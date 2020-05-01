ProspectsPLUS! Launches New Web-To-Print Direct Marketing System For Real Estate Agents

by

Subscribe to our RSS feed to get the latest realty news. You can get our headlines via email as well, or follow us on Twitter.

ProspectsPLUS! 10X allows REALTORS® to customize 100’s of real estate marketing templates, build targeted mailing lists, and ship to verified residents next business day with full tracking.

ProspectsPLUS! recently announced the launch of a new web-to-print marketing system for REALTORS®. The on-demand system was designed based on feedback from over 20 years of serving real estate agents nationwide. It offers customizable real estate marketing templates and allows agents to build and organize targeted mailing lists or upload and edit their own.

After registering for a free account, agents are can update their profile with a photo, logo, and contact information which automatically populates across all real estate marketing templates.

The platform currently offers real estate marketing template options for:

Postcards

Door Hangers

Brochures

Flyers

Newsletters

Presentation Folders

Note Cards

Business Cards

The website also features new upgrades and enhancements geared toward making marketing easier for real estate agents. Here are a few:

Personalized Marketing Dashboard

Brokers and agents are now able to track orders, manage mailing lists, and edit information all in one location. In addition, each time they log into their account, the dashboard updates with dynamic mailing lists and real estate postcard templates for empty nesters who are likely to downsize, homeowners who have owned for 7+ years, renters who earn $70,000/year, and prospects with a net worth of $2,000,000 or more.

HTML5 Template Editor

The enhanced HTML5 editor now pre-populates with all the information in the user’s profile. There are new fonts, additional colors, and a completely new image gallery that comes pre-loaded with real estate logos and a QR code builder.

Mailing List Management

Real estate mailing lists can be created or uploaded before, after, and during the design process. Agents can also build new lists based on geographic and demographic data, as well as lifestyle interests. Real estate professionals will eventually have the ability to automatically schedule campaigns that target homeowners throughout the year, this feature is still in development.



About ProspectsPLUS!

ProspectsPLUS! is a direct marketing company specializing in design, print, and publishing for real estate agents nationwide. With a customizable web-to-print platform agents can create a promotional piece, choose a target market, and ship with 100% tracking.