tourist attraction and second home market, with more than 4 million visitors each year. Access to the private lake is only available to homeowners and their guests, as well as guests of local hotels, inns, resorts or campgrounds, which contributes to the exclusive nature of the town.
“Derek has built one of the market-leading real estate companies based on his commitment to customer satisfaction above all else. As a Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate affiliate, Derek will be able to build on that foundation by offering clients greater exposure and more sophisticated marketing programs to reflect the market’s appeal to affluent second home buyers. With access to top-tier technology, comprehensive client acquisition programs and proprietary lifestyle content, affiliated agents can fortify and expand their business in a meaningful way.”
- Sherry Chris, President & CEO, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC
“Over the last 15 years, my wife Debbie Scott-Leistra and I have invested considerable resources into building the brokerage and am proud of what we’ve accomplished as an independent firm. As I looked to the future, I pursued an affiliation with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate to help our affiliated agents be more competitive in the market and ensure their continued success. Now with our affiliation with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, we have an incredible opportunity to expand our market share and offer our clients and agents an even better experience.”
- Derek Leistra, Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Lakeview Realty
About Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC
The Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network is a dynamic real estate brand that offers a full range of services to brokers, sales associates and home buyers and sellers. Using innovative technology, sophisticated business systems and the broad appeal of a lifestyle brand, the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate network embodies the future of the real estate industry while remaining grounded in the tradition of home. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation, and settlement services.
The growing Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network includes approximately 12,600 independent sales associates in approximately 420 offices serving home buyers and sellers across the United States, Canada, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Australia and Turkey.
Better Homes and Gardens®, the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate logo, and BHGRE® are registered service marks owned by Meredith Operations Corporation and licensed to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.
