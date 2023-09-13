Pardot How To Choose The Right Plan For Your Business Needs

Pardot is a popular marketing automation platform for businesses of all sizes that can help streamline and optimize their digital marketing efforts. With features such as lead scoring, email automation, and analytics reporting, it’s no wonder why so many businesses have chosen Pardot for their marketing needs. But with multiple plans available at different price points, how do you choose the right one for your business? In order to do that, you must have a good understanding of the specific features and functionalities that your business needs. In order to make the process a bit easier, this article will explore the various factors involved in determining the best plan for your business needs.

Pardot Pricing Plans

When it comes to Pardot pricing, there are four main plans to consider: Professional Edition (PE), Advanced Edition (AE), Elite Edition (EE), and Ultimate Edition (UE). Each plan offers a unique set of features tailored to suit different business requirements and budgets. The PE plan is designed for small-to-medium-sized businesses that need basic sales enablement functions such as email automation, lead scoring, form building, automated nurture programs, and more. The AE plan has all of PE’s features plus additional advanced capabilities such as CRM integration and multi-touch attribution reporting.

The EE plan includes all of AE’s features plus even more advanced capabilities like custom reporting dashboards and predictive content recommendations based on user data insights. Finally, the UE plan has all of the EE’s features plus an integrated customer success manager who can provide personalized support and guidance throughout your entire Pardot implementation process, from onboarding to optimization. This helps ensure you get the most out of your investment in Pardot pricing plans.

Add-Ons For Your Every Need

In addition to these four core plans offered by Pardot, there are also several add-ons that can be purchased separately depending on your individual business needs.

A few such add-ons include:

Lead Qualification Accelerator, which helps streamline lead qualification processes

Salesforce Engage, which enables sales reps to track activity within Salesforce

Custom Object Sync, which syncs custom objects between Salesforce and Pardot

Email Studio Connector, which integrates with Adobe Campaign or Oracle Eloqua

A/B Testing Kit that allows users to run split tests on emails or landing pages

Automation Studio Accelerator that streamlines automated workflows

Account-Based Marketing Suite that provides targeted account insights into prospects’ activities in real-time

It’s important to note that each add-on comes with its own set of fees, so be sure to factor these into your budget when considering any additional services beyond what is included in your base subscription rate. Additionally, some services may require an extra fee if they exceed certain usage limits, so do read through each service agreement carefully before signing up.

How To Pick The Right Plan

To help determine which edition is right for you, take some time to review each package thoroughly. Consider the kind of functionality that you need right now versus what might be beneficial down the road in the future. Think about how much money each feature would cost if purchased separately versus bundled together in a single package. Also, pay close attention to any additional fees associated with specific services or upgrades, as well as usage limits, since exceeding these could result in extra charges later on. Furthermore, take a look at how easy implementing each edition is going to be since this could save time and resources during setup and maintenance down the line.

Conclusion

Ultimately, choosing the right package depends largely on both current and future needs, including budget constraints and desired capabilities. These are the two things that every business should focus on when selecting their ideal solution from among various Pardot pricing options! With careful consideration and research into each option available, they can make informed decisions about their ideal solutions while still staying within budget constraints and achieving their desired goals!