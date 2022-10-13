RealtyBizNews - Real Estate Marketing and Beyond
Real Estate Expert Bill Gassett hosts exclusive "Ask Bill Real Estate" Q&A sessions online at Realty Biz News

By RealtyBiz News | October 13, 2022

    Bill Gassett, a real estate expert and influencer with over 35 years of experience in the field, is hosting an exclusive question-and-answer session on Realty Biz News for those interested in learning the finer points of real estate sales,, housing, educational agent topics and mortgage lending practices.

    Every week, Bill tackles a new set of real estate agent, housing and brokerage questions submitted by readers interested in discovering how the real estate industry really works. Topics covered include, What Are Common Terms and Conditions in a House Offer, how to hire a property manager, the difference in a realtor and a real estate agent, and the process involved in obtaining mortgages.

    Bill invites any and all questions and comments on real estate investing and housing, up to and including maintaining your investment properties for maximum return. If you’re lucky, in between recommending different investment strategies and tactics, he might even tell you how to fix a broken toilet! Bill invites you to send your real estate investing questions to [email protected]

    About Bill Gassett: a real estate expert with more than 35 years of experience in the field and extensive social media presence, the owner of Maximum Real Estate Exposure, is a thirty-five-year Real Estate industry veteran. He started his real estate career in 1986. He has seen it all in real estate, having been through two market crashes and thriving in both. In 2015 Bill finished the year as the #5 RE/MAX agent in New England. In 2016 he was ranked as the #3 RE/MAX agent in New England, and in 2017 the #6 ranked agent. Again in 2018, he was the #1 RE/MAX agent in Massachusetts. Contact Bill at [email protected] We welcome your comments and recommendations.

    About Realty Biz News: Realty Biz News: Your Source for innovative marketing, technology, and real estate news Find topics in marketing, technology, and digital real estate for realtors, artificial intelligence, and housing market resources for homeowners. Whether you are looking for the Who’s Who in real estate or DIY for homeowners our goal is to provide trusted and reliable information to our readers.

    RealtyBiz News
