Pros and Cons of Living in Spring, Texas

Spring, Texas, a vibrant and rapidly growing community located just north of Houston, has a generally welcoming atmosphere and easy access to major highways. Because of these, it has been an attractive place for many people and has always made it to some lists of the best suburbs to move to.

Image from Old Town Spring Shopping

If you are looking to see if living in Spring, Texas is for you, we have curated a list of good reasons below:

Affordable housing!

Compared to other major cities in the US, the cost of living in Spring, Texas is relatively low — 4% lower than the national average, according to PayScale. Home prices and living expenses in Spring are also relatively affordable. Housing expenses and grocery prices are respectively 25% and 6% lower than the national average. These keep the housing market in Spring, Texas strong and make it an excellent choice for people looking for a good quality of life at an affordable price.

Many school districts are nearby!

Spring is home to a few Independent School Districts (ISD) — Conroe, Klein, and Spring. And just immediately North and Northwest of Spring are two more school districts, Cy-Fair and Tomball, which are both A-rated ISDs. Because of the accessibility to public and some private schools, living in Spring, Texas can be a good option for people who have or plan on having kids.

Access to major highways!

One of the most significant advantages of living in Spring, Texas, is the easy access to major highways. The area is located near Interstate 45 and Hardy Toll Road, making it easy for residents to commute to downtown Houston or other parts of the city and explore shopping, entertainment, and employment hotspots.

Diverse population!

Spring is a vibrant and growing community with a diverse population. It is home to a variety of cultures, religions, and ethnicities, making it an exciting place to live. The community is also expanding, with new developments and businesses popping up regularly, attracting an active population with a median age of 33.

Plenty of outdoor activities!

Spring, Texas is surrounded by natural beauty, with numerous parks, lakes, and hiking trails nearby. There’s the famous Lake Woodlands Trail, Spring Creek Nature Trail, Paloma Trail, and many more. Living in Spring, Texas will give you plenty of opportunities to enjoy golfing, fishing, boating, camping, and hiking in the local parks, and exploring museums.

Image from Mommy Nearest

However, like any location, living in Spring, Texas has its cons, too. A few of the drawbacks that you might want to consider before moving to Spring are:

Limited public transportation!

While Spring has easy access to major highways, public transportation is not as extensive as in other cities in the US. Because of this, the area can still experience heavy traffic during peak hours. The roads can be congested, making it challenging to get around at times, especially without a car.

Image from Old Town Spring Shopping

Extreme weather

Spring, Texas, once in a while, experiences extreme weather conditions, including hot, humid summers with temperatures that can go as high as 94°F and occasional severe storms. While the coldness of winter is much more tolerable compared to the other parts of the country, you may need to prepare yourself for its unpredictable weather — from a sweltering hot morning to heavy rains in the afternoon or evening.

Limited job opportunities

While Spring, Texas, is home to many small and medium-sized businesses, areas such as Houston and The Woodlands offer more diverse career opportunities. If you aspire to build a career in more prominent industries, living in Spring, Texas may require you to commute to Houston or other nearby cities for work.

These key points are only a few things you may want to consider when moving to Spring, Texas. To learn more about living in Spring, Texas and to have a better understanding of the process of moving and finding your dream home and neighborhoods in Spring, Texas, get in touch with the Houston Suburb Group by sending us an email at [email protected] and be connected with a top-rated and recommended realtor that can guide you through!