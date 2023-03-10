Qobrix the all-in-one real estate platform launches its new VIP Portal

Qobrix, the all-in-one real estate platform, announced today that it has launched its VIP Portal. This innovative portal works perfectly in tandem with the Qobrix CRM System and is designed to give premium clients private access to selected properties.

CEO of Qobrix, Anthony Nathanael states, “With a state-of-the-art CRM at the core of its operations, Qobrix allows its clients to experience positive results in terms of being more organized, saving time, and boosting revenue. The VIP Portal now adds to the power of the Qobrix ecosystem with premier service to selected clients and a new channel for engaging with them.”

Recommended properties are selected and assigned by the real estate agent, allowing VIP clients to review and assess them. Exclusive clients are provided with a recommended list of selected properties that match their requirements. Through smart filtering functionalities, an automated system allows clients to instantly view matching properties with search criteria that fit their requirements. This immediate matchmaking functionality streamlines and improves the search process. VIP clients now have the power to add favorites when searching, allowing for all selected properties to be saved in one place. By clicking on the wish-list icon, the property is saved in the favorites list. The list is updated in real-time and shows the current price and availability of the property. Adding favorites enhances the user experience and gives clients control of their search history.

Documents can be shared between the agency and clients via the Documents module. These include KYC documents, offer forms, reservation agreements, property detail documents, and more.

The client can request a viewing of any of their favorite properties on a selected date using the VIP Portal. In addition, the client can make a real-time offer on any property, which the seller will receive right away.

Real estate professionals can elevate customer relationships and give top-tier clients access to their own personal channels by using the VIP Portal.

For more information about the Qobrix VIP Portal, visit https://qobrix.com/vip-portal/

About Qobrix

Qobrix is an all-in-one platform built for real estate. A leading real estate CRM system, innovative portals, and high-performing websites with MLS/IDX integrations that help realtors, property developers, and asset managers build long-term customer & partner relationships, simplify sales & marketing activities, and better manage their property listings.