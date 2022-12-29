Recent earthquakes in California have increased awareness about the importance of earthquake retrofitting. Many buildings are vulnerable to seismic damage throughout the state due to their soft-story construction. Because of this, Pedram Zohrevand believes all commercial agents need to be educated on soft story retrofitting. Here's what he suggests all commercial agents should know about this type of retrofit:

Why Soft Story Retrofitting Is Important

A soft story retrofit is a process that strengthens the bottom floors of an existing building by adding additional supports and bracing to help protect the building from seismic activity. It is a seismic retrofitting strategy that enhances the safety of commercial buildings by strengthening their vulnerable points. This type of retrofitting is most common in older buildings with large openings on the ground floor, such as parking garages or shops.

Implementing a thorough soft story retrofit can significantly reduce a building's chances of experiencing damage during an earthquake. As a result, regular seismic surveys and soft story retrofits are essential for any commercial structure located in areas prone to seismic activity.

During an earthquake, these openings can cause weak spots in the building, allowing excessive movement and debris to pile up against them. Retrofitting these structures involves strengthening the wall frames, foundation, and other components above the openings to reduce this movement and provide additional stability. Engineers may also suggest adding dampers near the base of the walls for further protection.

How To Determine If Your Building Needs A Soft Story Retrofit

Before deciding whether a building needs a soft story retrofit, Pedram Zohrevand says there are certain factors to consider. Generally, the most critical factor is the structure. Soft stories are typically seen in multi-level buildings with commercial or retail store space on the lower level. These types of facilities are more likely to be vulnerable due to their weaker foundation compared to other types of buildings.

Additionally, if the ground beneath the building produces strong vibrations, it could indicate that your building needs a retrofit. To determine this, engineers can conduct a geotechnical study or seismic assessment of the building. This study will help to identify if the structure needs additional reinforcement and determine which retrofit techniques would provide the most protection.

It's essential to look for cracks in walls and separations between the upper and lower levels, as they may indicate structural instability. Ultimately, an experienced engineer should be consulted to adequately evaluate whether a soft story retrofit is necessary so that proper safety precautions can be taken.

The Benefits Of Having A Soft Story Retrofit Completed

Buildings with open, soft first stories that house utilities or parking can be particularly vulnerable during an earthquake. Soft story retrofits can bring your building up to seismic code and help protect the structure in the event of a tremor. Not only do they provide extra stability, but they also make it much less likely that unprotected walls will move independently and cause damage.

Structural elements such as shear walls may be added or replaced to strengthen the foundation, while solid steel brackets are often employed to keep walls tethered and prevent them from collapsing. These extra measures can help reduce the severity of major earthquakes, making it easier for buildings to ride out the tremors safely and avoid costly repairs afterward. A soft story retrofit is an invaluable investment that could mean the difference between considerable losses or minimal impacts after a seismic event.

How To Find A Reputable Company To Do The Work

When searching for a company to perform the retrofit, it is crucial to ensure that they have the necessary experience and expertise to ensure the utmost safety and best results. Ask for references, check reviews online, and make sure that the company is licensed, insured, and bonded. Additionally, the retrofit must be designed and installed according to local building codes and regulations.

Once you've chosen a contractor, check in with them throughout the project and ensure they follow all safety protocols correctly. These extra steps will ensure that the retrofit is done correctly, efficiently, and affordably.

Soft story retrofitting is vital to protect your building from the effects of major earthquakes. By taking the time to evaluate your structure and ensure that it is up to code, you can rest assured knowing that you have taken the necessary precautions to keep your building safe and secure.

Things To Remember During The Process

It's important to remember that retrofitting a building is a significant undertaking and could take several months, depending on the size of the project. During this time, it's essential to remain in contact with the contractor and ensure they follow safety protocols. Additionally, it's important to ensure that all necessary permits are in place and that the retrofit meets local building codes and regulations.

It's also important to remember that the cost of a retrofit can vary considerably depending on the project's complexity. For this reason, choosing a reputable contractor who can estimate the cost reasonably and help you create an effective and affordable plan is essential.

Final Thoughts

Soft story retrofits are an essential way to help ensure the safety of your building in the event of a major earthquake. Taking the time to evaluate your building, research contractors, and create an effective and affordable plan is the best way to protect your property. Ultimately, Pedram Zohrevand believes having a soft story retrofit completed can provide you with peace of mind that your building is safe and secure.