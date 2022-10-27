Prevu Acquires Mortgage Technology of Reali to expand Digital Home Buying

Prevu, a real estate technology company on a mission to empower homebuyers, today announced that the company has completed the acquisition of assets pursuant to an asset purchase agreement with Reali, Inc. The acquisition was completed on October 14, 2022. Terms of the asset transaction include the transfer of all technology and intellectual property rights related to Reali, Inc.’s mortgage business, Reali Loans.

“Real estate brokerage and mortgage are colliding as there is a developing super cycle of vertically-integrated offerings for consumers,” stated Chase Marsh, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Prevu. “Our acquisition of mortgage technology is a clear next step toward Prevu’s upcoming entrance into the mortgage vertical and long-term vision of empowering homebuyers by offering them all of the services they need in one place.”

By acquiring Reali’s mortgage technology assets, Prevu is positioned to expand its digital buying platform beyond real estate to include a seamless mortgage experience as well.

“Prevu has been dedicated to leveraging technology to provide a best-in-class real estate experience for homebuyers,” noted Russell Sinclair, Chief Product Officer of Prevu. “The addition of Reali’s mortgage technology accelerates our roadmap as we grow our product offering to delight consumers in their financing journey with Prevu.”

About Prevu

Prevu is a real estate technology company on a mission to empower homebuyers. The company’s digital Smart Buyer platform offers a homebuying experience with unparalleled control, transparency and savings when purchasing a home. With Prevu, consumers can seamlessly search, offer and save up to two percent of the purchase price when they buy a home. This zero-pressure online experience delivers a smarter, more efficient way for homebuyers to transact. The company currently operates in New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, Seattle, and the San Francisco Bay Area.

To learn more about the company, visit http://www.prevu.com.