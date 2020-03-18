RE/MAX Platinum Realty Launches the RE/MAX Real Estate Search App

by

RE/MAX Platinum Realty is one of the first RE/MAX franchises to employ the newly launched RE/MAX Real Estate Search App, which provides house hunters on the go with advanced home search tools.



RE/MAX Platinum Realty agents can invite customers to download the RE/MAX Real Estate Search App that is personally branded to the agent’s profile, which immediately streamlines communication between the agent and consumer at every step of the homebuying transaction.



“Today’s customers expect to do everything on their smart phones,” said RE/MAX Platinum Realty Broker-Owner Bryan Guentner. “The new app and refreshed RE/MAX website make the home search and real estate transaction process more streamlined and seamless.”



Developed by booj engineers in collaboration with hands-on feedback from thousands of RE/MAX affiliates – and the communities they serve – the RE/MAX Real Estate Search App provides the following features:



Live Search, using Augmented Reality

Consumers can live search for homes for sale through an augmented reality feature built directly into the app. RE/MAX understands today’s homebuyers are constantly on the go and need information at their fingertips to find a home in a competitive market. Using their phone’s camera, users can survey the surrounding area and instantaneously see nearby listings.



Draw Search

Through the RE/MAX Real Estate Search App, consumers can identify an area to search by drawing a boundary with their finger. They can refine their search within this area by features of interest such as the number of desired bedrooms or bathrooms, to communicate to the agent what they are looking for in their dream home.



Nearby Search

Busy home hunters can search near their current location and view properties directly around where they are.



Comparable Listings

Right in the app, consumers will be able to see additional information about the property including a mortgage breakdown with an estimate of their monthly payment, as well as comparable listings, that relate to the property search.



Seamless Communications

A key benefit of downloading an agent’s branded RE/MAX Real Estate Search App is that the consumer can communicate their favorites, hidden properties and notes without ever having to leave the app.



“RE/MAX Platinum Realty is always looking for innovation and technology that will elevate the customer experience,” Guenter said. “This highly customized app and website offers a first-of-its-kind ecosystem to create a more efficient homebuying and selling process that exceeds customer expectations.”



In tandem to the release of the mobile app, REMAX.com re-launched with a primary focus on listings search infrastructure, lead routing, agent profiles and interconnecting with booj Powered Agent/Office/Team websites which went live in the Fall of 2019. Within a few clicks, homebuyers can view multiple listings side-by-side on the website and easily compare notes with a co-buyer online. Users can also hide specific listings and set a Preferred Buyer’s Agent. Information and searches via the website are instantly shared on the mobile app so no matter the location, the consumer has all the tools they need at their fingertips.



The RE/MAX Real Estate search app is now available for download across the U.S. at the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. For more information on RE/MAX and the booj Platform visit https://news.remax.com/topic/technology-and-tools.



RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service residential real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and the West Villages, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.



For more information about RE/MAX Platinum Realty, please contact Sheila Brannan Longo of Thomas & Brannan Communications at (941) 355-3006 or sheila@thomasbrannan.com.

